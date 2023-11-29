Amazon paid over $100 million to host the NFL’s inaugural Black Friday game. The broadcast featured innovative ad technology, allowing the company to show targeted ads to viewers in the same time slot. NFL fans were also able to add items to their cart with the click of a button without ever leaving the broadcast. But when an official NFL sponsor tried to get in on the action with an exclusive promotion, the unthinkable happened.

TCL Forced To Give Away $1 Million In Free TVs After Dolphins’ Pick-Six

TCL, the official TV partner of the NFL, made a one-in-a-million bet on the first-ever Black Friday game.

The company offered to give away 98-inch TVs to 84 lucky fans if there was a touchdown score of 98 yards or more in the game. For fans to buy the big-screen TV, they would have to fork over a whopping $11,999.99.

With two seconds left in the first half, Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland intercepted the Jets’ hail mary attempt near his own one-yard line and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.

The pick-six triggered the improbable promotion, forcing TCL to cough up a whopping $1,008,000 in free TVs.

TCL Promotions Have Generally Been Safe Bets For The Company

Television manufacturer TCL has been creating special offers around NFL games all season long.

The company has tied offers to improbable stats and unlikely plays all season long. For example, when the Washington Commanders took on the Chicago Bears in October, the company offered to give away free TVs only if quarterbacks Justin Fields or Sam Howell threw for more than 470 yards.

Despite the fact that Howell threw for 388 yards, the promotion didn’t come close. In fact, only one quarterback (CJ Stroud) has thrown for 470 yards this season and the feat has occurred exactly one time in 2022 and 2021, making it a safe bet for the company.