Golf News and Rumors

Donald Trump Shoots 67 To Win Seniors Tournament in Bedminster

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Did Donald Trump Really Shoot 67 At Bedminster Tournament?

Former US president, Donald Trump took to his social media account Truth Social to share that he had just won the Senior Club Championship in Bedminster, New Jersey.

At the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, Trump claims he shot a 67 to win the tournament. While he didn’t specify if it was a practice round or the day he recorded that score, it was still an impressive number coming from the 77-year-old.

Donald Trump Announces Win At Seniors Tournament in Bedminster

As a former president, no one plays more golf than Donald Trump. In 2023, he claimed he’s won two tournaments with many fans accusing him of cheating.

He shared to his Truth Social account about his recent win at Bedminster.

“I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67,” Trump wrote.

His score of 67 seems nearly impossible. In fact, a few weeks ago renowned pro and 6-time major champion, Phil Mickelson, shot 75 on the same course during a LIV Golf tournament. However, considering it was a senior’s tournament, Trump likely played from different tees and there were probably other changes made to the course to accommodate older golfers.

Many fans called out Trump for lying about his score. There have even been suspicions about the former president cheating at his own golf course.

Suspicions Rise Around Trump’s Tournament Wins

Earlier this year, Trump was caught messing with his score at another tournament. In January, he won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Despite missing the first round, Trump posted a number that he had shot two days before. His reputation on the golf course has been sketchy at best, as fans believe he cheated to win.

Trump has only won senior tournaments, both at his own courses, which is already enough cause for suspicion.

Knowing there would be doubters, Trump called them out on his Truth Social account stating,

“Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete — I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!” Trump said in a post.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Career Earnings Up 17% YoY After Setting PGA Tour Driving Record in 2023

Rory McIlroy Career Earnings Up 17% YoY After Setting PGA Tour Driving Record in 2023

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2min
Golf News and Rumors
Who is Viktor Hovland's Caddie? Shay Knight Earnings, Net Worth, & Contract
Who is Viktor Hovland’s Caddie? Shay Knight Earnings, Net Worth, & Contract
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  5min
Golf News and Rumors
Brooks Koepka on the 17th hole during the first round of the LIV Golf event
Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas Among Captain’s Picks For 2023 Ryder Cup
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
Golf News and Rumors
Viktor Hovland Season Earnings Jump By 67.5% To Record $34M With Tour Championship Win
Viktor Hovland Season Earnings Jump By 67.5% To Record $34M With Tour Championship Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 28 2023
Golf News and Rumors
viktor hovland 2
ChatGPT Attempts to Fix PGA Tour Championship After Fans Complain About Format of Season Finale
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 28 2023
Golf News and Rumors
U.S. Ryder Cup 2023 Team: Who Will Zach Johnson Pick To Join Top 6 Qualifiers
U.S. Ryder Cup 2023 Team: Who Will Zach Johnson Pick To Join Top 6 Qualifiers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 25 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Jessica Korda
LPGA Golfer Jessica Korda Shares Big News On Social Media
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top