Did Donald Trump Really Shoot 67 At Bedminster Tournament?

Former US president, Donald Trump took to his social media account Truth Social to share that he had just won the Senior Club Championship in Bedminster, New Jersey.

At the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, Trump claims he shot a 67 to win the tournament. While he didn’t specify if it was a practice round or the day he recorded that score, it was still an impressive number coming from the 77-year-old.

Donald Trump Announces Win At Seniors Tournament in Bedminster

As a former president, no one plays more golf than Donald Trump. In 2023, he claimed he’s won two tournaments with many fans accusing him of cheating.

He shared to his Truth Social account about his recent win at Bedminster.

“I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67,” Trump wrote.

His score of 67 seems nearly impossible. In fact, a few weeks ago renowned pro and 6-time major champion, Phil Mickelson, shot 75 on the same course during a LIV Golf tournament. However, considering it was a senior’s tournament, Trump likely played from different tees and there were probably other changes made to the course to accommodate older golfers.

Many fans called out Trump for lying about his score. There have even been suspicions about the former president cheating at his own golf course.

Suspicions Rise Around Trump’s Tournament Wins

Earlier this year, Trump was caught messing with his score at another tournament. In January, he won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Despite missing the first round, Trump posted a number that he had shot two days before. His reputation on the golf course has been sketchy at best, as fans believe he cheated to win.

Trump has only won senior tournaments, both at his own courses, which is already enough cause for suspicion.

Knowing there would be doubters, Trump called them out on his Truth Social account stating,

“Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete — I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!” Trump said in a post.

