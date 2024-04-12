NBA News and Rumors

UConn’s Donovan Clingan: Will Star Center Enter 2024 NBA Draft?

Dan Girolamo
Donovan Clingan was one of the reasons why UConn recently captured its second straight national title. What’s next for the 7-foot-2 sophomore? Will Donovan Clingan enter the 2024 NBA Draft?

UConn’s Donovan Clingan Declares For 2024 NBA Draft

After two seasons at UConn, Clingan is declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Clingan leaves UConn as a two-time national champion. As a freshman, Clingan predominantly came off the bench as a backup for Adama Sanogo. As a sophomore, Clingan showed his true potential, becoming a dominant force on both sides of the ball.

Clingan averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks this past season. The athletic big upped his game in the biggest moments, averaging 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks during the Huskies’ 2024 tournament run.

Clingan announced his decision to enter the draft on social media and thanked UConn fans for their support.

“These past two years have exceeded all my dreams and expectations,” Clingan wrote. “I will be forever grateful for the memories created with all my brothers, and I’ll cherish every moment forever!”

Donovan Clingan Projected To Go At Top Of The Draft

With a 7-foot-7 wingspan and tremendous athleticism, Clingan is expected to go at the top of the draft.

ESPN ranks Clingan at No. 3 in their Top 100 list, behind Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.

Clingan is an elite rim protector and a prolific shot blocker. On offense, Clingan has good footwork and can finish around the rim. Clingan was also UConn’s primary ball screener, a task he will continue to do at the next level.

The NBA draft will be June 26-27 in New York City.

Dan Girolamo

