MLB News and Rumors

Dozen best MLB players traded on eve of the deadline

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23801975_168396541_lowres-2

The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline took place on Tuesday. A dozen players were traded on Monday. Le’s take a look.

Jalen Beeks–

Tbe reliever was traded from Colorado to Pittsburgh. He pitched 45 games and had a record of 6-4 with an earned run average of 4.74.

Erick Fedde–

The starting pitcher was traded from the Chicago White Sox to St. Louis Cardinals. He was 7-4 with an earned run average of 3.11 and 108 strikeouts.

Ty France–

The 2022 MLB All-Star went from Seattle to Cleveland. He batted .223 with eight home runs and 31 runs batted in this season.

Yusei Kikuchi–

The Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Houston Astros. The native of Morioka, Japan had a record of four wins, nine losses, 130 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.75.

Michael Kopech–

The relief pitcher was traded from the Chicago White Sox to Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 2-8 with an earned run average of 4.74 this season.

Walter Pennington–

The relief pitcher was traded from Washington to Kansas City. He only pitched one game for the Royals in 2024, and gave up zero earned runs in two thirds of an inning.

Tommy Pham–

Tbe outfielder returns to the Cardinals from the White Sox. This season he batted .266 with five home runs and 19 runs batted in.

Amed Rosario–

The outfielder is being traded from the Rays to the Dodgers. He is batting .307 with two home runs and 26 runs batted in.

Jorge Soler–

The San Francisco Giants outfielder is going to the Atlanta Braves. He is batting .240 with 12 home runs and 40 runs batted in. Soler was previous with the Braves in 2021.

Lance Thomas—

Tbe outfielder from Knoxville was traded from Washington to Cleveland. He batted .253 with eight home runs and 40 runs batted in.

Justin Turner–

The third baseman was traded from Toronto to Seattle. He batted .257 with six home runs and 31 runs batted in.

Miguel Vargas–

The outfielder was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Chicago White Sox. He was batting .239 with three home runs and nine runs batted in.

Topics  
Astros Braves Dodgers Guardians Mariners Mets MLB News and Rumors Pirates Rangers Reds Royals St. Louis Cardinals White Sox
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23724801_168396541_lowres-2

Five notable MLB players traded Sunday

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  16h
MLB News and Rumors
Danny Jansen
Top three MLB trades on Saturday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 28 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Nine Major League Baseball players traded leading up to the deadline
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 27 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23824837_168396541_lowres-2
Dylan Cease becomes second Padres pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 25 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23668781_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers sign Nick Ahmed to a one-year deal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 25 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23792975_168396541_lowres-2
Rockies tie franchise record for most runs in a game with 20
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 24 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies out two months with a broken wrist
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 23 2024
More News
Arrow to top