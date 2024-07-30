The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline took place on Tuesday. A dozen players were traded on Monday. Le’s take a look.

Jalen Beeks–

Tbe reliever was traded from Colorado to Pittsburgh. He pitched 45 games and had a record of 6-4 with an earned run average of 4.74.

Erick Fedde–

The starting pitcher was traded from the Chicago White Sox to St. Louis Cardinals. He was 7-4 with an earned run average of 3.11 and 108 strikeouts.

Ty France–

The 2022 MLB All-Star went from Seattle to Cleveland. He batted .223 with eight home runs and 31 runs batted in this season.

Yusei Kikuchi–

The Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Houston Astros. The native of Morioka, Japan had a record of four wins, nine losses, 130 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.75.

Michael Kopech–

The relief pitcher was traded from the Chicago White Sox to Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 2-8 with an earned run average of 4.74 this season.

Walter Pennington–

The relief pitcher was traded from Washington to Kansas City. He only pitched one game for the Royals in 2024, and gave up zero earned runs in two thirds of an inning.

Tommy Pham–

Tbe outfielder returns to the Cardinals from the White Sox. This season he batted .266 with five home runs and 19 runs batted in.

Amed Rosario–

The outfielder is being traded from the Rays to the Dodgers. He is batting .307 with two home runs and 26 runs batted in.

Jorge Soler–

The San Francisco Giants outfielder is going to the Atlanta Braves. He is batting .240 with 12 home runs and 40 runs batted in. Soler was previous with the Braves in 2021.

Lance Thomas—

Tbe outfielder from Knoxville was traded from Washington to Cleveland. He batted .253 with eight home runs and 40 runs batted in.

Justin Turner–

The third baseman was traded from Toronto to Seattle. He batted .257 with six home runs and 31 runs batted in.

Miguel Vargas–

The outfielder was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Chicago White Sox. He was batting .239 with three home runs and nine runs batted in.