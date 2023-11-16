The DP World Tour comes to an end this weekend as players head to Dubai to finish off the 2023 season. The purse is valued at $10 million with the 2023 DP World Tour Championship winner taking home a cool $3 million payout and 2,000 points. Learn more about the DP World Tour Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
The DP World Tour Championship will tee off on Wednesday evening at 11:30 p.m. from the Jumeirah Golf Estates. The event marks the climax of the DP World Tour season, as the players head to compete for a $10 million purse.
While the purse didn’t increase this year, it’s up 11% from 2021. Based on the tournament’s history, it doesn’t look like the DP World Tour Championship purse increases very often. In fact, it’s remained stagnant for a period of nine years from 2012-2020.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.
DP World Tour Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
Only the top 50 players in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings will be competing in the championship. Some of the world’s best will be in Dubai this weekend, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and more.
Due to the small field, the prize payouts are generous. The first-place winner will receive a payday of $3 million while the 50th-place finisher is still guaranteed $33,500.
In addition to the generous purse, the top 10 in the Race to Dubai Standings will also be splitting another $6 million prize pool.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,270,000
|3rd
|$820,000
|4th
|$470,000
|5th
|$373,000
|6th
|$316,000
|7th
|$261,000
|8th
|$224,000
|9th
|$186,500
|10th
|$167,000
|11th
|$149,000
|12th
|$137,000
|13th
|$128,000
|14th
|$120,000
|15th
|$114,000
|16th
|$109,750
|17th
|$105,250
|18th
|$100,750
|19th
|$96,250
|20st
|$92,500
|21st
|$89,500
|22nd
|$86,750
|23rd
|$84,500
|24th
|$82,250
|25th
|$80,000
|26th
|$77,750
|27th
|$75,500
|28th
|$73,250
|29th
|$71,000
|30th
|$68,750
|31st
|$66,500
|32nd
|$64,250
|33rd
|$62,000
|34th
|$59,750
|35th
|$57,500
|36th
|$55,250
|37th
|$53,000
|38th
|$51,500
|39th
|$50,000
|40th
|$48,500
|41st
|$47,000
|42nd
|$45,500
|43rd
|$44,000
|44th
|$42,500
|45th
|$41,000
|46th
|$39,500
|47th
|$38,000
|48th
|$36,500
|49th
|$35,000
|50th
|$33,500
DP World Tour Championship Purse Has Increased 11% Since 2021
Even without an increase, the championship purse is one of the biggest purses on the DP World Tour with the top two finishers bringing home over $1 million.
Over the last two years, the DP World Tour Championship has increased the purse by 11%. Prior to 2021, the purse value hadn’t changed much, remaining at $8 million from 2012-2020.
However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still a lot on the line in Dubai. The top 10 in the ranking points also receive full-status PGA Tour cards for the upcoming 2024 season.
Check out the table below to view the DP World Tour Championship purses and winners since 2009.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|DP World Tour Championship
|2023
|10,000,000
|3,000,000
|2022
|Jon Rahm (3)
|10,000,000
|3,000,000
|DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
|2021
|Collin Morikawa
|9,000,000
|3,000,000
|2020
|Matt Fitzpatrick (2)
|8,000,000
|3,000,000
|2019
|Jon Rahm (2)
|8,000,000
|3,000,000.00
|2018
|Danny Willett
|8,000,000
|1,333,300.00
|2017
|Jon Rahm
|8,000,000
|1,333,300.00
|2016.00
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|8,000,000
|1,333,300.00
|2015
|Rory McIlroy (2)
|8,000,000
|1,333,300.00
|2014
|Henrik Stenson (2)
|8,000,000
|1,333,300.00
|2013
|Henrik Stenson
|8,000,000
|1,333,300.00
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|8,000,000
|1,333,300.00
|Dubai World Championship
|2011
|Álvaro Quirós
|7,500,000
|1,166,600.00
|2010
|Robert Karlsson
|7,500,000
|1,166,600.00
|2009
|Lee Westwood
|7,500,000
|1,166,600.00