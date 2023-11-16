Golf News and Rumors

DP World Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 11% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $3M

Gia Nguyen
The DP World Tour comes to an end this weekend as players head to Dubai to finish off the 2023 season. The purse is valued at $10 million with the 2023 DP World Tour Championship winner taking home a cool $3 million payout and 2,000 points. Learn more about the DP World Tour Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The DP World Tour Championship will tee off on Wednesday evening at 11:30 p.m. from the Jumeirah Golf Estates. The event marks the climax of the DP World Tour season, as the players head to compete for a $10 million purse.

While the purse didn’t increase this year, it’s up 11% from 2021. Based on the tournament’s history, it doesn’t look like the DP World Tour Championship purse increases very often. In fact, it’s remained stagnant for a period of nine years from 2012-2020.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

DP World Tour Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Only the top 50 players in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings will be competing in the championship. Some of the world’s best will be in Dubai this weekend, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and more.

Due to the small field, the prize payouts are generous. The first-place winner will receive a payday of $3 million while the 50th-place finisher is still guaranteed $33,500.

In addition to the generous purse, the top 10 in the Race to Dubai Standings will also be splitting another $6 million prize pool.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st $3,000,000
2nd $1,270,000
3rd $820,000
4th $470,000
5th $373,000
6th $316,000
7th $261,000
8th $224,000
9th $186,500
10th $167,000
11th $149,000
12th $137,000
13th $128,000
14th $120,000
15th $114,000
16th $109,750
17th $105,250
18th $100,750
19th $96,250
20st $92,500
21st $89,500
22nd $86,750
23rd $84,500
24th $82,250
25th $80,000
26th $77,750
27th $75,500
28th $73,250
29th $71,000
30th $68,750
31st $66,500
32nd $64,250
33rd $62,000
34th $59,750
35th $57,500
36th $55,250
37th $53,000
38th $51,500
39th $50,000
40th $48,500
41st $47,000
42nd $45,500
43rd $44,000
44th $42,500
45th $41,000
46th $39,500
47th $38,000
48th $36,500
49th $35,000
50th $33,500

DP World Tour Championship Purse Has Increased 11% Since 2021

The DP World Tour Championship purse did not increase this year. The value remains the same with the tournament offering $10 million to the winner in Dubai.

Even without an increase, the championship purse is one of the biggest purses on the DP World Tour with the top two finishers bringing home over $1 million.

Over the last two years, the DP World Tour Championship has increased the purse by 11%. Prior to 2021, the purse value hadn’t changed much, remaining at $8 million from 2012-2020.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still a lot on the line in Dubai. The top 10 in the ranking points also receive full-status PGA Tour cards for the upcoming 2024 season.

Check out the table below to view the DP World Tour Championship purses and winners since 2009.

Year Winner Purse

($)

Winner’s

share ($)

DP World Tour Championship
2023 10,000,000 3,000,000
2022 Jon Rahm (3) 10,000,000 3,000,000
DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
2021 Collin Morikawa 9,000,000 3,000,000
2020 Matt Fitzpatrick (2) 8,000,000 3,000,000
2019 Jon Rahm (2) 8,000,000 3,000,000.00
2018 Danny Willett 8,000,000 1,333,300.00
2017 Jon Rahm 8,000,000 1,333,300.00
2016.00 Matt Fitzpatrick 8,000,000 1,333,300.00
2015 Rory McIlroy (2) 8,000,000 1,333,300.00
2014 Henrik Stenson (2) 8,000,000 1,333,300.00
2013 Henrik Stenson 8,000,000 1,333,300.00
2012 Rory McIlroy 8,000,000 1,333,300.00
Dubai World Championship
2011 Álvaro Quirós 7,500,000 1,166,600.00
2010 Robert Karlsson 7,500,000 1,166,600.00
2009 Lee Westwood 7,500,000 1,166,600.00
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
