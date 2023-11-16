The DP World Tour comes to an end this weekend as players head to Dubai to finish off the 2023 season. The purse is valued at $10 million with the 2023 DP World Tour Championship winner taking home a cool $3 million payout and 2,000 points. Learn more about the DP World Tour Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The DP World Tour Championship will tee off on Wednesday evening at 11:30 p.m. from the Jumeirah Golf Estates. The event marks the climax of the DP World Tour season, as the players head to compete for a $10 million purse.

While the purse didn’t increase this year, it’s up 11% from 2021. Based on the tournament’s history, it doesn’t look like the DP World Tour Championship purse increases very often. In fact, it’s remained stagnant for a period of nine years from 2012-2020.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

DP World Tour Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Only the top 50 players in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings will be competing in the championship. Some of the world’s best will be in Dubai this weekend, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and more.

Due to the small field, the prize payouts are generous. The first-place winner will receive a payday of $3 million while the 50th-place finisher is still guaranteed $33,500.

In addition to the generous purse, the top 10 in the Race to Dubai Standings will also be splitting another $6 million prize pool.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,270,000 3rd $820,000 4th $470,000 5th $373,000 6th $316,000 7th $261,000 8th $224,000 9th $186,500 10th $167,000 11th $149,000 12th $137,000 13th $128,000 14th $120,000 15th $114,000 16th $109,750 17th $105,250 18th $100,750 19th $96,250 20st $92,500 21st $89,500 22nd $86,750 23rd $84,500 24th $82,250 25th $80,000 26th $77,750 27th $75,500 28th $73,250 29th $71,000 30th $68,750 31st $66,500 32nd $64,250 33rd $62,000 34th $59,750 35th $57,500 36th $55,250 37th $53,000 38th $51,500 39th $50,000 40th $48,500 41st $47,000 42nd $45,500 43rd $44,000 44th $42,500 45th $41,000 46th $39,500 47th $38,000 48th $36,500 49th $35,000 50th $33,500

DP World Tour Championship Purse Has Increased 11% Since 2021

The DP World Tour Championship purse did not increase this year. The value remains the same with the tournament offering $10 million to the winner in Dubai.

Even without an increase, the championship purse is one of the biggest purses on the DP World Tour with the top two finishers bringing home over $1 million.

Over the last two years, the DP World Tour Championship has increased the purse by 11%. Prior to 2021, the purse value hadn’t changed much, remaining at $8 million from 2012-2020.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still a lot on the line in Dubai. The top 10 in the ranking points also receive full-status PGA Tour cards for the upcoming 2024 season.

Check out the table below to view the DP World Tour Championship purses and winners since 2009.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) DP World Tour Championship 2023 10,000,000 3,000,000 2022 Jon Rahm (3) 10,000,000 3,000,000 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai 2021 Collin Morikawa 9,000,000 3,000,000 2020 Matt Fitzpatrick (2) 8,000,000 3,000,000 2019 Jon Rahm (2) 8,000,000 3,000,000.00 2018 Danny Willett 8,000,000 1,333,300.00 2017 Jon Rahm 8,000,000 1,333,300.00 2016.00 Matt Fitzpatrick 8,000,000 1,333,300.00 2015 Rory McIlroy (2) 8,000,000 1,333,300.00 2014 Henrik Stenson (2) 8,000,000 1,333,300.00 2013 Henrik Stenson 8,000,000 1,333,300.00 2012 Rory McIlroy 8,000,000 1,333,300.00 Dubai World Championship 2011 Álvaro Quirós 7,500,000 1,166,600.00 2010 Robert Karlsson 7,500,000 1,166,600.00 2009 Lee Westwood 7,500,000 1,166,600.00