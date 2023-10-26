DP World Tour To Accept Golfers That Lose Their PGA Tour Cards

As the FedEx Cup fall schedule winds down, players sitting outside the top 125 in the rankings will lose their PGA Tour cards.

Players ranked 126 to 200 still have another option to play on the European Tour.

The DP World Tour will be offering full memberships for players sitting outside the 125th spot this year. However, only five players who accept the European Tour membership are able to play in a tournament on any given week.

That’s because it would stop around 75 PGA Tour players from filling out the European Tour fields.

DP World Tour Creates New Category In Professional Golf

There was a strategic alliance made between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on Monday. The tours announced on Monday a new eligibility category for PGA Tour players, allowing them to compete in DP World events if they lose their full card.

It will start at the beginning of 2024 as players finishing in No. 126 to No. 200 in the FedEx Cup rankings can accept a full membership on to the European Tour. PGA Tour players can also take up an affiliate membership on the DP World Tour in the 2024 Race to Dubai ranking event.

Both affiliates and non-members will appear on a new “Non-Member Race to Dubai Points List”, which is used for players to help qualify for the DP World Tour Playoffs and season-ending bonus pool. Affiliate members also have an opportunity to earn full-time membership on the DP World Tour based on their performances throughout the year.

Players will only have until December 20 to receive full membership on the DP World Tour. Golfers looking to play in co-sanctioned events in November and December will need to join by November 22nd.

New DP World Tour Rules

The new category follows a career money exemption but it’s positioned ahead of the top 20 players who advanced out of the Challenge Tour. Players outside the top 125, have a chance to get into PGA Tour events with weak fields or go to the Korn Ferry Tour, where the top 30 players on the points list have the opportunity to make the PGA Tour.

The top 10 players from the European Tour who have not already been exempt will earn PGA Tour cards for the upcoming 2024 season.

Their priority comes in after players who finish in the top 125.