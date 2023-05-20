The most popular topic of conversation linked to the Carolina Panthers’ offseason is undoubtedly the size of the 2023 NFL Draft’s top overall draft pick, ex-Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

During press conferences. Sideline interviews. On talk shows. During radio spots and podcast appearances. If someone is associated with the Panthers, they can count on someone asking about Young’s 5-foot-10, 204-pound frame.

“Will he be able to throw over the line scrimmage?”

Or …

“Is he going to get hurt?”

Or …

“How will Byrce Young’s size distort with the Panthers’ point spreads?”

OK, so the last question may not have been asked as many times as the first two, but, hey, in today’s growing sports betting environment, it’s a legitimate inquiry.

“Never cared about it. I evaluate tape. If we were in a competition for the tallest, biggest, fastest, or strongest.. maybe so." – Panthers new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown on Bryce Young's size. pic.twitter.com/jBpgKMOHyW — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) May 16, 2023

Bryce Young: ‘I’ve Always Been The Smaller One On The Field’

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Young answered what has been on everybody’s mind. How will his size play in the NFL?

“I think it’s valid,” Young said. “I get it (and) I think everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. But for me, I’m capable of what I’m capable of. I know who I am. I’ve been playing with a lot of people that have been bigger than me my entire life. I’ve always been the smaller one on the field. And I know that’s not gonna change at the next level and it’s something I’m super used to.

“So I think—especially in the next level—it’s about how quickly you can process, how well you can make a right decision, how well you can get the ball out of your hands and get it into a playmaker’s hands. So that’s something that I pride myself in and I’m ready for that challenge at the next level. I’m not looking to run a bunch of people over at the next level or anything like that. But be more efficient with the ball. And, again, I’m used to playing around people that are much bigger, so it’s not gonna be anything new for me.”

What else is new with the Panthers, coming off a 9-8 campaign?

Just about everything.

It's never too early to look at the lines for the upcoming NFL season. Here is a complete list of available Panthers and Falcons point spreads for the season at DraftKings. These lines can — and likely will — change by the time game week arrives.https://t.co/Z4ApH1OttW — South Carolina Picks (@CarolinaPicks) May 17, 2023

DraftKings’ Early Point Spreads For 2023 Carolina Panthers

Headed by first-year coach Frank Reich, the coaching staff is littered with long-time NFL players, like wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. The Panthers also have new receivers in veterans DJ Chark and Adam Thielen and rookie Jonathan Mingo and a featured running back in Miles Sanders.

But for all that’s changed offensively, the Panthers are relying on the defense performing like they did in the recent past. If so, the Panthers could challenge for a regular-season title in the NFC South, one of the NFL’s weakest divisions.

After the NFL announced the 2023 regular-season schedule, DraftKings sized up the organization’s 17-game slate.

Here is DraftKings’ early point spreads for the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 season:

Week 1: at Falcons (+2.5)

at Falcons (+2.5) Week 2: vs Saints (-1)

vs Saints (-1) Week 3: at Seahawks (+4)

at Seahawks (+4) Week 4: vs Vikings (+1.5)

vs Vikings (+1.5) Week 5: at Lions (+5)

at Lions (+5) Week 6: at Dolphins (+7)

at Dolphins (+7) Week 7: BYE

BYE Week 8: vs Texans (-3)

vs Texans (-3) Week 9: vs Colts (-2.5)

vs Colts (-2.5) Week 10: at Bears (+2)

at Bears (+2) Week 11: vs Cowboys (+3.5)

vs Cowboys (+3.5) Week 12: at Titans (+1)

at Titans (+1) Week 13: at Buccaneers (+1)

at Buccaneers (+1) Week 14: at Saints (+3)

at Saints (+3) Week 15: vs Falcons (-1)

vs Falcons (-1) Week 16: vs Packers (+1)

vs Packers (+1) Week 17: at Jaguars (+5)

at Jaguars (+5) Week 18: vs Buccaneers (-2.5)