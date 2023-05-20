NFL News and Rumors

DraftKings Sizes Up Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers With Early 2023 Regular-Season Point Spreads

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
draftking s sizes up panthers early pont spreads (1)

The most popular topic of conversation linked to the Carolina Panthers’ offseason is undoubtedly the size of the 2023 NFL Draft’s top overall draft pick, ex-Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

During press conferences. Sideline interviews. On talk shows. During radio spots and podcast appearances. If someone is associated with the Panthers, they can count on someone asking about Young’s 5-foot-10, 204-pound frame.

“Will he be able to throw over the line scrimmage?”

Or …

“Is he going to get hurt?”

Or …

“How will Byrce Young’s size distort with the Panthers’ point spreads?”

OK, so the last question may not have been asked as many times as the first two, but, hey, in today’s growing sports betting environment, it’s a legitimate inquiry.

Bryce Young: ‘I’ve Always Been The Smaller One On The Field’

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Young answered what has been on everybody’s mind. How will his size play in the NFL?

“I think it’s valid,” Young said. “I get it (and) I think everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. But for me, I’m capable of what I’m capable of. I know who I am. I’ve been playing with a lot of people that have been bigger than me my entire life. I’ve always been the smaller one on the field. And I know that’s not gonna change at the next level and it’s something I’m super used to.

“So I think—especially in the next level—it’s about how quickly you can process, how well you can make a right decision, how well you can get the ball out of your hands and get it into a playmaker’s hands. So that’s something that I pride myself in and I’m ready for that challenge at the next level. I’m not looking to run a bunch of people over at the next level or anything like that. But be more efficient with the ball. And, again, I’m used to playing around people that are much bigger, so it’s not gonna be anything new for me.”

What else is new with the Panthers, coming off a 9-8 campaign?

Just about everything.

DraftKings’ Early Point Spreads For 2023 Carolina Panthers

Headed by first-year coach Frank Reich, the coaching staff is littered with long-time NFL players, like wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. The Panthers also have new receivers in veterans DJ Chark and Adam Thielen and rookie Jonathan Mingo and a featured running back in Miles Sanders.

But for all that’s changed offensively, the Panthers are relying on the defense performing like they did in the recent past. If so, the Panthers could challenge for a regular-season title in the NFC South, one of the NFL’s weakest divisions.

After the NFL announced the 2023 regular-season schedule, DraftKings sized up the organization’s 17-game slate.

Here is DraftKings’ early point spreads for the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 season:

  • Week 1: at Falcons (+2.5)
  • Week 2: vs Saints (-1)
  • Week 3: at Seahawks (+4)
  • Week 4: vs Vikings (+1.5)
  • Week 5: at Lions (+5)
  • Week 6: at Dolphins (+7)
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: vs Texans (-3)
  • Week 9: vs Colts (-2.5)
  • Week 10: at Bears (+2)
  • Week 11: vs Cowboys (+3.5)
  • Week 12: at Titans (+1)
  • Week 13: at Buccaneers (+1)
  • Week 14: at Saints (+3)
  • Week 15: vs Falcons (-1)
  • Week 16: vs Packers (+1)
  • Week 17: at Jaguars (+5)
  • Week 18: vs Buccaneers (-2.5)

Topics  
Legal NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
josh mcown watching bj stroud (1)

NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Coach Josh McCown Appreciates Opportunity Molding Bryce Young

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady is Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Tom Brady Advised 2023 Rookie Quarterbacks At Recent Meeting
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Jim Brown
Jim Brown, Arguably The Greatest RB Of All Time, Has Died At Age 87
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Christian McCaffrey
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Hosting Logan Bowl: A Madden 23 Charity Tournament
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 19 2023
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young size no concern to panthers (1)
NFL 2023: Will Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young Measure Up to Draft Status?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 18 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons Is Roasted For Wearing A Celtics Jersey Days After Wearing A 76ers Jersey To NBA Playoff Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 18 2023
NFL News and Rumors
harris_franco_steelers_immaculate_reception
Franco Harris’s Hometown Unveils Plans To Honor Late Pittsburgh Steelers Legend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top