Dricus Du Plessis agrees that it’s “not smart” to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

Garrett Kerman
Dricus Du Plessis, a South African mixed martial artist, has admitted that fighting Robert Whittaker would not be a smart move for him. Du Plessis is currently ranked 10th in the UFC middleweight rankings and has been making waves in the MMA world with his impressive performances.
“A lot of people are saying it’s not the smartest move to fight Whittaker and 100 percent, I agree with that,” Du Plessis told Submission Radio. “I agree it’s not the smart move, but I’m not here to be smart. Otherwise, I would’ve stayed in school and finished my studies.”

Du Plessis made the comments during an interview with MMA Junkie. He said that he respects Whittaker and believes that he is one of the best fighters in the world. However, he too is one of the best fighters in the UFC and wants to prove that to everyone at UFC 290.
“I think Robert Whittaker is one of the best fighters in the world,” Du Plessis said. “I have a lot of respect for him.”
Du Plessis wants to prove to everyone that he is one of the best middleweights in the world and by doing so he needs to get past Robert Whittaker who’s been the No. 2 behind Israel Adesanya for years now. This will certainly not be an easy match for Du Plessis but if he is able to be victorious it sets up the match that he and Adesanya both want.
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently said that he wants to “drag Du Plessis’ carcass across South Africa” after some comments that Du Plessis made about him. Du Plessis responded to Adesanya’s comments by saying that he is not afraid of anyone and is ready to fight anyone in the UFC.
“I’m not afraid of anyone,” Du Plessis said. “I’m ready to fight anyone in the UFC. I’m here to prove myself and show the world what I can do.”
Du Plessis is currently scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 on July 8, 2023. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
