Ducks forward Troy Terry records second career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry of Denver, Colorado recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Wednesday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Ducks overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Terry was involved in all four Ducks goals as he added an assist for a four point game.

How did Terry get his hat trick?

Terry had two goals in the first period. He opened the scoring at 3:46 of the first period with an unassisted marker on the power play. That was followed by another power-play goal at 9:35 of the first period from defensemen Pavel Mintyukov of Moscow, Russia, and Cam Fowler. Terry’s hat trick then came in overtime, as he scored the game-winning goal from Mason McTavish at 3:27 of the extra period.

Terry’s first NHL hat trick

Terry’s first NHL hat trick came on January 4, 2022 in a 4-1 Ducks win over the Philadelphia Flyers. In both games where Terry has registered a hat trick, the Ducks have scored exactly four goals.

Career High in Points

The four points that Terry notched on Wednesday was a career-high. He also was a +1 with two power-play points, and six shots on goal. Terry played 24 shifts and had 20 minutes and one second of ice time.

Terry’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Terry has five goals and four assists for nine points in 10 games. He has six penalty minutes, two power-play points, one game-winning goal, 30 shots on goal, four blocked shots, one hit, seven takeaways, and four giveaways.

Ducks off to a fine start

Anaheim has not made the playoffs since 2018. So far things are going well for the Ducks in 2023-24. They have a record of six wins and four losses for 12 points after 10 games. Anaheim is also red hot as they have won five straight games. In that streak, they have upset the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

 

Anaheim Ducks
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
