Ducks left winger Jakob Silfverberg retires at age 33

Jeremy Freeborn
Anaheim Ducks left winger Jakob Silfverberg of Gavle, Sweden announced his plans to retire from the National Hockey League at age 33 on Thursday according to Colton Davies of Daily Faceoff. The retirement will come at the conclusion of the 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season. The Ducks have three more games to close out their season. They play host to Calgary on Friday before playing in Los Angeles on Saturday and Las Vegas on Thursday.

Silfverberg played 12 seasons in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks. He was with the Senators during his NHL rookie season of 2012-13 before 11 seasons with Anaheim since 2013-14.

Traded to the Ducks

Silfverberg was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Anaheim Ducks on July 5, 2013. He was traded with right winger Stefan Noesen of Plano, Texas and left winger Nick Ritchie of Orangeville, Ontario to the Ducks for left winger Bobby Ryan of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Silfverberg in 2023-24

Silfverberg has seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 78 games. He is a +4 with 22 penalty minutes, four power-play points, two shorthanded points, one game-winning goal, 99 shots on goal, 16 faceoff wins, 34 blocked shots, 16 hits, 22 takeaways, and 24 giveaways. The game-winning goal came in a 4-2 Ducks win over the Buffalo Sabres on January 23. Silfverberg scored from Mason McTavish at 4:30 of the second period. At the time, the Ducks went up 3-0.

Silfverberg’s NHL Career Statistics

Silfverberg has 168 goals and 205 assists for 373 points in 817 games. He was a +5 with 262 penalty minutes, 66 power-play points, 18 shorthanded points, 1840 shots on goal, 130 faceoff wins, 470 blocked shots, 424 hits, 380 takeaways, and 305 giveaways.

Began his NHL career in the Playoffs

Silfverberg has the distinction of playing his first NHL game in the playoffs. It came on April 23, 2012 in a 3-2 Senators loss to the New York Rangers in game six of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Silfverberg had one shot on net and two penalty minutes in nine minutes and two seconds.

Anaheim Ducks NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
