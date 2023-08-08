Featured

Eagles Bolster Linebacking Depth With Two Key Signings

Mathew Huff
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be once again Super Bowl contenders. The Eagles nearly won it all last season and also boasted one of the best defensive units in the league. Their defense already possesses the likes of Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, and Hassan Reddick among other elite defenders on their team. Last season, the Eagles’ defense ranked eighth in total team defense. Now, their defense is receiving even more reinforcements. Philadelphia is bolstering their linebacking core before preseason starts. The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham.

Philadelphia Eagles Agree to Terms With Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham 

Myles Jack’s Career Numbers 

Myles Jack has carved out a nice career for himself. He is most remembered for his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was also on the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Throughout his career, Jack has logged a total of 6.5 sacks, 396 solo tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. Not to mention, he also has three interceptions.

His best season of his career came in the 2020 campaign when he had 118 combined tackles, 72 solo tackles, and six tackles for a loss. Myles Jack may not be a household NFL name, but he is still one of the more quality right outside line backers in the entire league. As a result, he will greatly benefit a Philadelphia Eagles team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

Zach Cunningham’s Career Numbers

Zach Cunningham is one of the more underrated players in the league. He may not be as well known as Myles Jack, but he is still effective in his own right. Despite only playing six games last season, Cunningham tallied 24 tackles and a pass defended for the Tennessee Titans. For his career, the seven-year veteran has logged 29 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 19 passes defended, 392 solo tackles, and three fumble recoveries.

During the 2020 campaign, Zach Cunningham led the league in both solo and combined tackles with 164 and 106 respectively. All in all, these were two solid signings for a Philadelphia team who will come into this season with a chip on their shoulder after the heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. With all of this in mind, the Eagles will be one of the favorites to win the NFC yet again.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]

Mathew Huff

