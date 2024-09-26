Eagles face Buccaneers in a NFC Wildcard rematch

The fourth week of the National Football League commences on Thursday. There are two great matches where both teams made the playoffs last season. In the morning slate at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles. Then in the Sunday night primetime match, the Buffalo Bills face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Eagles @ Buccaneers

The Eagles and Buccaneers played against each other in the NFC Wildcard last season, with the Buccaneers coming away with a dominant 32-9 victory. In this contest, the Buccaneers defense had a significant role as the Eagles did not score a single point in the second half. Cornerback Jamel Dean of Cocoa, Florida led the Buccaneers with nine tackles. Offensively, the Buccaneers were led by quarterback Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas, who completed 22 of 36 passes for 337 passing yards and three touchdowns.

So far in 2024, the Eagles and Buccaneers have identical records of two wins and one loss. Philadelphia is coming off an impressive 15-12 win over another NFC South opponent, the New Orleans Saints, last week. Tampa Bay meanwhile got spanked 26-7 to the Denver Broncos in a stunning defeat. Tampa Bay had looked great to start the season in a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders and in a 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

Bills @ Ravens

The Ravens had the best record in the NFL regular season in 2023, but lost two of their first three games of 2024. The one constant for Baltimore this season has been their great defensive line, as there has just been no room whatsoever for opposing running backs. The Ravens have only allowed 50 rushing yards per game, by far the least in the NFL.

The Bills have a perfect record of 3-0, and will have had 10 days off before facing the Ravens. Buffalo’s 112 points leads the National Football League.