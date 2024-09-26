NFL News and Rumors

Eagles face Buccaneers in a NFC Wildcard rematch

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_19293045_168396541_lowres-2

The fourth week of the National Football League commences on Thursday. There are two great matches where both teams made the playoffs last season. In the morning slate at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles. Then in the Sunday night primetime match, the Buffalo Bills face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Eagles @ Buccaneers

The Eagles and Buccaneers played against each other in the NFC Wildcard last season, with the Buccaneers coming away with a dominant 32-9 victory. In this contest, the Buccaneers defense had a significant role as the Eagles did not score a single point in the second half. Cornerback Jamel Dean of Cocoa, Florida led the Buccaneers with nine tackles. Offensively, the Buccaneers were led by quarterback Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas, who completed 22 of 36 passes for 337 passing yards and three touchdowns.

So far in 2024, the Eagles and Buccaneers have identical records of two wins and one loss. Philadelphia is coming off an impressive 15-12 win over another NFC South opponent, the New Orleans Saints, last week. Tampa Bay meanwhile got spanked 26-7 to the Denver Broncos in a stunning defeat. Tampa Bay had looked great to start the season in a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders and in a 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

Bills @ Ravens

The Ravens had the best record in the NFL regular season in 2023, but lost two of their first three games of 2024. The one constant for Baltimore this season has been their great defensive line, as there has just been no room whatsoever for opposing running backs. The Ravens have only allowed 50 rushing yards per game, by far the least in the NFL.

The Bills have a perfect record of 3-0, and will have had 10 days off before facing the Ravens. Buffalo’s 112 points leads the National Football League.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Bills Buccaneers Eagles NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 3 Of The 2024 NFL Season?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 24 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24309315_168396541_lowres-2
Eight Week Three Upsets in 2024 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 24 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson
Does this become a must win for Baltimore?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Alvin Kamara RB New Orleans Saints
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 2 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 17 2024
NFL News and Rumors
davante-adams-1040x572
Eight Week Two Upsets in 2024 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 17 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Baker Mayfield
Two most notable week two NFL matchups
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 12 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Baker Mayfield
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 1 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top