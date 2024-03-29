NFL News and Rumors

Eagles’ Haason Reddick Traded To Jets: Trade Details

Dan Girolamo
Haason Reddick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading edge rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. View the trade details below.

Eagles’ Haason Reddick Traded To Jets: Trade Details

The Eagles are sending Reddick to the Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick. The pick improves to a second-rounder if Reddick has 67.5% playtime and 10 sacks.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Jets will take on $14.5 million of Reddick’s 2024 total compensation. The Eagles will pay Reddick’s $1 million roster bonus that was due earlier this month.

Reddick is entering the final year of his contract. The edge rusher will work with the Jets to sign a new contract.

Essentially, the Jets swapped pash-rushers with the Eagles. Earlier this offseason, Philadelphia signed Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million contract. Huff led the Jets with 10 sacks in 2023.

Signing an edge rusher was a key priority for the Jets this offseason. New York was interested in Shaq Barrett and Jadeveon Clowney before they signed with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Jets Add Elite Pass Rusher With Haason Reddick

With the addition of Reddick, the Jets add an elite pass rusher to their stout defense.

Reddick, 29, led the Eagles with 11 sacks in 2023 and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time. Reddick is two years removed from a Second-team All-Pro season in 2022, recording 16 sacks.

Reddick joins an excellent Jets defensive line that includes Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, Javon Kinlaw, Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Will McDonald, and Micheal Clemons.

With a healthy Aaron Rodgers under center and an excellent defense, the Jets should be in playoff contention in 2024.

Eagles Jets NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

