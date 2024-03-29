The Philadelphia Eagles are trading edge rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. View the trade details below.

Eagles’ Haason Reddick Traded To Jets: Trade Details

The #Eagles are trading All-Pro edge Haason Reddick to the #Jets, sources say.



Just 29, Reddick is expected to receive a new contract with his new team. pic.twitter.com/XgvtnEMSBh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2024

The Eagles are sending Reddick to the Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick. The pick improves to a second-rounder if Reddick has 67.5% playtime and 10 sacks.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Jets will take on $14.5 million of Reddick’s 2024 total compensation. The Eagles will pay Reddick’s $1 million roster bonus that was due earlier this month.

Reddick is entering the final year of his contract. The edge rusher will work with the Jets to sign a new contract.

Essentially, the Jets swapped pash-rushers with the Eagles. Earlier this offseason, Philadelphia signed Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million contract. Huff led the Jets with 10 sacks in 2023.

Signing an edge rusher was a key priority for the Jets this offseason. New York was interested in Shaq Barrett and Jadeveon Clowney before they signed with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Correcting this: The #Jets will take on $14.5 million of Haason Reddick’s compensation for 2024, the final year of his deal. The #Eagles foot the bill on the $1 million roster bonus that was due earlier this month. The hope is the sides work out a new deal soon. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 29, 2024

Jets Add Elite Pass Rusher With Haason Reddick

Bryce Huff told me last season that one of the highlights of his year was having Haason Reddick approach him after the Jets-Eagles game and compliment him on his game. Now they’re starring in an NFL version of “Trading Places.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 29, 2024

With the addition of Reddick, the Jets add an elite pass rusher to their stout defense.

Reddick, 29, led the Eagles with 11 sacks in 2023 and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time. Reddick is two years removed from a Second-team All-Pro season in 2022, recording 16 sacks.

Reddick joins an excellent Jets defensive line that includes Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, Javon Kinlaw, Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Will McDonald, and Micheal Clemons.

With a healthy Aaron Rodgers under center and an excellent defense, the Jets should be in playoff contention in 2024.