Eagles HC Nick Sirianni To Hold Press Conference Wednesday: Will He Return As Head Coach?

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman will meet with the media on Wednesday for an end-of-the-season press conference, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday. Will Sirianni return as the Eagles head coach for the 2024 season?

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni To Hold Press Conference Wednesday

The press conference is a good sign for Sirianni, and it all but guarantees he will remain the head coach for at least one more season.

After starting 10-1, the Eagles lost five of its last six regular season games to close the season. Philadelphia was then defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round by a score of 32-9.

Philadelphia’s disappointing end to the 2023 season led to speculation that Sirianni could be out as the head coach. In the end, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie elects to keep Sirianni for the upcoming season.

Eagles Make Changes To Coaching Staff

Although Sirianni is back as head coach, the Eagles are still making significant changes to their coaching staff. Sirianni let go of defensive coordinator Sean Desai, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Desai notably lost play-calling duties to Matt Patricia late in the season. However, Patricia is not under contract with the Eagles and will explore coaching opportunities elsewhere, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

After the Week 12 win against the Bills, the Eagles allowed 27+ points in six of seven games. In the one game they surrendered less than 27, the Eagles’ defense allowed Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock to orchestrate a 92-yard game-winning drive in a 20-17 loss for Philadelphia.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

