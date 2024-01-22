Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman will meet with the media on Wednesday for an end-of-the-season press conference, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday. Will Sirianni return as the Eagles head coach for the 2024 season?

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni To Hold Press Conference Wednesday

#Eagles say they'll have a press conference on Wednesday with Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman. So that settles that on Sirianni. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 22, 2024

The press conference is a good sign for Sirianni, and it all but guarantees he will remain the head coach for at least one more season.

After starting 10-1, the Eagles lost five of its last six regular season games to close the season. Philadelphia was then defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round by a score of 32-9.

Philadelphia’s disappointing end to the 2023 season led to speculation that Sirianni could be out as the head coach. In the end, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie elects to keep Sirianni for the upcoming season.

Eagles Make Changes To Coaching Staff

Sources: #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has let go defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who lost play-calling duties late in the season. Desai is likely to be in the mix for other DC opportunities. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2024

Although Sirianni is back as head coach, the Eagles are still making significant changes to their coaching staff. Sirianni let go of defensive coordinator Sean Desai, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Desai notably lost play-calling duties to Matt Patricia late in the season. However, Patricia is not under contract with the Eagles and will explore coaching opportunities elsewhere, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

After the Week 12 win against the Bills, the Eagles allowed 27+ points in six of seven games. In the one game they surrendered less than 27, the Eagles’ defense allowed Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock to orchestrate a 92-yard game-winning drive in a 20-17 loss for Philadelphia.

#Eagles senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia is not under contract and plans to explore other opportunities, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Patricia took on play-calling last month under difficult circumstances, running someone else’s scheme with a depleted unit. He’ll be a… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024