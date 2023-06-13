NFL News and Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles’ Coach Nick Sirianni Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is quickly becoming one of the league’s top coaches in the NFL. Sirianni and the Eagles were a few plays away from defeating the Chiefs in last season’s Super Bowl. Here, we explore Nick Sirianni’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Nick Sirianni Contract And Salary

As head coach of the Eagles, Sirianni earns approximately $6-$7 million a year.

Sirianni just completed year two of his five-year contract.

Sirianni was hired as the head coach of the Eagles on January 24, 2021, after Doug Pederson agreed to mutually part ways with the team after five seasons.

Nick Sirianni Net Worth

According to reports, Sirianni has an estimated net worth between $10-$15 million.

Sirianni’s net worth mostly comes from his time as the head coach of the Eagles. However, Sirianni has been an assistant coach at multiple levels since 2004.

Nick Sirianni Head Coaching Record

Sirianni has only been an NFL head coach for two seasons. Sirianni holds a regular season record of 23-11 with a postseason record of 2-2. The Eagles have made the playoffs in both seasons under Sirianni.

In Sirianni’s first year, the Eagles went 9-8, securing a wild card spot in the 2021-2022 playoffs. The Eagles lost in the Wild Card round to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15.

The Eagles broke out under Sirianni during the 2022 season, led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. The Eagles went 14-3, good enough for the top seed in the NFC.

In the Super Bowl, the Eagles held a 24-14 lead over the Chiefs at halftime. However, Mahomes and the Kansas City outscored the Eagles’ offense 24-11 to win 38-35.

From 2018-2020, Sirianni served as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under Frank Reich. Sirianni also worked as an assistant with the Chiefs and Chargers.

Nick Sirianni Wife

Sirianni is married to Brett Ashley Sirianni who he met while working with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Together, the couple have three children.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

