Eagles Sign John Ross

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a new target to their wide receiver room. The team is bringing in formerly retired wideout, John Ross, on a one-year deal. Ross has not played a snap since the 2021 season. The five-year receiver has played for the Cincinnati Bengals most notably. Currently, the Eagles have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, DeVante Parker, Parris Campbell, and Johnny Wilson on their depth chart. As a result, it will be interesting to see if Ross can fit into the rotation. Especially since he is not accustomed to the role he had when he was with the Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles Add Wide Receiver, John Ross

Can John Ross be a Positive Addition for the Eagles’ Receiver Room?

Adding another target for quarterback, Jalen Hurts cannot hurt. Not to mention, it will increase the depth of the Eagles’ wide receiver room. Brown and Smith are one of the best receiver duos in the league, but their depth outside of them was tested many times last season. John Ross will bring some veteran experience to their locker room.

Throughout his career, he has logged 62 catches, 957 receiving yards, 15.4 yards per reception, 11 receiving touchdowns, and 1.7 receptions per game. It is also imperative to remember he has never been a number one or even number two option in an offense. Ross has always been an auxiliary receiver. With that being said, one should not count on him making it through the entire year on the Eagles’ roster. Especially since Ross has already retired and un-retired once in his career. Regardless, John Ross will at least add some much-needed depth to this receiver corps.

Notable Additions for the Eagles This Offseason

John Ross is not the only notable offseason addition for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team also addressed their weakness in the secondary by drafting Cooper DeJean and also bringing back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. On top of this, Philadelphia also signed linebacker, Devin White, defensive back, Avonte Maddox, wide receiver, DaVante Parker, defensive end, Brandon Graham, running back, Saquon Barkley, defensive end, Bryce Huff, linebacker, Zack Baun, and guard, Matt Hennessy. The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the busier teams this offseason.

They have addressed needs on both the offensive and defensive ends of the field. Their recent signing of John Ross shows they are not done making moves. Do not be surprised to see the Eagles make a deep postseason push this coming season after all of the moves they have made in free agency.