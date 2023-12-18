Monday Night Football heads to Washington in Week 15 as the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3). Below, we created a same game parlay for Eagles vs. Seahawks.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football Week 15 Same Game Parlay

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

SGP (+500): DeVonta Smith Over 58.5 Receiving Yards, D’Andre Swift 52+ Rushing Yards, DK Metcalf 64+ Receiving Yards, DK Metcalf 5+ Receptions

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: The latest on #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and #Seahawks QB Geno Smith for tonight… pic.twitter.com/nUHO0VwKZw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2023

A.J. Brown garners most of the attention from opposing defense as Philadelphia’s top pass-catcher. However, DeVonta Smith continues to be an integral part of the Eagles’ success.

Smith has at least five catches and 73 receiving yards in five of the last six games.

Seattle has talent in the secondary, like Tre Brown and Tariq Woolen, but numbers have not been great. Seattle allows 243.6 passing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom 10.

With Jalen Hurts expected to play, Smith should continue his hot streak with at least 60+ receiving yards.

Speaking of the Eagles offense, running back D’Andre Swift needs to become more involved in the offense.

The numbers don’t lie. The Eagles win games when Swift is effective on the ground. Since Week 2, the Eagles are 9-0 when Swift rushes for at least 40 yards and 0-3 when it’s less than 40.

Against a Seattle defense surrendering 123.4 yards/game, Swift can rush for 52+ yards if Philadelphia gives him touches and doesn’t abandon the run game.

Matt Patricia is calling the defense for the Eagles tonight. The last time he was in charge of a defense was with the Lions. They used Cover 1/3 at over a 65% rate. DK Metcalf will have a significant advantage here against any corner in front of him and I expect him to win… pic.twitter.com/zpLBCqpEy3 — Jordan Vanek (@JordanVanekDFS) December 18, 2023

When he’s not bodyslamming linebackers, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf can still be a dominant force in the passing game, as evidenced by his six receptions, 134 yards, and three touchdowns performance two weeks ago against the Cowboys.

Last week, Metcalf only caught two passes for 51 yards and one touchdown. However, the Seahawks were playing the San Francisco 49ers and their elite defense. Plus, Drew Lock started in place of the injured Geno Smith. Lock could start again on Monday if Smith’s groin is not ready.

Regardless of who plays quarterback, Metfcalf should be able to feast against an Eagles defense allowing 259.9 passing yards per game. Philadelphia will be without their best cornerback Darius Slay, who recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will be out a few weeks.

If I’m betting on one Seahawks receiver to have a huge day, it’s Metcalf.