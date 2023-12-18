NFL News and Rumors

Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football Week 15 Same Game Parlay

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
3 min read
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6)

Monday Night Football heads to Washington in Week 15 as the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3). Below, we created a same game parlay for Eagles vs. Seahawks.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

SGP (+500): DeVonta Smith Over 58.5 Receiving Yards, D’Andre Swift 52+ Rushing Yards, DK Metcalf 64+ Receiving Yards, DK Metcalf 5+ Receptions

A.J. Brown garners most of the attention from opposing defense as Philadelphia’s top pass-catcher. However, DeVonta Smith continues to be an integral part of the Eagles’ success.

Smith has at least five catches and 73 receiving yards in five of the last six games.

Seattle has talent in the secondary, like Tre Brown and Tariq Woolen, but numbers have not been great. Seattle allows 243.6 passing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom 10.

With Jalen Hurts expected to play, Smith should continue his hot streak with at least 60+ receiving yards.

Speaking of the Eagles offense, running back D’Andre Swift needs to become more involved in the offense.

The numbers don’t lie. The Eagles win games when Swift is effective on the ground. Since Week 2, the Eagles are 9-0 when Swift rushes for at least 40 yards and 0-3 when it’s less than 40.

Against a Seattle defense surrendering 123.4 yards/game, Swift can rush for 52+ yards if Philadelphia gives him touches and doesn’t abandon the run game.

When he’s not bodyslamming linebackers, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf can still be a dominant force in the passing game, as evidenced by his six receptions, 134 yards, and three touchdowns performance two weeks ago against the Cowboys.

Last week, Metcalf only caught two passes for 51 yards and one touchdown. However, the Seahawks were playing the San Francisco 49ers and their elite defense. Plus, Drew Lock started in place of the injured Geno Smith. Lock could start again on Monday if Smith’s groin is not ready.

Regardless of who plays quarterback, Metfcalf should be able to feast against an Eagles defense allowing 259.9 passing yards per game. Philadelphia will be without their best cornerback Darius Slay, who recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will be out a few weeks.

If I’m betting on one Seahawks receiver to have a huge day, it’s Metcalf.

Bet on MNF SGP (+500)
Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Seattle Seahawks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
