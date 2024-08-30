Eleven Americans in third round of the 2024 US Open

The third round of the 2024 United States Open commences on Friday, and there are 11 Americans still in the hunt. There are six women and five men. On the women’s side they are defending champion and third seed Coco Gauff of Atlanta, sixth seed Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, 13th seed Emma Navarro of New York, 14th seed and 2017 United States Open finalist Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois, Ashlyn Krueger of Springfield, Missouri, and Peyton Stearns of Cincinnati. On the men’s side, they are the 12th seed and five time grand slam quarterfinalist Taylor Fritz of Rancho Sante Fe, California, the 13th seed and 2023 US Open semifinalist Ben Shelton of Atlanta, the 14th seed and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey, the 20th seed and 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Brandon Nakashima of San Diego.

Stearns and Krueger upset seeded players in the second round. Stearns beat the 12th seed and 2022 French Open semifinalist Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-1, 7-6. Krueger beat the 21st seed and 2024 French Open semifinalist Mirra Andreeva of Russia 6-1, 6-4. Krueger next faces the 16th seed Liudmilla Samsomova of Russia, while Stearns will play the 24th seed Donna Vekivc of Croatia, the 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist.

Gauff and Navarro are set to play notable Ukrainians next. Gauff is playing the 27th seed and three-time grand slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina. Svitolina reach the final four of the United States Open and Wimbledon in 2019, and Wimbledon in 2023. Navarro is playing the 19th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Pegula is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over American Sofia Kenin of Pembroke Pines, Florida, the 2020 Australian Open champion, in the second round. Pegula will next face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain. Keys will next face the 33rd seed and 2018 Australian Open semifinalist Elise Mertens of Belgium.

On the men’s side, Fritz steamrolled past 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 in round two and will next play Francisco Comesana of Argentina. Nakashima will next face 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the third round. Shelton and Tiafoe will play each other. Paul will play Gabriel Diallo, the Canadian qualifier.