The Vancouver Canucks are hot out of the gate, and one reason has been because of the fantastic play of center Elias Pettersson of Sundsvall, Sweden. On Tuesday night, Pettersson delivered a Halloween hat trick as the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Inside Look at the Hat Trick

Pettersson tied the game at two goals apiece at the 53 second mark of the second period from captain Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida, and Ilya Mikheyev of Omsk, Russia. He then scored the game winning goal on the power-play with three minutes and 22 seconds left in the second period to put the Canucks up 3-2. Andrei Kuzmenko of Yakutsk, Russia and Filip Hronek of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic picked up the assists. Pettersson’s hat trick came in the third period. He scored at 17:02 of the final frame into an empty net from Anthony Beauvillier of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, and Tyler Myers.

Pettersson’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

In nine games, Pettersson has five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. He is a +7 with seven power-play points, one game-winning goal, one shorthanded point, 20 shots on goal, 54 faceoff wins, three blocked shots, 12 hits, three takeaways, and three giveaways. Pettersson’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded assist on a goal by J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio in a 5-0 shutout win over the St. Louis Blues on October 27.

Pettersson’s prior hat trick

Pettersson’s first NHL hat trick was also with the Canucks. It came in his Calder Trophy winning season of 2018-19. On January 2, 2019, Pettersson scored thrice in a 4-3 Canucks win over the Ottawa Senators.

Canucks’s 2023-24 record

While the other two Canadian teams in the Pacific Division have simply been awful, the Canucks have been great. They have a record of six wins, two regulation losses, and one loss in extra time for 13 points. That is good enough for second place in the Pacific Division.