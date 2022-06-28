Emma Raducanu took to center court for the first time in her career on Monday against Alison Van Uytvanck in her second Wimbledon campaign. While Raducanu has limited experience on grass, she beat the red-hot Uytvanck in straight sets.

Before her first match, Raducanu had a 2.44 percent chance of winning Wimbledon after opening with 40/1 odds. But following her convincing performance on Monday, she has more than doubled her chances of winning at Wimbledon, improving her probability to 5.56 percent. As of Tuesday, Raducanu’s odds to win Wimbledon have shortened to 17/1.

Raducanu will kick off Round 2 on Wednesday against Carolina Garcia.

Emma Raducanu’s Chances of Winning Wimbledon 2022

After rampant injury speculation and canceling her practice with Gabrine Muguruza ahead of the Wimbledon start, Raducanu made her second appearance at the All England Club with only a 2.44 percent chance of winning.

However, Raducanu’s chances have more than doubled to 5.44 percent following her Round 1 matchup against Van Uytvanck. Despite limited grass experience compared to Van Uytvanck’s 12-2 record on the surface this season, Raducanu swept her in straight sets and flashed improvement in her all-around game.

As a result, her chances of winning Wimbledon 2022 have increased by 228% at the best online sportsbooks.

Check out the chart below to view how Raducanu’s chances of winning Wimbledon 2022 have changed since Round 1.

Raducanu’s Chances of Winning Wimbledon Implied Probability (%) Opening Round 2.44 After Round 1 5.56

Emma Raducanu Stats | Wimbledon 2022 Stats

At only 19-year-old, Raducanu will be making her second Wimbledon appearance in 2022.

After a Round 4 exit last year, Raducanu is poised for another big break this year in front of a home crowd. Raducanu is 4-1 at Wimbledon and currently holds a 13-3 Grand Slam record after defeating Alison Van Uytvanck in Round 1.

Last year, Raducanu’s Round 4 exit at Wimbledon was a sign of things to come, as she used her momentum to propel her to a win at the 2021 US Open.

Can she continue to improve at the All England Club in her second Wimbledon campaign?

For a quick breakdown of all of Emma Raducanu’s stats ahead of Wimbledon 2022, scroll down below.

Rank: #11

#11 Age: 19

19 Country: Great Britain

Great Britain Height: 5’7”

5’7” Coach: No Coach

No Coach 2022 Season ATP wins: N/A

N/A Wimbledon Record: 4-1

4-1 Overall Grass Court Record: 4-3

4-3 Grand Slam Record: 13-3

Emma Raducanu Wimbledon Odds | Raducanu Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

After winning the 2021 US Open, Raducanu has had a pretty quiet season. She’s had a few deep runs at the Stuttgart Open and Madrid Open but has not broken into the winner’s circle since.

Raducanu was knocked out of Round 2 of the French and Australian Open earlier this season. As a result, she opened Wimbledon at 40/1. But after she beat Van Uytvanck in straight sets, Raducanu’s odds have shortened to 17/1.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the Wimbledon 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best tennis betting sites.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Iga Swiatek +165 Coco Gauff +1000 Ons Jabeur +1200 Simona Halep +1600 Emma Raducanu +1700

Why Emma Raducanu Will Win Wimbledon 2022

Emma Raducanu thrilled the Wimbledon crowd in her opening round win, showing why she is one of the players to watch at the All England Club. The No. 11-ranked women’s singles player in the world, Raducanu turned down several sponsorship opportunities to focus on tennis and it has paid off.

While her current ranking represents a career-best mark, she’s coming off of a pair of early exits at the Australian Open and French Open. However, her game started to take off after making it to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon last year. After that performance, she went on to win the 2021 US Open and the rest is history.

With Raducanu ready to refocus and take her game to the next level, look for her to make another deep run at Wimbledon in 2022.