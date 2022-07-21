Enes Kanter Freedom calls out NBA and China once again

Enes Kanter Freedom has been a vocal person in terms of what he sees around the NBA. He was cut from multiple teams throughout the past few years, most recently with the Boston Celtics in 2021. He only appeared in 35 games for Boston that season and played 11.7 minutes per game. He didn’t do much, which was a major reason why he was cut from the team.

He’s been vocal on some of the issues that we see around the world. Whether it be in his home country of Turkey, issues in China, or other issues in America, Kanter hasn’t been shy to voice his opinions.

Enes Kanter Calls Out NBA

In a recent interview, Kanter Freedom once again voiced his opinion on China and the NBA.

According to Fox News, Kanter Freedom had the following to say,

“This is the evidence of how a 100% American-made company is run by the Chinese dictatorship,” he told host Tucker Carlson. “And wake up America. This is the league that you have been supporting and watching. Enough is enough. And this is unacceptable.” “They are mad because finally, someone from the inside – I played 11 years in this league, I’ve finally exposed them, and I’m saying it again. Enough is enough,” he added.

There are certainly instances where it seems like a good thing that Enes Kanter Freedom is bringing up some of these issues. However, many people around the NBA believe that he’s only becoming vocal to these issues because he’s not seeing himself in the NBA any longer. When he had a definitive spot in this league, he was typically a bit quieter about what was going on in the world.

It’s going to be interesting to see if another NBA team takes a chance on him, but it also is interesting to see if he even wants to be back in the league. With how bad he’s talked on the NBA throughout the past few years, it is unlikely that either side would want to strike a deal.