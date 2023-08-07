We now know three quarters of the eight teams in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Joining Sweden, Spain, Japan and the Netherlands are England and Australia. On Monday, Australia defeated Denmark 2-0 in front of a capacity crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. Also, England defeated Nigeria 4-2 on penalty kicks with the game deadlocked at zero goals apiece from Lang Park in Brisbane, Australia.

Second Straight 0-0 knockout game

England’s match versus Nigeria on Monday was the second straight game in the tournament that was 0-0 heading into penalty kicks. On Sunday, there was no goals scored in regulation or extra time either between Sweden and the United States. As a result, Sweden won 5-4 on penalties and will next play Japan. In England’s win over Nigeria, England won 4-2 on penalties, with the English goals coming from Bethany England of Barnsley, Rachel Daly of Harrogate, Alex Greenwood of Liverpool, and Chloe Kelly of London. England will now play the winner of Colombia and Jamaica, which will take place on Tuesday from Melbourne.

England without Lauren James

England will not have the services of forward Lauren James in the quarterfinals. James stomped on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the round of 16 match, and as a result was given a red card. With the red card comes an automatic one game suspension. James has three goals in the tournament so far as she scored England’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Denmark and twice in a 6-1 win over China.

A look at Australia’s win

Australia had one goal in each half in their win over Denmark. Caitlin Foord of Shellharbour, New South Wales scored in the 29th minute and Hayley Raso of Gold Coast, Queensland scored in the 70th minute. Australia will play the winner of France and Morocco.