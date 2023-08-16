Soccer

England reaches the final of the Women’s World Cup for the first time

Jeremy Freeborn
Lauren Hemp

One magical year in international soccer is 1966. That is the only year that England has won the World Cup in men’s soccer. On Wednesday, the English women’s soccer program came one win away from winning the World Cup in women’s soccer for the first time. In front of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia in Sydney, England defeated the host nation of Australia by a score of 3-1 in the semifinal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Who scored for England?

The three English goal scorers were attacking midfielder Ella Toone of Tyldesley, forward Lauren Hemp of North Walsham, and forward Alessia Russo of Maidstone. Toone scored in the 36th minute, Hemp scored in the 71st minute and Russo scored in the 86th minute. Hemp’s goal broke a 1-1 deadlock, eight minutes after Australian legend Sam Kerr tied the game at one.

For Toone, it was her 17th international goal for England, and the first ever goal at the Women’s World Cup. For Hemp it was her 13th international goal for England, and third goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She previously scored England’s second goal against China in a 6-1 win in Adelaide, and England’s first goal against Colombia in a 2-1 win in Sydney. England’s win over China came in the Group D group stage, and England’s win over Colombia came in the quarterfinals. For Russo, it was her 14th international goal for England. Like Hemp, she has three goals at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with the other two goals also coming against China and Colombia. Russo scored England’s first goal against China and second goal against Colombia.

Who do they play in the final?

England will next play Spain in Sunday’s final in Sydney. Spain defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semifinal on Tuesday. Australia will now play Sweden in the third place match on Saturday from Lang Park in Brisbane, the same stadium where Australia won their dramatic quarterfinal match against France.

 

 

Soccer
Arrow to top