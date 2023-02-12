It’s almost time for the Super Bowl the biggest sporting event of the year, as The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Being as this is the biggest sporting event of the year, everyone comes out of the woodwork to give their predictions for the big game, even well-known celebrities like Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been getting a lot of love from the public this week heading into the Super Bowl this weekend, especially for those hometown favorites.

Eric Stonestreet Super Bowl LVII Picks

How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Click to register with BetOnline

Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus

Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Eric Stonestreet Super Bowl 2023 Picks and Predictions

“Modern Family’s” Stonestreet has been a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs all throughout his childhood as it is his hometown team, so there will be no going against his team here as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eric Stonestreet Picks Chiefs +105

The Chiefs have been getting a lot of love affairs from the public out there, especially their celebrity fans like Eric Stonestreet.

“I don’t know what it is about me as a grown man that anyone that straps on the Chiefs helmet, the Chiefs uniform, I’m a fan of. It’s weird that it’s so generational. It doesn’t matter. I’ve been a Joe Delaney fan and now I’m a Jerick McKinnon fan. I don’t know why that is, but I think it’s because of the game.” Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet Predicts Chiefs To Cover +1 Spread

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently a small underdog with a point spread of just one point against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Stonestreet and the public seem to be siding with the Chiefs, the favorites have won 36 of the 56 Super Bowls which is a good 64% of the time.

It is almost time to see who becomes victorious between Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.