Erling Haaland Salary: The Premier League’s Top Scorer Has Been Worth Every Penny Of His $35M Contract

Colin Lynch
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette

Erling Haaland has been everything Manchester City could have asked for, and more.

Erling Haaland’s arrival at Manchester City in the 2022/23 season has been nothing short of spectacular, earning him instant cult status among the club’s fans. The Norwegian striker made an immediate impact by smashing the previous Premier League Golden Boot record, scoring an astonishing 36 goals in his debut campaign. His goal-scoring prowess was highlighted by an impressive tally of four hat-tricks throughout the season. Manchester City’s decision to secure his services from Borussia Dortmund has undoubtedly paid off, as Haaland’s performances have more than justified the £51.2m/$63.3m transfer fee.

Breaking Down Haaland’s Contract

Upon joining Manchester City, Haaland signed a lucrative five-year contract in June 2022. According to data from Forbes, his estimated annual base salary is £28.8m/$35m. It’s important to note that this figure solely represents his wage at Manchester City and does not account for bonuses and sponsorship extras. Breaking it down on a weekly basis, Haaland earns an impressive £553,000/$684,000 per week.

While the initial transfer fee stood at £51.2m/$63.3m, the overall cost of Haaland’s deal is projected to be significantly higher. Over the course of his five-year contract, it is estimated that his basic wages alone will add up to £144m/$141m. Although specific figures regarding agents’ fees and image rights have not been confirmed, it is anticipated that they exceed £35m/$43.4m.

Haaland Enters the Top 10 Earners in Football

In terms of player earnings, Haaland’s salary at Manchester City has propelled him into the top 10 of the highest-paid footballers worldwide. Cristiano Ronaldo recently reclaimed the top spot following his move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in January 2023. Ronaldo’s decision to make the move resulted in a substantial increase in his income from his Manchester United contract. Among current Premier League players, only Liverpool’s Mo Salah earns a higher base salary than Haaland.

The meteoric rise of Erling Haaland has made him one of the most exciting and sought-after talents in world football. His incredible goal-scoring ability, coupled with his youth and potential, has firmly established him as a key figure in Manchester City’s pursuit of further success. As he continues to develop and refine his skills, Haaland’s impact on the team is expected to grow even more, solidifying his status as one of the game’s brightest stars.

2022/23 Top footballer salaries
Player Club Annual Wage
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr £173m / $213m
Kylian Mbappe PSG £96m/$110m
Lionel Messi PSG £56.7/$65m
Neymar PSG £48m/$55m
Mo Salah Liverpool £30.5m/$35m
Erling Haaland Manchester City £28.8m/$35m
Robert Lewandowski Barcelona £23.5m/$27m
Eden Hazard Real Madrid £23.5m/$27m
Andres Iniesta Vissel Kobe £21.8m/$25m
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City £21.8m/$25m
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
