Every forfeited 1st round NFL draft pick has involved Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins were fined and stripped of a first round pick, as well as a third round pick due to conversations with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. In result of this, Tom Brady has now been involved in every single one of the three first round draft picks that have ever been forfeited, interestinly enough.

Tom Brady Involved In Dolphins Losing 1st Round Pick

Jenna Laine from ESPN reported the news about Miami losing a first-round pick,

“The NFL investigation into the Miami Dolphins found that yes, the Dolphins twice had impermissible contact with quarterback Tom Brady while he was with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2021, those conversations were in early December during the regular season

Per the league’s investigation, Brady’s discussions with the Dolphins were about joining as a limited partner, but discussions were also had about him playing.”

Sarah Spain took to Twitter and explained the situation:

“Tom Brady has been involved in all 3 forfeited first round picks in NFL history: ’08 Pats- Illegally videotaping Jets coaches’ signals on the sideline during a ’07 game ’16 Pats – Deflating footballs used in the ’14 AFC Championship ’22 Dolphins – Tampering with Brady, Payton”

The loss of this pick means a lot more to the Miami Dolphins than most are realizing. If Tua isn’t the guy next season, Miami isn’t going to have a first-round pick that they can use on their next quarterback. If things go the way that Tua and the Dolphins are hoping, it will still be tough to not add a first-round pick, but it won’t be the end of the world.

The Dolphins could have an exciting season this year, perhaps the most exciting in the last two decades. They have talent on their roster and just need to find a way to put it all together.