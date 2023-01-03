Falcons Release Receiver Cameron Batson Following Weekend Arrest

Over the weekend, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson landed himself in a world of trouble. And now, he is without a team

Saturday morning, Batson was arrested after a traffic stop in Fulton County, Georgia. After police allegedly noticed that he was intoxicated, an altercation ensued. According to police, an officer fired a shot during the altercation, but no one was hit. From there, Batson got back in his truck and led police on a chase, crashing his truck, and running on foot before he was ultimately apprehended. He was subsequently booked into the Fulton County Jail.

#Falcons WR Cameron Batson was arrested for ‘attacking police during DUI stop’ (@ATLNewsFirst) Batson fought an arresting officer following a stop, the officer then fired his gun. Batson got back in his truck to drive away, crashing near Northside Drive.pic.twitter.com/wMLyBZutrh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 31, 2022

Batson was charged with five crimes, including aggravated assault on an officer, assault, and battery. According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, if convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Falcons released Batson on Monday, two days after his arrest. Before the release, the team released a statement regarding the situation.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the statement said. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Cameron Batson has played in the NFL since 2018, mostly with the Tennessee Titans. After going undrafted out of Texas Tech, he has appeared in 27 games, catching 22 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. In kick return duty, he has returned 16 kicks for 311 yards. He has been on the Falcons’ practice squad all season but had not been elevated to the active roster before his release.