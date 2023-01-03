NFL News and Rumors

Falcons Release Receiver Cameron Batson Following Weekend Arrest

Dylan Williams
Falcons Release Receiver Cameron Batson Following Weekend Arrest
Over the weekend, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson landed himself in a world of trouble. And now, he is without a team

Saturday morning, Batson was arrested after a traffic stop in Fulton County, Georgia. After police allegedly noticed that he was intoxicated, an altercation ensued. According to police, an officer fired a shot during the altercation, but no one was hit. From there, Batson got back in his truck and led police on a chase, crashing his truck, and running on foot before he was ultimately apprehended. He was subsequently booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Batson was charged with five crimes, including aggravated assault on an officer, assault, and battery. According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, if convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Falcons released Batson on Monday, two days after his arrest. Before the release, the team released a statement regarding the situation.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the statement said. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Cameron Batson has played in the NFL since 2018, mostly with the Tennessee Titans. After going undrafted out of Texas Tech, he has appeared in 27 games, catching 22 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. In kick return duty, he has returned 16 kicks for 311 yards. He has been on the Falcons’ practice squad all season but had not been elevated to the active roster before his release.

Topics  
Falcons NFL News and Rumors
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
Dylan Williams

