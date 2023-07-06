Michael Rubin hosted an all-white party to remember at his home in the Hamptons on July 4th, bringing together some of the most famous athletes and celebrities. Find out which celebrities and athletes were in attendance and check out the video recap of the Independence Day bash below.

Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin hosted his annual July 4th party yesterday, welcoming some of the world’s biggest athletes and entertainers to his Hamptons home.

The Independence Day bash is an all-white party attended by the hottest A-list celebrities in sports and entertainment. In 2023, celebrities like Jay-Z, Beyonce, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski all made appearances at Rubin’s party, which also featured live performances from Usher and Neyo.

The party could only be described by Rubin as “a literal movie”.

Check out Rubin’s white party recap below:

A literal movie – white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

Notable Celebrities & Athletes In Attendance

James Harden hanging out with Tom Brady and Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/nZY8xdAsQm — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 4, 2023

Rubin’s annual July 4th bash is reportedly one of the hottest parties of the year.

Names from every facet of entertainment, sports, media, and more came together to celebrate at the $50 million mansion. Guests were treated well at Rubin’s party with impromptu performances from Ne-Yo and Usher, while Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and Druski also performed DJ sets.

Rubin even had some of New York City’s hottest restaurants catering including celebrity pizza staple Lucali and Cucina Alba.

Check out some of the notable celebrities and athletes in attendance.

Notable Celebrities At Michael Rubin’s July 4th Party

Jay-Z

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

Haley Bieber

Ben Affleck

Emily Ratajkowski

Kendall Jenner

Jack Harlow

Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Hart

DJ Khaled

Kelly Rowland

LaLa Anthony

Notable Athletes At Michael Rubin’s July 4th Party

Tom Brady

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jayson Tatum

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey

James Harden

Devin Booker

Kyle Kuzma

CJ Stroud

Lori Harvey, Haley Bieber, & Kim Kardashian Show Off Outfits With TikTok Fashion Show

Dressed in all white, some of Lori Harvey’s most famous friends posed in their outfits for Rubin’s famous Fourth of July party. The Independence Day party had the biggest stars in the world in Long Island this weekend and Harvey’s crew didn’t waste the opportunity to pose in front of the camera.

Check out the video below.

​​

