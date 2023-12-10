Some college football fans contend LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels accomplished enough individually to become the 89th winner of the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top player.

Daniels paced all FBS quarterbacks in a plethora of statistics, inlcuding QB rating (95.7), yards per attempt (11.7), passing touchdowns (40) and completions of 20-plus yards (70).

Still, others point to Daniels failing to secure a “signature victory” or title en route to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.

“I really wish I could have brought you back another championship,” Daniels said during a video of his acceptance speech.

Twitter users reacted to Daniels being the first QB to accept the Heisman since 2016 and did not compete in a conference championship game.

The Moment. The quarterback from LSU is the Heisman Trophy Winner. pic.twitter.com/nV9pkFEECr — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 10, 2023

LSU QB Jayden Daniels has won the Heisman🏆

pic.twitter.com/dalQv3BveI — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) December 10, 2023

Congratulations to @LSUfootball QB Jayden Daniels on winning the Heisman Trophy Award. pic.twitter.com/WgCGgytUFn — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023

A Dream Come True. It’s through faith and hard work. Heisman Winner @JayD__5 pic.twitter.com/GSflVj0icw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 10, 2023

Only 6️⃣ programs produced a Heisman winner in the 4 team CFP Era. pic.twitter.com/5DZXwnrIZL — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 10, 2023

Jayden Daniels is your Heisman Trophy winner. pic.twitter.com/9NT5KAcV2N — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) December 10, 2023

Jayden Daniels has won the Heisman trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/G45NKKUV1h — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) December 10, 2023

Legendary Jayden Daniels joins Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow as LSU’s Heisman winners. pic.twitter.com/of2gBBEtAZ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 10, 2023

The moment Jayden Daniels became LSU’s 3rd Heisman winner 🏆 📍 Legends NYC 🗽 pic.twitter.com/UodWWmLKY4 — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 10, 2023

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels is your 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. In his speech, his final words were praise for Greg Brooks Jr. and his family as his teammate continues a different fight. Daniels word a “Pray For Greg Brooks” shirt week in and week out during the season. Class act. pic.twitter.com/OaCSbgrM4I — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 10, 2023

Proud of That Kid! The best player in the country and the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. pic.twitter.com/4qGREty8dh — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) December 10, 2023

Here’s #LSU QB Jayden Daniels and his family taking in the Times Square billboard following his Heisman Trophy win. @BengalTigerOn3 pic.twitter.com/jYEMMpen3q — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 10, 2023

Jayden Daniels is the best player in the nation #Heisman pic.twitter.com/qPKidBWceu — Paul Medica (@PaulMedica) December 10, 2023

The No. 13 Tigers are scheduled to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1. Daniels has yet to announce if he’ll play …

Is Jayden Daniels the LEAST Impressive Heisman Winner of All Time? No hate intended, you have to be an ELITE player to even be in the conversation for the trophy… it's just that he's the least elite winner we've had yet. As the leader of LSU, the Tigers were NEVER in the… pic.twitter.com/coIPvOZwhq — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) December 10, 2023

Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman is the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/12OJUlpZTF — MUSSEMERITUS (@MUSSemeritus) December 10, 2023

ESPN listed KU QB Jalon Daniels as 1 of their 15 Way Too Early 2024 Heisman Trophy Contenders! pic.twitter.com/4JpOiP09bG — Kansas Jayhawk Fans (@FansOfKU) December 10, 2023