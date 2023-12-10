College Football News and Rumors

Fans Celebrate Jayden Daniels Becoming LSU’s 3rd Heisman Trophy Winner, Joining College Football’s Elite Society

Jeff Hawkins
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation

Some college football fans contend LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels accomplished enough individually to become the 89th winner of the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top player.

Daniels paced all FBS quarterbacks in a plethora of statistics, inlcuding QB rating (95.7), yards per attempt (11.7), passing touchdowns (40) and completions of 20-plus yards (70).

Still, others point to Daniels failing to secure a “signature victory” or title en route to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.

“I really wish I could have brought you back another championship,” Daniels said during a video of his acceptance speech.

Twitter users reacted to Daniels being the first QB to accept the Heisman since 2016 and did not compete in a conference championship game.

And the winner is …

Start lifting, Jayden …

Immediately after the announcement, Daniels’ future employer delivered its well wishes …

The new Heisman recipient speaks, thanking a laundry list of individuals “from Arizona State to LSU” who helped him along the way …

To college football programs, claiming a Heisman winner can prove to be an inclusive experience …

Daniels was named the top player in college football because athleticism and arm accuracy…

Daniels’ stats hold up among his new peers …

Three Heisman Tigers can be company. Billy Cannon won in 1959 and Joe Burrow followed suit in 2019 …

In the bayou of Legends NYC, LSU fans on Saturday erupted in celebration when they heard Daniels’ name called …

Daniels utilized his new-found Heisman platform to direct attention to spiritually assist his teammate, Greg Brooks …

Brian Kelly posted a message to his star QB, the LSU coach’s first player to win the Heisman …

Bright lights, big city, cool Times Square billboard …

To some, Daniels’ statistics backed up the announcement …

The No. 13 Tigers are scheduled to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1. Daniels has yet to announce if he’ll play …

The Blue Bloods believe Daniels did have the proper qualifications to earn the prestigious honor …

Did the Blue Bloods watch Daniels’ performance against the Florida Gators. He accounted for 606 total yards and five TDs during the 42-35 victory Nov. 12 …

Everyone can have a bad day at the office once in a while …

A familiar name is among ESPN’s 15 “Way Too Early” Heisman candidates for next season …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
