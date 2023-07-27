Tennis fans on social media weigh in on the question of which players they would cast in the roles of Barbie and Ken in the Barbie Movie.

Imagine you’re picking the cast of a new Barbie Movie: Which two tennis players would you pick to play your Barbie and Ken? 🤔😝 pic.twitter.com/yzCsPf6PMP — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 26, 2023

Here are the tandems that fans came up with.

1. Sloane Stephens and Denis Shapovalov

American Sloane Stephens has Barbie’s strength and beauty; whereas Canadian Denis Shapovalov bears some resemblance to actor Ryan Gosling.

2. Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal

The Grand Slam Champion pair of Romanian Simona Halep and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, both somewhat reserved in their off-the-court personalities, would be interesting to watch in these high-profile roles.

3. Genie Bouchard and Casper Ruud

Canadian Genie Bouchard and Norwegian Casper Ruud both seem like people who might dabble in acting and entertainment in the future so casting them as Barbie and Ken is not a huge stretch.

4. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Surprisingly, more people did not provide the obvious answer, the real-life tennis couple of Spaniard Paula Badosa and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas better known as Tsitsidosa.

Their jet-setting romance and life in recent months feel like it is straight out of the movies.

Tsitsidosa video by a bystander from today. Stefanos Tsitsipas driving his Aston Martin in Monte Carlo, Monaco with partner Paula Badosa by his side. #Tsitsipas #Tennis 2023#Stef pic.twitter.com/JqajJwlxqU — LavanyaSingerDinesh🌺 (@LavanyaVocalist) July 21, 2023

It is fun to think about this but rest assured, none of these players are considering this.

Aside from Rafael Nadal who was recently spotted on vacation with his wife and child, all are preparing for more tennis action in 2023.

Rafael Nadal on holiday with his family 🌞 His baby 🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/6ECMgr2TF6 — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 27, 2023

