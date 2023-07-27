Tennis News and Rumors

Fans Decide Which Tennis Players They Would Cast As Barbie Movie’s Barbie And Ken Characters

Wendi Oliveros
Barbie

Tennis fans on social media weigh in on the question of which players they would cast in the roles of Barbie and Ken in the Barbie Movie.

Here are the tandems that fans came up with.

1. Sloane Stephens and Denis Shapovalov

Fans Decide Which Tennis Players They Would Cast As Barbie Movie's Barbie And Ken Characters

American Sloane Stephens has Barbie’s strength and beauty; whereas Canadian Denis Shapovalov bears some resemblance to actor Ryan Gosling.

2. Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal

Fans Decide Which Tennis Players They Would Cast As Barbie Movie's Barbie And Ken Characters

Fans Decide Which Tennis Players They Would Cast As Barbie Movie's Barbie And Ken Characters

The Grand Slam Champion pair of Romanian Simona Halep and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, both somewhat reserved in their off-the-court personalities, would be interesting to watch in these high-profile roles.

3. Genie Bouchard and Casper Ruud

Fans Decide Which Tennis Players They Would Cast As Barbie Movie's Barbie And Ken Characters

Fans Decide Which Tennis Players They Would Cast As Barbie Movie's Barbie And Ken Characters

Canadian Genie Bouchard and Norwegian Casper Ruud both seem like people who might dabble in acting and entertainment in the future so casting them as Barbie and Ken is not a huge stretch.

4. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Fans Decide Which Tennis Players They Would Cast As Barbie Movie's Barbie And Ken Characters

Surprisingly, more people did not provide the obvious answer, the real-life tennis couple of Spaniard Paula Badosa and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas better known as Tsitsidosa.

Their jet-setting romance and life in recent months feel like it is straight out of the movies.

It is fun to think about this but rest assured, none of these players are considering this.

Aside from Rafael Nadal who was recently spotted on vacation with his wife and child, all are preparing for more tennis action in 2023.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
