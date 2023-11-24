NFL News and Rumors

Fans Watch Detroit Lions Fall To Green Bay Packers, Lose Again During NFL’s Thanksgiving Showcase Event

Jeff Hawkins
lions lose on thanksgiving again (1)

The Detroit Lions losing on Thanksgiving is a deep-rooted American tradition.

Well, it happened again Thursday as quarterback Jared Goff lost three fumbles during a 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

It was the Lions’ seventh consecutive Turkey Day defeat.

Twitter users responded Thursday to why NFL officials continue to let it happen?

Michiganders understand. It’s the way it’s been in the Motor City for nearly 90 years. The Lions losing on Thanksgiving has developed into social satire …

Here’s a brief history lesson. The Lions started playing on Thanksgiving in 1934 when George A. Richards invested $8,000 to purchase, relocate and rebrand the Portsmouth (Ohio) Spartans into the Detroit Lions. A radio executive, Richards recognized an opportunity to better promote the fledgling NFL and immediately negotiated a broadcast deal with NBC, which aired the Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears over a national 94-station network. Since then, the Lions have appeared on national holiday broadcasts each year, sans 1939-44 …

In the franchise’s second season, guided by coach Potsy Clark, the Lions defeated the New York Giants, 26-7, in the NFL Championship Game at University of Detroit Stadium. With the auto industry suffering from the Great Depression, the Lions provided a needed distraction by winning its first title …

The Lions were once America’s team. Along with appearing on early television telecasts, the Lions captured four league championships, including back-to-back titles in 1952-53 and 1957. Ever since, the franchise has struggled to achieve much playoff success …

Still, the Lions retained their Thanksgiving showcase. Even though they started losing their national appeal during the Eisenhower Administration …

In 2009, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced he was considering altering the Thanksgiving Day matchups to include more teams. The Lions, however, retained their early-game time slot …

And so, on Thursday, the Lions returned to their annual stage. This time, however, they were beginning to become the toast of the NFL, streaking out to an 8-2 start, their best since 1962. Last Sunday, the Lions rallied to beat the Bears …

On Thursday, the fast-starting Packers jumped out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead and QB Jordan Love left the host Lions in his dust …

In his Thanksgiving debut, Love joined some select company in Packers’ history …

The Lions rallied to within a score when QB Jared Goff hit WR Josh Reynolds on a TD pass with 41 seconds remaining. An on-sides kick attempted failed as the Lions suffered their first North Division loss in seven outings. It was their longest divisional winning streak since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 …

Final score: Packers 29, Lions 22 …

Until next year …

Lions NFL News and Rumors Packers Twitter
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

