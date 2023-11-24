The Detroit Lions losing on Thanksgiving is a deep-rooted American tradition.

Well, it happened again Thursday as quarterback Jared Goff lost three fumbles during a 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

It was the Lions’ seventh consecutive Turkey Day defeat.

Twitter users responded Thursday to why NFL officials continue to let it happen?

The Detroit Lions have lost 7 Thanksgiving games in a row 😳 pic.twitter.com/VaGsE6BJxN — PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2023

Michiganders understand. It’s the way it’s been in the Motor City for nearly 90 years. The Lions losing on Thanksgiving has developed into social satire …

This Family Guy joke about the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day aged like fine wine… perhaps better than any joke they've ever made 😂 pic.twitter.com/q8yQdvri6h — Optimus ⛩️ (@SubToOptimus) November 23, 2023

Here’s a brief history lesson. The Lions started playing on Thanksgiving in 1934 when George A. Richards invested $8,000 to purchase, relocate and rebrand the Portsmouth (Ohio) Spartans into the Detroit Lions. A radio executive, Richards recognized an opportunity to better promote the fledgling NFL and immediately negotiated a broadcast deal with NBC, which aired the Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears over a national 94-station network. Since then, the Lions have appeared on national holiday broadcasts each year, sans 1939-44 …

The history of the NFL as a Thanksgiving tradition dates back to 1934. In their first season in Detroit, @Lions rode a 10-1 record into a matchup with the 11-0 @ChicagoBears, with Chicago winning 19-16 at University of Detroit Stadium. Full Story: https://t.co/Id3iIye4dP pic.twitter.com/nB9u1w0tf0 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 23, 2023

In the franchise’s second season, guided by coach Potsy Clark, the Lions defeated the New York Giants, 26-7, in the NFL Championship Game at University of Detroit Stadium. With the auto industry suffering from the Great Depression, the Lions provided a needed distraction by winning its first title …

1935 Detroit Lions NFL Championship Game Ball: @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/wrKntY4msk — James Light (@JamesALight) May 1, 2014

The Lions were once America’s team. Along with appearing on early television telecasts, the Lions captured four league championships, including back-to-back titles in 1952-53 and 1957. Ever since, the franchise has struggled to achieve much playoff success …

The Detroit Lions have won 1 (one) playoff game since winning the 1957 NFL Championship. pic.twitter.com/QUV6JAiYhx — Fanatics Sportsbook | PB (@fanaticsbook_pb) May 14, 2023

Still, the Lions retained their Thanksgiving showcase. Even though they started losing their national appeal during the Eisenhower Administration …

The 1957 NFL Championship game victory marked the culmination of years of hard work and dedication by the Detroit Lions organization. https://t.co/IcQlQjtJ1J #DetroitLions #1957NflChampionship pic.twitter.com/dihIMiqRY1 — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) May 19, 2023

In 2009, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced he was considering altering the Thanksgiving Day matchups to include more teams. The Lions, however, retained their early-game time slot …

And so, on Thursday, the Lions returned to their annual stage. This time, however, they were beginning to become the toast of the NFL, streaking out to an 8-2 start, their best since 1962. Last Sunday, the Lions rallied to beat the Bears …

Go inside the #Lions Radio Network booth with @DanMillerFox2, @LomasBrown75 and @TJLang70 for all the big calls from the Week 11 comeback W 🎙 pic.twitter.com/ydvzruccxx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2023

On Thursday, the fast-starting Packers jumped out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead and QB Jordan Love left the host Lions in his dust …

In his Thanksgiving debut, Love joined some select company in Packers’ history …

This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for being a Green Bay Packers fan pic.twitter.com/9KRa63uhBf — PackersHistory.com (@PackersHistory1) November 23, 2023

The Lions rallied to within a score when QB Jared Goff hit WR Josh Reynolds on a TD pass with 41 seconds remaining. An on-sides kick attempted failed as the Lions suffered their first North Division loss in seven outings. It was their longest divisional winning streak since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 …

Goff finds Reynolds for the late score#GBvsDET |📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/vGzYqFIIhD — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 23, 2023

Final score: Packers 29, Lions 22 …

Until next year …