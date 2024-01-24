Farmers Insurance Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour stops at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open this week. It’s another stop on the West Coast Swing and the last stop before the second signature event of the year. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Farmers Insurance Open, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.
Farmers Insurance Open History
The Farmers Insurance Open was founded in 1952 as the San Diego Open. In its 70-year history, the tournament has undergone a few sponsorship changes. It was moved to Torrey Pines in 1968 and renamed the Andy Williams San Diego Open.
The tournament is also one of the few events on the Tour that have been moved forward. Instead of the traditional Thursday start, the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday to avoid any competition with the NFL Conference Championship Games.
Despite being an integral stop on the West Coast Swing, Farmers Insurance won’t be renewing its contract in 2026, leaving it open for a new sponsor and name change shortly.
Farmers Insurance Open Past Winners & Results
The Torrey Pines course is one of the most the Tour’s favorite places to play. The Farmers Insurance was the first tournament that Tom Weiskopf ever won. Tiger Woods famously won the event seven times and he’s won eight times at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open.
Other memorable winners at the Farmers Insurance Open include Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, and more. Woods is the most prolific winner at the event with seven victories over his career while Mickelson comes in a distant second with three wins.
For a complete list of the past winners at the Farmer’s Insurance Open, check out the results below.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Runner(s)-up
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2024
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|2023
|Max Homa
|−13
|Keegan Bradley
|8,700,000
|1,566,000
|2022
|Luke List
|−15
|Will Zalatoris
|8,400,000
|1,512,000
|2021
|Patrick Reed
|−14
|Tony Finau
Viktor Hovland
Henrik Norlander
Ryan Palmer
Xander Schauffele
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|2020
|Marc Leishman
|−15
|Jon Rahm
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|2019
|Justin Rose
|−21
|Adam Scott
|7,100,000
|1,278,000
|2018
|Jason Day (2)
|−10
|Alex Norén
Ryan Palmer
|6,900,000
|1,242,000
|2017
|Jon Rahm
|−13
|Charles Howell III
Pan Cheng-tsung
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2016
|Brandt Snedeker (2)
|−6
|K. J. Choi
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2015
|Jason Day
|−9
|Harris English
J. B. Holmes
Scott Stallings
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2014
|Scott Stallings
|−9
|K. J. Choi
Jason Day
Graham DeLaet
Marc Leishman
Pat Perez
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2013
|Tiger Woods (7)
|−14
|Brandt Snedeker
Josh Teater
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2012
|Brandt Snedeker
|−16
|Kyle Stanley
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2011
|Bubba Watson
|−16
|Phil Mickelson
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2010
|Ben Crane
|−13
|Marc Leishman
Michael Sim
Brandt Snedeker
|5,300,000
|954,000
|Buick Invitational
|2009
|Nick Watney
|−11
|John Rollins
|5,300,000
|954,000
|2008
|Tiger Woods (6)
|−19
|Ryuji Imada
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2007
|Tiger Woods (5)
|−15
|Charles Howell III
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2006
|Tiger Woods (4)
|−10
|Nathan Green
José María Olazábal
|5,100,000
|918,000
|2005
|Tiger Woods (3)
|−16
|Luke Donald
Charles Howell III
Tom Lehman
|4,800,000
|864,000
|2004
|John Daly
|−10
|Luke Donald
Chris Riley
|4,800,000
|864,000
|2003
|Tiger Woods (2)
|−16
|Carl Pettersson
|4,500,000
|810,000
|2002
|José María Olazábal
|−13
|J. L. Lewis
Mark O’Meara
|3,600,000
|648,000
|2001
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|−19
|Frank Lickliter
Davis Love III
|3,500,000
|630,000
|2000
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|−18
|Shigeki Maruyama
Tiger Woods
|3,000,000
|540,000
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|−22
|Billy Ray Brown
|2,700,000
|486,000
|1998
|Scott Simpson
|−12
|Skip Kendall
|2,100,000
|378,000
|1997
|Mark O’Meara
|−13
|Donnie Hammond
Mike Hulbert
Lee Janzen
David Ogrin
Jesper Parnevik
Craig Stadler
Duffy Waldorf
|1,500,000
|270,000
|1996
|Davis Love III
|−19
|Phil Mickelson
|1,200,000
|216,000
|Buick Invitational of California
|1995
|Peter Jacobsen
|−19
|Mark Calcavecchia
Mike Hulbert
Hal Sutton
Kirk Triplett
|1,200,000
|216,000
|1994
|Craig Stadler
|−20
|Steve Lowery
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1993
|Phil Mickelson
|−10
|Dave Rummells
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1992
|Steve Pate (2)
|−16
|Chip Beck
|1,000,000
|180,000
|Shearson Lehman Brothers Open
|1991
|Jay Don Blake
|−20
|Bill Sander
|1,000,000
|180,000
|Shearson Lehman Hutton Open
|1990
|Dan Forsman
|−13
|Tommy Armour III
|900,000
|162,000
|1989
|Greg Twiggs
|−17
|Steve Elkington
Brad Faxon
Mark O’Meara
Mark Wiebe
|700,000
|126,000
|Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open
|1988
|Steve Pate
|−19
|Jay Haas
|650,000
|117,000
|Shearson Lehman Brothers Andy Williams Open
|1987
|George Burns
|−22
|J. C. Snead
Bobby Wadkins
|500,000
|90,000
|1986
|Bob Tway
|−12
|Bernhard Langer
|450,000
|81,000
|Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open
|1985
|Woody Blackburn
|−19
|Ron Streck
|400,000
|72,000
|1984
|Gary Koch
|−16
|Gary Hallberg
|400,000
|72,000
|1983
|Gary Hallberg
|−17
|Tom Kite
|300,000
|54,000
|Wickes-Andy Williams San Diego Open
|1982
|Johnny Miller
|−18
|Jack Nicklaus
|300,000
|54,000
|1981
|Bruce Lietzke
|−10
|Raymond Floyd
Tom Jenkins
|250,000
|45,000
|Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational
|1980
|Tom Watson (2)
|−13
|D. A. Weibring
|250,000
|45,000
|1979
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|−6
|Billy Kratzert
Wayne Levi
Artie McNickle
Tom Watson
|250,000
|45,000
|1978
|Jay Haas
|−10
|Andy Bean
Gene Littler
John Schroeder
|200,000
|40,000
|1977
|Tom Watson
|−19
|Larry Nelson
John Schroeder
|180,000
|36,000
|1976
|J. C. Snead (2)
|−16
|Don Bies
|180,000
|36,000
|1975
|J. C. Snead
|−9
|Raymond Floyd
Bobby Nichols
|170,000
|34,000
|1974
|Bobby Nichols
|−13
|Rod Curl
Gene Littler
|170,000
|34,000
|1973
|Bob Dickson
|−10
|Billy Casper
Bruce Crampton
Grier Jones
Phil Rodgers
|170,000
|34,000
|1972
|Paul Harney
|−13
|Hale Irwin
|150,000
|30,000
|1971
|George Archer
|−16
|Dave Eichelberger
|150,000
|30,000
|1970
|Pete Brown
|−13
|Tony Jacklin
|150,000
|30,000
|1969
|Jack Nicklaus
|−4
|Gene Littler
|150,000
|30,000
|1968
|Tom Weiskopf
|−15
|Al Geiberger
|150,000
|30,000
|San Diego Open Invitational
|1967
|Bob Goalby
|−15
|Gay Brewer
|71,000
|13,200
|1966
|Billy Casper
|−16
|Tommy Aaron
Tom Weiskopf
|45,000
|5,800
|1965
|Wes Ellis
|−17
|Billy Casper
|39,000
|4,850
|1964
|Art Wall Jr.
|−6
|Tony Lema
Bob Rosburg
|30,000
|4,300
|1963
|Gary Player
|−14
|Tony Lema
|25,000
|3,500
|1962
|Tommy Jacobs
|−7
|Johnny Pott
|25,000
|3,500
|1961
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|−13
|Al Balding
|22,500
|2,800
|1960
|Mike Souchak
|−19
|Johnny Pott
|22,500
|2,800
|1959
|Marty Furgol
|−14
|Joe Campbell
Billy Casper
Dave Ragan
Mike Souchak
Bo Wininger
|20,000
|2,800
|1958: No tournament
|1957
|Arnold Palmer
|−17
|Al Balding
|15,000
|2,400
|Convair-San Diego Open
|1956
|Bob Rosburg
|−18
|Dick Mayer
|15,000
|2,400
|1955
|Tommy Bolt (2)
|−14
|Johnny Palmer
|15,000
|2,400
|San Diego Open
|1954
|Gene Littler (a)
|−14
|Dutch Harrison
|15,000
|2,400
|1953
|Tommy Bolt
|−14
|Doug Ford
|10,000
|2,000
|1952
|Ted Kroll
|−12
|Jimmy Demaret
|10,000
|2,000