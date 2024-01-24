Golf News and Rumors

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour stops at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open this week. It’s another stop on the West Coast Swing and the last stop before the second signature event of the year. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Farmers Insurance Open, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

Farmers Insurance Open History

The Farmers Insurance Open was founded in 1952 as the San Diego Open. In its 70-year history, the tournament has undergone a few sponsorship changes. It was moved to Torrey Pines in 1968 and renamed the Andy Williams San Diego Open.

The tournament is also one of the few events on the Tour that have been moved forward. Instead of the traditional Thursday start, the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday to avoid any competition with the NFL Conference Championship Games.

Despite being an integral stop on the West Coast Swing, Farmers Insurance won’t be renewing its contract in 2026, leaving it open for a new sponsor and name change shortly.

Farmers Insurance Open Past Winners & Results

The Torrey Pines course is one of the most the Tour’s favorite places to play. The Farmers Insurance was the first tournament that Tom Weiskopf ever won. Tiger Woods famously won the event seven times and he’s won eight times at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

Other memorable winners at the Farmers Insurance Open include Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, and more. Woods is the most prolific winner at the event with seven victories over his career while Mickelson comes in a distant second with three wins.

For a complete list of the past winners at the Farmer’s Insurance Open, check out the results below.

Year Winner To par Runner(s)-up Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
Farmers Insurance Open
2024 TBD TBD TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000
2023 Max Homa −13 Keegan Bradley 8,700,000 1,566,000
2022 Luke List −15 Will Zalatoris 8,400,000 1,512,000
2021 Patrick Reed −14 Tony Finau

Viktor Hovland

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Palmer

Xander Schauffele

 7,500,000 1,350,000
2020 Marc Leishman −15 Jon Rahm 7,500,000 1,350,000
2019 Justin Rose −21 Adam Scott 7,100,000 1,278,000
2018 Jason Day (2) −10 Alex Norén

Ryan Palmer

 6,900,000 1,242,000
2017 Jon Rahm −13 Charles Howell III

Pan Cheng-tsung

 6,700,000 1,206,000
2016 Brandt Snedeker (2) −6 K. J. Choi 6,500,000 1,170,000
2015 Jason Day −9 Harris English

J. B. Holmes

Scott Stallings

 6,300,000 1,134,000
2014 Scott Stallings −9 K. J. Choi

Jason Day

Graham DeLaet

Marc Leishman

Pat Perez

 6,100,000 1,098,000
2013 Tiger Woods (7) −14 Brandt Snedeker

Josh Teater

 6,100,000 1,098,000
2012 Brandt Snedeker −16 Kyle Stanley 6,000,000 1,080,000
2011 Bubba Watson −16 Phil Mickelson 5,800,000 1,044,000
2010 Ben Crane −13 Marc Leishman

Michael Sim

Brandt Snedeker

 5,300,000 954,000
Buick Invitational
2009 Nick Watney −11 John Rollins 5,300,000 954,000
2008 Tiger Woods (6) −19 Ryuji Imada 5,200,000 936,000
2007 Tiger Woods (5) −15 Charles Howell III 5,200,000 936,000
2006 Tiger Woods (4) −10 Nathan Green

José María Olazábal

 5,100,000 918,000
2005 Tiger Woods (3) −16 Luke Donald

Charles Howell III

Tom Lehman

 4,800,000 864,000
2004 John Daly −10 Luke Donald

Chris Riley

 4,800,000 864,000
2003 Tiger Woods (2) −16 Carl Pettersson 4,500,000 810,000
2002 José María Olazábal −13 J. L. Lewis

Mark O’Meara

 3,600,000 648,000
2001 Phil Mickelson (3) −19 Frank Lickliter

Davis Love III

 3,500,000 630,000
2000 Phil Mickelson (2) −18 Shigeki Maruyama

Tiger Woods

 3,000,000 540,000
1999 Tiger Woods −22 Billy Ray Brown 2,700,000 486,000
1998 Scott Simpson −12 Skip Kendall 2,100,000 378,000
1997 Mark O’Meara −13 Donnie Hammond

Mike Hulbert

Lee Janzen

David Ogrin

Jesper Parnevik

Craig Stadler

Duffy Waldorf

 1,500,000 270,000
1996 Davis Love III −19 Phil Mickelson 1,200,000 216,000
Buick Invitational of California
1995 Peter Jacobsen −19 Mark Calcavecchia

Mike Hulbert

Hal Sutton

Kirk Triplett

 1,200,000 216,000
1994 Craig Stadler −20 Steve Lowery 1,100,000 198,000
1993 Phil Mickelson −10 Dave Rummells 1,000,000 180,000
1992 Steve Pate (2) −16 Chip Beck 1,000,000 180,000
Shearson Lehman Brothers Open
1991 Jay Don Blake −20 Bill Sander 1,000,000 180,000
Shearson Lehman Hutton Open
1990 Dan Forsman −13 Tommy Armour III 900,000 162,000
1989 Greg Twiggs −17 Steve Elkington

Brad Faxon

Mark O’Meara

Mark Wiebe

 700,000 126,000
Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open
1988 Steve Pate −19 Jay Haas 650,000 117,000
Shearson Lehman Brothers Andy Williams Open
1987 George Burns −22 J. C. Snead

Bobby Wadkins

 500,000 90,000
1986 Bob Tway −12 Bernhard Langer 450,000 81,000
Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open
1985 Woody Blackburn −19 Ron Streck 400,000 72,000
1984 Gary Koch −16 Gary Hallberg 400,000 72,000
1983 Gary Hallberg −17 Tom Kite 300,000 54,000
Wickes-Andy Williams San Diego Open
1982 Johnny Miller −18 Jack Nicklaus 300,000 54,000
1981 Bruce Lietzke −10 Raymond Floyd

Tom Jenkins

 250,000 45,000
Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational
1980 Tom Watson (2) −13 D. A. Weibring 250,000 45,000
1979 Fuzzy Zoeller −6 Billy Kratzert

Wayne Levi

Artie McNickle

Tom Watson

 250,000 45,000
1978 Jay Haas −10 Andy Bean

Gene Littler

John Schroeder

 200,000 40,000
1977 Tom Watson −19 Larry Nelson

John Schroeder

 180,000 36,000
1976 J. C. Snead (2) −16 Don Bies 180,000 36,000
1975 J. C. Snead −9 Raymond Floyd

Bobby Nichols

 170,000 34,000
1974 Bobby Nichols −13 Rod Curl

Gene Littler

 170,000 34,000
1973 Bob Dickson −10 Billy Casper

Bruce Crampton

Grier Jones

Phil Rodgers

 170,000 34,000
1972 Paul Harney −13 Hale Irwin 150,000 30,000
1971 George Archer −16 Dave Eichelberger 150,000 30,000
1970 Pete Brown −13 Tony Jacklin 150,000 30,000
1969 Jack Nicklaus −4 Gene Littler 150,000 30,000
1968 Tom Weiskopf −15 Al Geiberger 150,000 30,000
San Diego Open Invitational
1967 Bob Goalby −15 Gay Brewer 71,000 13,200
1966 Billy Casper −16 Tommy Aaron

Tom Weiskopf

 45,000 5,800
1965 Wes Ellis −17 Billy Casper 39,000 4,850
1964 Art Wall Jr. −6 Tony Lema

Bob Rosburg

 30,000 4,300
1963 Gary Player −14 Tony Lema 25,000 3,500
1962 Tommy Jacobs −7 Johnny Pott 25,000 3,500
1961 Arnold Palmer (2) −13 Al Balding 22,500 2,800
1960 Mike Souchak −19 Johnny Pott 22,500 2,800
1959 Marty Furgol −14 Joe Campbell

Billy Casper

Dave Ragan

Mike Souchak

Bo Wininger

 20,000 2,800
1958: No tournament
1957 Arnold Palmer −17 Al Balding 15,000 2,400
Convair-San Diego Open
1956 Bob Rosburg −18 Dick Mayer 15,000 2,400
1955 Tommy Bolt (2) −14 Johnny Palmer 15,000 2,400
San Diego Open
1954 Gene Littler (a) −14 Dutch Harrison 15,000 2,400
1953 Tommy Bolt −14 Doug Ford 10,000 2,000
1952 Ted Kroll −12 Jimmy Demaret 10,000 2,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
