Farmers Insurance Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour stops at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open this week. It’s another stop on the West Coast Swing and the last stop before the second signature event of the year. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Farmers Insurance Open, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

Farmers Insurance Open History

The Farmers Insurance Open was founded in 1952 as the San Diego Open. In its 70-year history, the tournament has undergone a few sponsorship changes. It was moved to Torrey Pines in 1968 and renamed the Andy Williams San Diego Open.

The tournament is also one of the few events on the Tour that have been moved forward. Instead of the traditional Thursday start, the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday to avoid any competition with the NFL Conference Championship Games.

Despite being an integral stop on the West Coast Swing, Farmers Insurance won’t be renewing its contract in 2026, leaving it open for a new sponsor and name change shortly.

Farmers Insurance Open Past Winners & Results

The Torrey Pines course is one of the most the Tour’s favorite places to play. The Farmers Insurance was the first tournament that Tom Weiskopf ever won. Tiger Woods famously won the event seven times and he’s won eight times at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

Other memorable winners at the Farmers Insurance Open include Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, and more. Woods is the most prolific winner at the event with seven victories over his career while Mickelson comes in a distant second with three wins.

For a complete list of the past winners at the Farmer’s Insurance Open, check out the results below.

Year Winner To par Runner(s)-up Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Farmers Insurance Open 2024 TBD TBD TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000 2023 Max Homa −13 Keegan Bradley 8,700,000 1,566,000 2022 Luke List −15 Will Zalatoris 8,400,000 1,512,000 2021 Patrick Reed −14 Tony Finau Viktor Hovland Henrik Norlander Ryan Palmer Xander Schauffele 7,500,000 1,350,000 2020 Marc Leishman −15 Jon Rahm 7,500,000 1,350,000 2019 Justin Rose −21 Adam Scott 7,100,000 1,278,000 2018 Jason Day (2) −10 Alex Norén Ryan Palmer 6,900,000 1,242,000 2017 Jon Rahm −13 Charles Howell III Pan Cheng-tsung 6,700,000 1,206,000 2016 Brandt Snedeker (2) −6 K. J. Choi 6,500,000 1,170,000 2015 Jason Day −9 Harris English J. B. Holmes Scott Stallings 6,300,000 1,134,000 2014 Scott Stallings −9 K. J. Choi Jason Day Graham DeLaet Marc Leishman Pat Perez 6,100,000 1,098,000 2013 Tiger Woods (7) −14 Brandt Snedeker Josh Teater 6,100,000 1,098,000 2012 Brandt Snedeker −16 Kyle Stanley 6,000,000 1,080,000 2011 Bubba Watson −16 Phil Mickelson 5,800,000 1,044,000 2010 Ben Crane −13 Marc Leishman Michael Sim Brandt Snedeker 5,300,000 954,000 Buick Invitational 2009 Nick Watney −11 John Rollins 5,300,000 954,000 2008 Tiger Woods (6) −19 Ryuji Imada 5,200,000 936,000 2007 Tiger Woods (5) −15 Charles Howell III 5,200,000 936,000 2006 Tiger Woods (4) −10 Nathan Green José María Olazábal 5,100,000 918,000 2005 Tiger Woods (3) −16 Luke Donald Charles Howell III Tom Lehman 4,800,000 864,000 2004 John Daly −10 Luke Donald Chris Riley 4,800,000 864,000 2003 Tiger Woods (2) −16 Carl Pettersson 4,500,000 810,000 2002 José María Olazábal −13 J. L. Lewis Mark O’Meara 3,600,000 648,000 2001 Phil Mickelson (3) −19 Frank Lickliter Davis Love III 3,500,000 630,000 2000 Phil Mickelson (2) −18 Shigeki Maruyama Tiger Woods 3,000,000 540,000 1999 Tiger Woods −22 Billy Ray Brown 2,700,000 486,000 1998 Scott Simpson −12 Skip Kendall 2,100,000 378,000 1997 Mark O’Meara −13 Donnie Hammond Mike Hulbert Lee Janzen David Ogrin Jesper Parnevik Craig Stadler Duffy Waldorf 1,500,000 270,000 1996 Davis Love III −19 Phil Mickelson 1,200,000 216,000 Buick Invitational of California 1995 Peter Jacobsen −19 Mark Calcavecchia Mike Hulbert Hal Sutton Kirk Triplett 1,200,000 216,000 1994 Craig Stadler −20 Steve Lowery 1,100,000 198,000 1993 Phil Mickelson −10 Dave Rummells 1,000,000 180,000 1992 Steve Pate (2) −16 Chip Beck 1,000,000 180,000 Shearson Lehman Brothers Open 1991 Jay Don Blake −20 Bill Sander 1,000,000 180,000 Shearson Lehman Hutton Open 1990 Dan Forsman −13 Tommy Armour III 900,000 162,000 1989 Greg Twiggs −17 Steve Elkington Brad Faxon Mark O’Meara Mark Wiebe 700,000 126,000 Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open 1988 Steve Pate −19 Jay Haas 650,000 117,000 Shearson Lehman Brothers Andy Williams Open 1987 George Burns −22 J. C. Snead Bobby Wadkins 500,000 90,000 1986 Bob Tway −12 Bernhard Langer 450,000 81,000 Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open 1985 Woody Blackburn −19 Ron Streck 400,000 72,000 1984 Gary Koch −16 Gary Hallberg 400,000 72,000 1983 Gary Hallberg −17 Tom Kite 300,000 54,000 Wickes-Andy Williams San Diego Open 1982 Johnny Miller −18 Jack Nicklaus 300,000 54,000 1981 Bruce Lietzke −10 Raymond Floyd Tom Jenkins 250,000 45,000 Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational 1980 Tom Watson (2) −13 D. A. Weibring 250,000 45,000 1979 Fuzzy Zoeller −6 Billy Kratzert Wayne Levi Artie McNickle Tom Watson 250,000 45,000 1978 Jay Haas −10 Andy Bean Gene Littler John Schroeder 200,000 40,000 1977 Tom Watson −19 Larry Nelson John Schroeder 180,000 36,000 1976 J. C. Snead (2) −16 Don Bies 180,000 36,000 1975 J. C. Snead −9 Raymond Floyd Bobby Nichols 170,000 34,000 1974 Bobby Nichols −13 Rod Curl Gene Littler 170,000 34,000 1973 Bob Dickson −10 Billy Casper Bruce Crampton Grier Jones Phil Rodgers 170,000 34,000 1972 Paul Harney −13 Hale Irwin 150,000 30,000 1971 George Archer −16 Dave Eichelberger 150,000 30,000 1970 Pete Brown −13 Tony Jacklin 150,000 30,000 1969 Jack Nicklaus −4 Gene Littler 150,000 30,000 1968 Tom Weiskopf −15 Al Geiberger 150,000 30,000 San Diego Open Invitational 1967 Bob Goalby −15 Gay Brewer 71,000 13,200 1966 Billy Casper −16 Tommy Aaron Tom Weiskopf 45,000 5,800 1965 Wes Ellis −17 Billy Casper 39,000 4,850 1964 Art Wall Jr. −6 Tony Lema Bob Rosburg 30,000 4,300 1963 Gary Player −14 Tony Lema 25,000 3,500 1962 Tommy Jacobs −7 Johnny Pott 25,000 3,500 1961 Arnold Palmer (2) −13 Al Balding 22,500 2,800 1960 Mike Souchak −19 Johnny Pott 22,500 2,800 1959 Marty Furgol −14 Joe Campbell Billy Casper Dave Ragan Mike Souchak Bo Wininger 20,000 2,800 1958: No tournament 1957 Arnold Palmer −17 Al Balding 15,000 2,400 Convair-San Diego Open 1956 Bob Rosburg −18 Dick Mayer 15,000 2,400 1955 Tommy Bolt (2) −14 Johnny Palmer 15,000 2,400 San Diego Open 1954 Gene Littler (a) −14 Dutch Harrison 15,000 2,400 1953 Tommy Bolt −14 Doug Ford 10,000 2,000 1952 Ted Kroll −12 Jimmy Demaret 10,000 2,000