The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday. The West Coast Swing continues in La Jolla, California. The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open winner will take home a 1.62 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

After an exciting finish at the American Express, the PGA Tour heads to La Jolla for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Last week, amateur Nick Dunlap won the American Express and was forced to forfeit his winner’s share payout, meaning Christiaan Bezuidenhout took home $1.5 million despite a second-place finish. This week, there’s an even bigger purse on the line at Torrey Pines.

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse is worth $9 million with the winner set to take home a total of $1.62 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Farmers Insurance Open is a tournament played every year during the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing. It was established as the San Diego Open in 1952 and has gone through a few sponsor changes over the years.

By 1968, the tournament was hosted by Torrey Pines in San Diego. Even for the world’s top golfers, it represents one of the hardest challenges of the year. In 2024, the Farmers Insurance purse is worth $9 million with the winner set to take home a $1.62 million payout.

There will be a 36-hole cut, meaning the top 65 players, including ties, will be paid out. The 61st to 65th place finisher will receive 0.22% of the purse for a total of $19,350. Meanwhile, the top nine players will all take home at least $250,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Percent Amount ($) 1 18% 1,620,000 2 10.90% 981,000 3 6.90% 621,000 4 4.90% 441,000 5 4.10% 369,000 6 3.63% 326,250 7 3.38% 303,750 8 3.13% 281,250 9 2.93% 263,250 10 2.73% 245,250 11 2.53% 227,250 12 2.33% 209,250 13 2.13% 191,250 14 1.93% 173,250 15 1.83% 164,250 16 1.73% 155,250 17 1.63% 146,250 18 1.53% 137,250 19 1.43% 128,250 20 1.33% 119,250 21 1.23% 110,250 22 1.13% 101,250 23 1.05% 94,050 24 0.97% 86,850 25 0.89% 79,650 26 0.81% 72,450 27 0.78% 69,750 28 0.75% 67,050 29 0.72% 64,350 30 0.69% 61,650 31 0.66% 58,950 32 0.63% 56,250 33 0.60% 53,550 34 0.57% 51,300 35 0.55% 49,050 36 0.52% 46,800 37 0.50% 44,550 38 0.48% 42,750 39 0.46% 40,950 40 0.44% 39,150 41 0.42% 37,350 42 0.40% 35,550 43 0.38% 33,750 44 0.36% 31,950 45 0.34% 30,150 46 0.32% 28,350 47 0.30% 26,550 48 0.28% 25,110 49 0.27% 23,850 50 0.26% 23,130 51 0.25% 22,590 52 0.25% 22,050 53 0.24% 21,690 54 0.24% 21,330 55 0.24% 21,150 56 0.23% 20,970 57 0.23% 20,790 58 0.23% 20,610 59 0.23% 20,430 60 0.23% 20,250 61 0.22% 20,070 62 0.22% 19,890 63 0.22% 19,710 64 0.22% 19,530 65 0.22% 19,350

Farmers Insurance Open Purse Has Increased 3% Since 2023

The Farmers Insurance Open is the last stop before the second elevated of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Even though it’s not a designated event, the tournament is still regarded as one of the most important stops on the Tour due to its rich history. The purse has been steadily increasing over the last few years. Since 2021, the Famer’s Insurance Open purse has increased by a whopping 33%.

Year-over-year, the prize money has increased by a total of 3.3% from $8.7 million to $9 million.

Check out the table below to view Farmers Insurance Open purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Farmers Insurance Open 2024 TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000 2023 Max Homa 8,700,000 1,566,000 2022 Luke List 8,400,000 1,512,000 2021 Patrick Reed 7,500,000 1,350,000 2020 Marc Leishman 7,500,000 1,350,000 2019 Justin Rose 7,100,000 1,278,000 2018 Jason Day (2) 6,900,000 1,242,000 2017 Jon Rahm 6,700,000 1,206,000 2016 Brandt Snedeker (2) 6,500,000 1,170,000 2015 Jason Day 6,300,000 1,134,000 2014 Scott Stallings 6,100,000 1,098,000 2013 Tiger Woods (7) 6,100,000 1,098,000 2012 Brandt Snedeker 6,000,000 1,080,000 2011 Bubba Watson 5,800,000 1,044,000 2010 Ben Crane 5,300,000 954,000