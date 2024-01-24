The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday. The West Coast Swing continues in La Jolla, California. The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open winner will take home a 1.62 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.
After an exciting finish at the American Express, the PGA Tour heads to La Jolla for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
Last week, amateur Nick Dunlap won the American Express and was forced to forfeit his winner’s share payout, meaning Christiaan Bezuidenhout took home $1.5 million despite a second-place finish. This week, there’s an even bigger purse on the line at Torrey Pines.
The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse is worth $9 million with the winner set to take home a total of $1.62 million.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse, prize money, and payouts.
Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts
The Farmers Insurance Open is a tournament played every year during the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing. It was established as the San Diego Open in 1952 and has gone through a few sponsor changes over the years.
By 1968, the tournament was hosted by Torrey Pines in San Diego. Even for the world’s top golfers, it represents one of the hardest challenges of the year. In 2024, the Farmers Insurance purse is worth $9 million with the winner set to take home a $1.62 million payout.
There will be a 36-hole cut, meaning the top 65 players, including ties, will be paid out. The 61st to 65th place finisher will receive 0.22% of the purse for a total of $19,350. Meanwhile, the top nine players will all take home at least $250,000.
For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Percent
|Amount ($)
|1
|18%
|1,620,000
|2
|10.90%
|981,000
|3
|6.90%
|621,000
|4
|4.90%
|441,000
|5
|4.10%
|369,000
|6
|3.63%
|326,250
|7
|3.38%
|303,750
|8
|3.13%
|281,250
|9
|2.93%
|263,250
|10
|2.73%
|245,250
|11
|2.53%
|227,250
|12
|2.33%
|209,250
|13
|2.13%
|191,250
|14
|1.93%
|173,250
|15
|1.83%
|164,250
|16
|1.73%
|155,250
|17
|1.63%
|146,250
|18
|1.53%
|137,250
|19
|1.43%
|128,250
|20
|1.33%
|119,250
|21
|1.23%
|110,250
|22
|1.13%
|101,250
|23
|1.05%
|94,050
|24
|0.97%
|86,850
|25
|0.89%
|79,650
|26
|0.81%
|72,450
|27
|0.78%
|69,750
|28
|0.75%
|67,050
|29
|0.72%
|64,350
|30
|0.69%
|61,650
|31
|0.66%
|58,950
|32
|0.63%
|56,250
|33
|0.60%
|53,550
|34
|0.57%
|51,300
|35
|0.55%
|49,050
|36
|0.52%
|46,800
|37
|0.50%
|44,550
|38
|0.48%
|42,750
|39
|0.46%
|40,950
|40
|0.44%
|39,150
|41
|0.42%
|37,350
|42
|0.40%
|35,550
|43
|0.38%
|33,750
|44
|0.36%
|31,950
|45
|0.34%
|30,150
|46
|0.32%
|28,350
|47
|0.30%
|26,550
|48
|0.28%
|25,110
|49
|0.27%
|23,850
|50
|0.26%
|23,130
|51
|0.25%
|22,590
|52
|0.25%
|22,050
|53
|0.24%
|21,690
|54
|0.24%
|21,330
|55
|0.24%
|21,150
|56
|0.23%
|20,970
|57
|0.23%
|20,790
|58
|0.23%
|20,610
|59
|0.23%
|20,430
|60
|0.23%
|20,250
|61
|0.22%
|20,070
|62
|0.22%
|19,890
|63
|0.22%
|19,710
|64
|0.22%
|19,530
|65
|0.22%
|19,350
Farmers Insurance Open Purse Has Increased 3% Since 2023
The Farmers Insurance Open is the last stop before the second elevated of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Even though it’s not a designated event, the tournament is still regarded as one of the most important stops on the Tour due to its rich history. The purse has been steadily increasing over the last few years. Since 2021, the Famer’s Insurance Open purse has increased by a whopping 33%.
Year-over-year, the prize money has increased by a total of 3.3% from $8.7 million to $9 million.
Check out the table below to view Farmers Insurance Open purses and winners since 2010.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|
Winner’s
share ($)
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2024
|TBD
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|2023
|Max Homa
|8,700,000
|1,566,000
|2022
|Luke List
|8,400,000
|1,512,000
|2021
|Patrick Reed
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|2020
|Marc Leishman
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|2019
|Justin Rose
|7,100,000
|1,278,000
|2018
|Jason Day (2)
|6,900,000
|1,242,000
|2017
|Jon Rahm
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2016
|Brandt Snedeker (2)
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2015
|Jason Day
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2014
|Scott Stallings
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2013
|Tiger Woods (7)
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2012
|Brandt Snedeker
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2011
|Bubba Watson
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2010
|Ben Crane
|5,300,000
|954,000