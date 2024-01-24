Golf News and Rumors

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Purse Up 3% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At 1.62M

The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday. The West Coast Swing continues in La Jolla, California. The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open winner will take home a 1.62 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

After an exciting finish at the American Express, the PGA Tour heads to La Jolla for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Last week, amateur Nick Dunlap won the American Express and was forced to forfeit his winner’s share payout, meaning Christiaan Bezuidenhout took home $1.5 million despite a second-place finish. This week, there’s an even bigger purse on the line at Torrey Pines.

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse is worth $9 million with the winner set to take home a total of $1.62 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Farmers Insurance Open is a tournament played every year during the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing. It was established as the San Diego Open in 1952 and has gone through a few sponsor changes over the years.

By 1968, the tournament was hosted by Torrey Pines in San Diego. Even for the world’s top golfers, it represents one of the hardest challenges of the year. In 2024, the Farmers Insurance purse is worth $9 million with the winner set to take home a $1.62 million payout.

There will be a 36-hole cut, meaning the top 65 players, including ties, will be paid out. The 61st to 65th place finisher will receive 0.22% of the purse for a total of $19,350. Meanwhile, the top nine players will all take home at least $250,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Percent Amount ($)
1 18% 1,620,000
2 10.90% 981,000
3 6.90% 621,000
4 4.90% 441,000
5 4.10% 369,000
6 3.63% 326,250
7 3.38% 303,750
8 3.13% 281,250
9 2.93% 263,250
10 2.73% 245,250
11 2.53% 227,250
12 2.33% 209,250
13 2.13% 191,250
14 1.93% 173,250
15 1.83% 164,250
16 1.73% 155,250
17 1.63% 146,250
18 1.53% 137,250
19 1.43% 128,250
20 1.33% 119,250
21 1.23% 110,250
22 1.13% 101,250
23 1.05% 94,050
24 0.97% 86,850
25 0.89% 79,650
26 0.81% 72,450
27 0.78% 69,750
28 0.75% 67,050
29 0.72% 64,350
30 0.69% 61,650
31 0.66% 58,950
32 0.63% 56,250
33 0.60% 53,550
34 0.57% 51,300
35 0.55% 49,050
36 0.52% 46,800
37 0.50% 44,550
38 0.48% 42,750
39 0.46% 40,950
40 0.44% 39,150
41 0.42% 37,350
42 0.40% 35,550
43 0.38% 33,750
44 0.36% 31,950
45 0.34% 30,150
46 0.32% 28,350
47 0.30% 26,550
48 0.28% 25,110
49 0.27% 23,850
50 0.26% 23,130
51 0.25% 22,590
52 0.25% 22,050
53 0.24% 21,690
54 0.24% 21,330
55 0.24% 21,150
56 0.23% 20,970
57 0.23% 20,790
58 0.23% 20,610
59 0.23% 20,430
60 0.23% 20,250
61 0.22% 20,070
62 0.22% 19,890
63 0.22% 19,710
64 0.22% 19,530
65 0.22% 19,350

Farmers Insurance Open Purse Has Increased 3% Since 2023

The Farmers Insurance Open is the last stop before the second elevated of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Even though it’s not a designated event, the tournament is still regarded as one of the most important stops on the Tour due to its rich history. The purse has been steadily increasing over the last few years. Since 2021, the Famer’s Insurance Open purse has increased by a whopping 33%.

Year-over-year, the prize money has increased by a total of 3.3% from $8.7 million to $9 million.

Check out the table below to view Farmers Insurance Open purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Purse

($)

Winner’s

share ($)
Farmers Insurance Open
2024 TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000
2023 Max Homa 8,700,000 1,566,000
2022 Luke List 8,400,000 1,512,000
2021 Patrick Reed 7,500,000 1,350,000
2020 Marc Leishman 7,500,000 1,350,000
2019 Justin Rose 7,100,000 1,278,000
2018 Jason Day (2) 6,900,000 1,242,000
2017 Jon Rahm 6,700,000 1,206,000
2016 Brandt Snedeker (2) 6,500,000 1,170,000
2015 Jason Day 6,300,000 1,134,000
2014 Scott Stallings 6,100,000 1,098,000
2013 Tiger Woods (7) 6,100,000 1,098,000
2012 Brandt Snedeker 6,000,000 1,080,000
2011 Bubba Watson 5,800,000 1,044,000
2010 Ben Crane 5,300,000 954,000
Golf News and Rumors
