The Farmers Insurance Open is set to tee off at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. For the second week in a row, a PGA Tour event will be played across two different courses. Below, we’ll give an overview of the North and South Course at Torrey Pines, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Scorecard Summary

Torrey Pines South Course

Front 9: Par 36, 3,803 Yards

Par 36, 3,803 Yards Back 9: Par 36, 3,962 yards

Par 36, 3,962 yards Total: Par 72, 7,765 yards

Torrey Pines North Course

Front 9: Par 36, 3,592 Yards

Par 36, 3,592 Yards Back 9: Par 36, 3,589 yards

Par 36, 3,589 yards Total: Par 70, 7,181 yards

The Farmers Insurance Open will be hosted at both the North and South courses at Torrey Pines. The North Course will only be played during the first two rounds while the South Course will be used for all four rounds of the tournament.

Torrey Pines was designed by William Bell and established in 1957. The North Course was renovated by Tom Weiskopf in 2016. The par-72 is 7,181 yards long and features average green and fairways. The greens are bentgrass while the fairways are ryegrass overseed. Overall there are 42 bunkers on the course and zero water hazards.

The South Course at Torrey Pines is 7,765 yards for a par-72. It was also designed by William Bell in 1957 but later remodeled by Rees Jones in 2001 and 2019. The South Course is the longest track on the tour and will favor elite ball strikers. It also features an average green size of around 5,000 square feet. Unlike its counterpart, South Course has Poa Annua greens along with ryegrass overseed fairways.

3 Holes To Watch At Farmers Insurance Open

South Course

Hole 12 — Par 4, 505 yards

Hole 14 — Par 4, 437 yards

Hole 15— Par 4, 480 yards

North Course

Hole 2 — Par 4, 495 yards

Hole 3 — Par 3, 241 yards

Hole 12— Par 3, 203 yards

Farmers Insurance Open Scorecard South Course

The South Course at Torrey Pines is only one of two courses on the Tour that are longer than 7,500 yards. In the past, Strokes Gained: putting, and approach have been the most important stats to watch for.

Based on average scoring, holes 12, 14, and 15 are the toughest holes on the course. Hole 12 is long at 505 yards and consistently plays the most strokes over par on the PGA tour.

Check out the complete Farmers Insurance Open scorecard for the Torrey Pines South Course.



Hole Par Yardage 1 4 451 2 4 389 3 3 201 4 4 490 5 4 454 6 5 564 7 4 462 8 3 177 9 5 615 Par 36 3,803 10 4 454 11 3 225 12 4 505 13 5 621 14 4 437 15 4 480 16 3 227 17 4 443 18 5 570 Par 36 3962 Total 72 7,765

Farmers Insurance Open Scorecard North Course

The North Course will only be played on during the first two rounds before the 36-hole cut. While the North Course isn’t as long as the south, it still poses a challenge for the field.

The holes to watch on the North Course include hole 2, 3 and 12.

Check out the complete Farmers Insurance Open scorecard for the Torrey Pines North Course.

Hole Par Yardage 1 4 421 2 4 495 3 3 241 4 4 479 5 5 525 6 4 416 7 4 322 8 3 214 9 5 556 Par 36 3,669 10 5 536 11 4 339 12 3 203 13 4 459 14 4 451 15 3 202 16 4 393 17 5 520 18 4 486 Par 36 3,589 Total 72 7,258