Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Scorecard For Torrey Pines North & South Course

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Farmers Insurance Open is set to tee off at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. For the second week in a row, a PGA Tour event will be played across two different courses. Below, we’ll give an overview of the North and South Course at Torrey Pines, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Scorecard Summary

Torrey Pines South Course

  • Front 9: Par 36, 3,803 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,962 yards
  • Total: Par 72, 7,765 yards

Torrey Pines North Course

  • Front 9: Par 36, 3,592 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,589 yards
  • Total: Par 70, 7,181 yards

The Farmers Insurance Open will be hosted at both the North and South courses at Torrey Pines. The North Course will only be played during the first two rounds while the South Course will be used for all four rounds of the tournament.

Torrey Pines was designed by William Bell and established in 1957. The North Course was renovated by Tom Weiskopf in 2016. The par-72 is 7,181 yards long and features average green and fairways. The greens are bentgrass while the fairways are ryegrass overseed. Overall there are 42 bunkers on the course and zero water hazards.

The South Course at Torrey Pines is 7,765 yards for a par-72. It was also designed by William Bell in 1957 but later remodeled by Rees Jones in 2001 and 2019. The South Course is the longest track on the tour and will favor elite ball strikers. It also features an average green size of around 5,000 square feet. Unlike its counterpart, South Course has Poa Annua greens along with ryegrass overseed fairways.

3 Holes To Watch At Farmers Insurance Open

South Course

  • Hole 12 — Par 4, 505 yards
  • Hole 14 — Par 4, 437 yards
  • Hole 15— Par 4, 480 yards

North Course

  • Hole 2 — Par 4, 495 yards
  • Hole 3 — Par 3, 241 yards
  • Hole 12— Par 3, 203 yards

Farmers Insurance Open Scorecard South Course

The South Course at Torrey Pines is only one of two courses on the Tour that are longer than 7,500 yards. In the past, Strokes Gained: putting, and approach have been the most important stats to watch for.

Based on average scoring, holes 12, 14, and 15 are the toughest holes on the course. Hole 12 is long at 505 yards and consistently plays the most strokes over par on the PGA tour.

Check out the complete Farmers Insurance Open scorecard for the Torrey Pines South Course.

Hole Par Yardage
1 4 451
2 4 389
3 3 201
4 4 490
5 4 454
6 5 564
7 4 462
8 3 177
9 5 615
Par 36 3,803
10 4 454
11 3 225
12 4 505
13 5 621
14 4 437
15 4 480
16 3 227
17 4 443
18 5 570
Par 36 3962
Total 72 7,765

Farmers Insurance Open Scorecard North Course

The North Course will only be played on during the first two rounds before the 36-hole cut. While the North Course isn’t as long as the south, it still poses a challenge for the field.

The holes to watch on the North Course include hole 2, 3 and 12.
Check out the complete Farmers Insurance Open scorecard for the Torrey Pines North Course.

Hole Par Yardage
1 4 421
2 4 495
3 3 241
4 4 479
5 5 525
6 4 416
7 4 322
8 3 214
9 5 556
Par 36 3,669
10 5 536
11 4 339
12 3 203
13 4 459
14 4 451
15 3 202
16 4 393
17 5 520
18 4 486
Par 36 3,589
Total 72 7,258
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
