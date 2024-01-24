Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Tee Times & Weather Forecast

Golf News and Rumors

Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Gia Nguyen
The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will tee off from Torrey Pines Golf Course on Wednesday morning, as the world’s top golfers prepare for the third event of the year. Find Farmers Insurance Open 2024 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecasts for all four days at the Kapalua Golf Resort.

The PGA Tour stays on the West Coast for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open beginning on Wednesday. The field is highlighted by some of the world’s best golfers, including Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and more.

The event has been moved a day ahead to not compete with the NFL Playoffs this weekend. Tee times will begin at 11:50 a.m. ET with the final groups teeing off just after 2 p.m. ET

Scroll down for more information on the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Field

The Farmers Insurance Open 2024 field is stacked with some of the PGA Tour’s best golfers taking to the legendary Torrey Pines Golf Course. There will be a $9 million purse up for grabs, including a $1.62 million winner’s check.

The field will be highlighted by defending champion Max Homa, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, and more. It’ll be a full field in La Jolla with 156 players teeing off at Torrey Pines before a 36-hole cut. The field will feature eight of the top 20 players in the world, but as we saw last week, anything can happen once the tournament gets underway.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Tee Times

Since the PGA Tour is on the West Coast, tee times will be later than usual. The first group won’t be teeing off until 11:50 a.m. ET, which will be 8:50 a.m. PT.

The first group to tee off on the North Course will feature Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, and Ryan Fox while Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, and Greyson Sigg will be taking to the South Course at the same time.

Featured Groups for Round 1

Despite being one stop before a signature event, the field is very strong at the Farmers Insurance Open. There are multiple feature groups to watch at La Jolla this weekend.

The first feature group to tee off includes Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, and Patrick Cantlay at 12:12 p.m. ET. Another group to watch features Tony Finau, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele, who tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

  • 12:12 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12:23 p.m. ET: Ludwig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 12:34 p.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry
  • 1:40 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele
  • 1:51 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

North Course Tee Times Groups
11:50 a.m. Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox
11:50 a.m.* Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak
12:01 p.m. Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
12:01 p.m.* Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander
12:12 p.m. Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young
12:12 p.m.* Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
12:23 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger
12:23 p.m.* Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
12:34 p.m. Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell
12:34 p.m.* Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry
12:45 p.m. Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody
12:45 p.m.* Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd
12:56 p.m. Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune
12:56 p.m.* Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda
1:07 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens
1:07 p.m.* Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu
1:18 p.m. Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh
1:18 p.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder
1:29 p.m. Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles
1:29 p.m.* Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer
1:40 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee
1:40 p.m.* Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes
1:51 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
1:51 p.m.* Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block
2:02 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk
2:02 p.m.* Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim
South Course Tee Times Groups
11:50 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg
11:50 a.m.* Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard
12:01 p.m. Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid
12:01 p.m.* Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat
12:12 p.m. Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley
12:12 p.m.* Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Adrian Meronk
12:23 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk
12:23 p.m.* Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker
12:34 p.m. Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings
12:34 p.m.* Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ
12:45 p.m. Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa
12:45 p.m.* David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong
12:56 p.m. Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner
12:56 p.m.* Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn
1:07 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton
1:07 p.m.* Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall
1:18 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky
1:18 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson
1:29 p.m. Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im
1:29 p.m.* Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin
1:40 p.m. Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele
1:40 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland
1:51 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
1:51 p.m.* Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen
2:02 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos
2:02 p.m.* Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour continues the West Coast Swing with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Wednesday.

One of the best parts about playing on the West Coast during the winter months is the weather.

While the weather isn’t super warm, there’s only a small chance of rain during the tournament. The weather heats up as the weekend goes on with highs of 66 since on Saturday. The wind is also manageable with highs of 12 mph gusts throughout the weekend.

Check out the chart for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open weather forecast for the entire weekend in La Jolla, California below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains
Wednesday 59 / 52 S 6 mph (9 mph) 30% S 7 mph (10 mph) 30%
Thursday 61/ 55 E 6 mph (9 mph) 30% W 6 mph (9 mph) 30%
Friday 63 / 48 E 6 mph (9 mph) 20% NW 8 mph (12 mph) 20%
Saturday 66 / 57 E 6 mph (9 mph) 20% W 7 mph (10 mph) 0%
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

