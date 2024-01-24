Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Tee Times & Weather Forecast

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will tee off from Torrey Pines Golf Course on Wednesday morning, as the world’s top golfers prepare for the third event of the year. Find Farmers Insurance Open 2024 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecasts for all four days at the Kapalua Golf Resort.

The PGA Tour stays on the West Coast for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open beginning on Wednesday. The field is highlighted by some of the world’s best golfers, including Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and more.

The event has been moved a day ahead to not compete with the NFL Playoffs this weekend. Tee times will begin at 11:50 a.m. ET with the final groups teeing off just after 2 p.m. ET

Scroll down for more information on the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Field

The Farmers Insurance Open 2024 field is stacked with some of the PGA Tour’s best golfers taking to the legendary Torrey Pines Golf Course. There will be a $9 million purse up for grabs, including a $1.62 million winner’s check.

The field will be highlighted by defending champion Max Homa, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, and more. It’ll be a full field in La Jolla with 156 players teeing off at Torrey Pines before a 36-hole cut. The field will feature eight of the top 20 players in the world, but as we saw last week, anything can happen once the tournament gets underway.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Tee Times

Since the PGA Tour is on the West Coast, tee times will be later than usual. The first group won’t be teeing off until 11:50 a.m. ET, which will be 8:50 a.m. PT.

The first group to tee off on the North Course will feature Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, and Ryan Fox while Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, and Greyson Sigg will be taking to the South Course at the same time.

Featured Groups for Round 1

Despite being one stop before a signature event, the field is very strong at the Farmers Insurance Open. There are multiple feature groups to watch at La Jolla this weekend.

The first feature group to tee off includes Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, and Patrick Cantlay at 12:12 p.m. ET. Another group to watch features Tony Finau, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele, who tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

12:12 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

12:23 p.m. ET: Ludwig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

12:34 p.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry

1:40 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

1:51 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

North Course Tee Times Groups 11:50 a.m. Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox 11:50 a.m.* Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak 12:01 p.m. Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren 12:01 p.m.* Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander 12:12 p.m. Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young 12:12 p.m.* Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay 12:23 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger 12:23 p.m.* Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama 12:34 p.m. Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell 12:34 p.m.* Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry 12:45 p.m. Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody 12:45 p.m.* Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd 12:56 p.m. Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune 12:56 p.m.* Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda 1:07 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens 1:07 p.m.* Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu 1:18 p.m. Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh 1:18 p.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder 1:29 p.m. Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles 1:29 p.m.* Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer 1:40 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee 1:40 p.m.* Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes 1:51 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 1:51 p.m.* Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block 2:02 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk 2:02 p.m.* Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim South Course Tee Times Groups 11:50 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg 11:50 a.m.* Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard 12:01 p.m. Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid 12:01 p.m.* Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat 12:12 p.m. Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley 12:12 p.m.* Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Adrian Meronk 12:23 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk 12:23 p.m.* Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker 12:34 p.m. Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings 12:34 p.m.* Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ 12:45 p.m. Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa 12:45 p.m.* David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong 12:56 p.m. Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner 12:56 p.m.* Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn 1:07 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton 1:07 p.m.* Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall 1:18 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky 1:18 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson 1:29 p.m. Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im 1:29 p.m.* Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin 1:40 p.m. Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele 1:40 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland 1:51 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee 1:51 p.m.* Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen 2:02 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos 2:02 p.m.* Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour continues the West Coast Swing with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Wednesday.

One of the best parts about playing on the West Coast during the winter months is the weather.

While the weather isn’t super warm, there’s only a small chance of rain during the tournament. The weather heats up as the weekend goes on with highs of 66 since on Saturday. The wind is also manageable with highs of 12 mph gusts throughout the weekend.

Check out the chart for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open weather forecast for the entire weekend in La Jolla, California below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Wednesday 59 / 52 S 6 mph (9 mph) 30% S 7 mph (10 mph) 30% Thursday 61/ 55 E 6 mph (9 mph) 30% W 6 mph (9 mph) 30% Friday 63 / 48 E 6 mph (9 mph) 20% NW 8 mph (12 mph) 20% Saturday 66 / 57 E 6 mph (9 mph) 20% W 7 mph (10 mph) 0%