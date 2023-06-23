FedEX Cup Rankings 2023: Jon Rahm Leads After U.S. Open

The pinnacle of the 2023 season, the FedEx Cup will be teeing off on Thursday Augusta 10th until August 27, 2023. It’s the largest purse of the season as the world’s best golfers compete in the PGA FedEx Playoffs.
The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoff locations have been announced and the field will be challenged over the course of three weeks at Olympia Fields Country Club, East Lake Golf Club, and TPC Southwind in August.
Based on a ranking system, only the top 125 players qualify for the event. Every week, the field will be cut in half until a winner is crowned.
What is the FedEx Cup?
The FedEx Cup is a highly anticipated and prestigious annual championship in professional golf that showcases the finest talents in the sport. Established in 2007, the FedEx Cup has become a pinnacle event on the PGA Tour, captivating golf enthusiasts around the world. This season-long competition brings together the world’s top golfers, culminating in a thrilling four-tournament playoff series that determines the ultimate winner of the FedEx Cup.
With its unique format and substantial prize money, the FedEx Cup has become a highlight of the golfing calendar, blending fierce competition, strategic gameplay, and immense drama that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.
Along with outrageous purses, players will also have a chance to guarantee their status for the following season.
Who Won the 2022 FedEx Cup?
In a stunning display of skill and determination, Rory McIlroy secured victory at the 2022 FedEx Cup, surpassing the top-seeded Scottie Scheffler to claim his third title in the prestigious championship.
With a remarkable performance throughout the season, McIlroy showcased his golfing prowess and unwavering focus, solidifying his status as one of the game’s elite players. As the final putt dropped, McIlroy not only clinched the FedEx Cup but also earned a staggering $18 million payday. This triumph marked a significant milestone in McIlroy’s career, catapulting him to world No.1 at the beginning of the 2023 season.
FedEx Cup Rankings 2023
The FedEx Cup Rankings do not follow the same guidelines as the Official World Golf Rankings. The OWGR is based on how much a player wins while the FedEx Cup is determined by standings.
The FedEx Cup is a dynamic championship in professional golf that rewards players with FedExCup points based on their performance throughout the season. Utilizing a weighted system, each individual event offers varying points, with higher-profile tournaments offering more significant opportunities to earn points.
Check out the FedEx Cup Rankings as of July 22, 2023.
|RANK
|GOLFER
|CTRY
|PTS
|WINS
|TOP-10
|TOP-25
|EARNINGS
|EVENTS
|AVG SCORE
|STROKES
|ROUNDS
|1
|Jon Rahm
|ESP
|3117
|4
|9
|11
|$15,210,983
|15
|68.6
|3637
|53
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|USA
|2850
|2
|13
|16
|$17,706,725
|17
|68.3
|4374
|64
|3
|Max Homa
|USA
|1955
|2
|8
|11
|$8,573,087
|17
|69.6
|4037
|58
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|USA
|1866
|2
|7
|11
|$10,092,979
|22
|69.3
|5686
|82
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|NOR
|1676
|1
|7
|13
|$9,685,096
|17
|69.5
|4447
|64
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|NIR
|1612
|1
|7
|7
|$8,994,758
|12
|70
|2799
|40
|7
|Tony Finau
|USA
|1560
|2
|4
|11
|$5,411,002
|17
|69.5
|4169
|60
|8
|Nick Taylor
|CAN
|1421
|1
|6
|10
|$5,677,835
|22
|69.5
|4798
|69
|9
|Si Woo Kim
|KOR
|1351
|1
|5
|9
|$4,889,642
|22
|69.8
|5444
|78
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|USA
|1306
|0
|7
|12
|$6,955,218
|15
|68.9
|3723
|54
|11
|Xander Schauffele
|USA
|1298
|0
|9
|13
|$7,174,615
|16
|69.2
|3945
|57
|12
|Jason Day
|AUS
|1293
|1
|7
|12
|$5,652,533
|19
|69.6
|4174
|60
|13
|Tyrrell Hatton
|ENG
|1247
|0
|6
|10
|$7,725,722
|16
|69.6
|4034
|58
|14
|Sam Burns
|USA
|1242
|1
|5
|9
|$6,531,399
|20
|70.3
|4426
|63
|15
|Keegan Bradley
|USA
|1233
|1
|4
|7
|$4,977,110
|17
|70.4
|3942
|56
|16
|Kurt Kitayama
|USA
|1205
|1
|4
|6
|$6,499,612
|19
|70.6
|3810
|54
|17
|Rickie Fowler
|USA
|1127
|0
|7
|13
|$5,477,531
|18
|69.6
|4453
|64
|18
|Tom Kim
|KOR
|1119
|1
|5
|9
|$4,194,416
|19
|69.4
|4444
|64
|19
|Justin Rose
|ENG
|1088
|1
|5
|9
|$4,173,120
|16
|69.7
|3904
|56
|20
|Seamus Power
|IRL
|1077
|1
|3
|9
|$3,541,407
|20
|70.2
|4634
|66
|21
|Chris Kirk
|USA
|1067
|1
|4
|5
|$3,385,096
|21
|70.2
|4634
|66
|22
|Jordan Spieth
|USA
|1063
|0
|6
|8
|$6,412,258
|17
|70.2
|3793
|54
|23
|Sahith Theegala
|USA
|1058
|0
|7
|10
|$4,893,393
|22
|70.1
|5749
|82
|24
|Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|1048
|1
|5
|7
|$3,800,103
|22
|70.5
|5430
|77
|25
|Taylor Moore
|USA
|1041
|1
|2
|9
|$3,691,927
|22
|70.2
|5266
|75
|26
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|ENG
|1027
|1
|4
|9
|$6,233,485
|17
|70.1
|3854
|55
|27
|Tommy Fleetwood
|ENG
|1021
|0
|5
|8
|$4,600,501
|15
|69.8
|3628
|52
|28
|Denny McCarthy
|USA
|1011
|0
|4
|11
|$5,059,775
|23
|69.6
|5566
|80
|29
|Collin Morikawa
|USA
|1001
|0
|4
|7
|$4,693,581
|18
|69.7
|4114
|59
|30
|Adam Schenk
|USA
|996
|0
|3
|7
|$3,509,665
|25
|70.4
|5705
|81
|31
|Russell Henley
|USA
|990
|1
|2
|8
|$4,018,349
|17
|70.2
|3792
|54
|32
|Corey Conners
|CAN
|981
|1
|2
|10
|$3,782,413
|18
|70.3
|4077
|58
|33
|Sungjae Im
|KOR
|937
|0
|7
|12
|$4,714,088
|21
|69.6
|5011
|72
|34
|Harris English
|USA
|888
|0
|4
|7
|$4,933,751
|24
|70.3
|5553
|79
|35
|Mackenzie Hughes
|CAN
|867
|1
|2
|7
|$3,004,999
|20
|70.7
|4103
|58
|36
|Adam Svensson
|CAN
|865
|1
|2
|5
|$3,467,864
|23
|70.6
|5362
|76
|37
|Andrew Putnam
|USA
|862
|0
|4
|7
|$3,311,623
|24
|69.8
|5515
|79
|38
|Brian Harman
|USA
|857
|0
|3
|7
|$3,091,815
|20
|70.1
|4275
|61
|39
|Eric Cole
|USA
|826
|0
|3
|7
|$2,672,402
|25
|69.8
|5580
|80
|40
|Taylor Montgomery
|USA
|823
|—
|—
|—
|$2,541,521
|—
|69.8
|5447
|78
|41
|Tom Hoge
|USA
|811
|0
|4
|8
|$3,984,134
|23
|69.9
|5172
|74
|42
|Hayden Buckley
|USA
|754
|0
|4
|6
|$2,832,411
|21
|70.1
|4629
|66
|43
|Brandon Wu
|USA
|753
|0
|3
|6
|$2,387,148
|24
|69.8
|5655
|81
|44
|Thomas Detry
|BEL
|735
|0
|3
|8
|$1,969,794
|19
|70.1
|4835
|69
|45
|Patrick Rodgers
|USA
|732
|0
|4
|8
|$2,422,882
|24
|70
|5672
|81
|46
|Nick Hardy
|USA
|729
|0
|2
|6
|$2,183,341
|23
|70.4
|5211
|74
|47
|Davis Riley
|USA
|719
|0
|2
|5
|$2,513,152
|24
|70.7
|4948
|70
|48
|Cameron Young
|USA
|713
|0
|3
|6
|$4,224,169
|16
|70.6
|3953
|56
|49
|Sepp Straka
|AUT
|692
|0
|3
|6
|$2,618,494
|20
|70.9
|4394
|62
|50
|Matt Kuchar
|USA
|666
|0
|4
|8
|$2,719,923
|19
|70
|4269
|61
|51
|Adam Hadwin
|CAN
|663
|0
|4
|7
|$2,621,619
|21
|69.9
|4893
|70
|52
|Brendon Todd
|USA
|634
|0
|4
|5
|$2,403,356
|21
|70.1
|4904
|70
|53
|Byeong Hun An
|KOR
|609
|0
|2
|9
|$1,771,327
|23
|69.9
|5660
|81
|54
|Matthew NeSmith
|USA
|601
|0
|4
|5
|$1,981,798
|21
|70.4
|4716
|67
|55
|Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|596
|0
|2
|8
|$2,862,409
|18
|70.2
|4351
|62
|56
|Sam Stevens
|USA
|588
|0
|2
|4
|$1,826,898
|23
|70.5
|5214
|74
|57
|Ben Taylor
|ENG
|586
|0
|4
|6
|$1,750,685
|23
|70.5
|5077
|72
|58
|Mark Hubbard
|USA
|583
|—
|—
|—
|$2,067,771
|—
|70.3
|5694
|81
|59
|Keith Mitchell
|USA
|582
|0
|4
|7
|$2,564,530
|21
|70.3
|5060
|72
|60
|K.H. Lee
|KOR
|564
|0
|3
|5
|$2,408,252
|21
|70.1
|4978
|71
|61
|Sam Ryder
|USA
|562
|0
|3
|6
|$1,935,542
|22
|70.2
|4847
|69
|62
|Austin Eckroat
|USA
|556
|0
|3
|5
|$1,977,289
|22
|70.1
|4906
|70
|63
|J.J. Spaun
|USA
|549
|0
|2
|8
|$2,046,440
|21
|70
|4762
|68
|64
|Alex Smalley
|USA
|538
|0
|2
|8
|$1,688,170
|23
|70.5
|5361
|76
|65
|Ben Griffin
|USA
|529
|0
|1
|6
|$1,648,283
|24
|69.9
|5384
|77
|66
|Aaron Rai
|ENG
|527
|0
|2
|6
|$1,819,739
|24
|70.1
|5676
|81
|67
|Beau Hossler
|USA
|522
|0
|2
|8
|$1,832,129
|22
|70.1
|5325
|76
|68
|Justin Suh
|USA
|518
|0
|2
|6
|$2,266,297
|25
|70.5
|5918
|84
|69
|Matt Wallace
|ENG
|515
|1
|2
|3
|$1,282,293
|20
|71
|4116
|58
|70
|S.H. Kim
|KOR
|513
|0
|1
|8
|$1,455,995
|25
|70.2
|6111
|87
|71
|Danny Willett
|ENG
|505
|0
|1
|3
|$1,736,545
|17
|71
|3763
|53
|72
|Davis Thompson
|USA
|501
|0
|2
|3
|$1,664,770
|20
|70.7
|4386
|62
|73
|Lee Hodges
|USA
|496
|0
|2
|7
|$1,901,472
|25
|70.6
|5575
|79
|74
|Joseph Bramlett
|USA
|489
|0
|3
|7
|$1,597,911
|22
|69.9
|5309
|76
|74
|Harry Hall
|ENG
|489
|0
|3
|5
|$1,331,203
|22
|69.8
|5029
|72
|76
|Joel Dahmen
|USA
|482
|0
|3
|6
|$1,482,382
|21
|70.5
|4935
|70
|77
|Stephan Jaeger
|DEU
|474
|0
|1
|5
|$1,481,160
|22
|69.9
|5729
|82
|78
|Justin Thomas
|USA
|469
|0
|2
|8
|$2,504,683
|14
|70.9
|3545
|50
|79
|Cameron Davis
|AUS
|466
|0
|3
|5
|$2,662,012
|19
|70.7
|3748
|53
|80
|Robby Shelton
|USA
|465
|0
|2
|8
|$1,234,090
|23
|70.3
|5199
|74
|81
|Adam Scott
|AUS
|452
|0
|3
|4
|$2,497,648
|13
|70.5
|3241
|46
|82
|Michael Kim
|USA
|443
|0
|3
|5
|$1,623,467
|23
|70.5
|5143
|73
|83
|J.T. Poston
|USA
|438
|0
|3
|7
|$1,525,849
|21
|70.6
|4380
|62
|84
|Garrick Higgo
|ZAF
|432
|0
|1
|3
|$1,280,626
|23
|70.8
|5099
|72
|85
|Nico Echavarria
|COL
|417
|1
|1
|3
|$935,380
|20
|71.3
|3705
|52
|85
|Shane Lowry
|IRL
|417
|0
|1
|7
|$2,173,735
|14
|70.9
|3402
|48
|87
|Maverick McNealy
|USA
|414
|0
|3
|5
|$1,309,697
|19
|70.1
|3997
|57
|88
|David Lingmerth
|SWE
|412
|0
|4
|5
|$1,694,219
|22
|71.2
|4413
|62
|89
|David Lipsky
|USA
|411
|0
|2
|6
|$1,410,460
|23
|70.7
|5017
|71
|90
|Will Gordon
|USA
|409
|—
|—
|—
|$1,121,772
|—
|70
|5531
|79
|91
|Nate Lashley
|USA
|399
|0
|2
|5
|$1,317,583
|21
|70.1
|4836
|69
|92
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|ZAF
|384
|0
|0
|6
|$1,506,112
|18
|70.3
|4215
|60
|93
|Andrew Novak
|USA
|380
|0
|2
|5
|$1,034,381
|17
|70.3
|4287
|61
|93
|Gary Woodland
|USA
|380
|0
|2
|5
|$1,979,362
|19
|71
|4616
|65
|95
|Tyson Alexander
|USA
|373
|0
|1
|1
|$1,098,015
|21
|71.2
|4343
|61
|95
|Ben Martin
|USA
|373
|0
|3
|5
|$1,142,164
|22
|70.2
|5123
|73
|97
|Callum Tarren
|ENG
|372
|0
|1
|3
|$1,069,563
|23
|71.4
|4501
|63
|98
|Dylan Wu
|USA
|363
|0
|1
|5
|$1,155,605
|21
|70
|5043
|72
|99
|Aaron Baddeley
|AUS
|348
|0
|2
|4
|$953,855
|17
|69.9
|4052
|58
|100
|Kevin Yu
|TWN
|339
|0
|2
|4
|$872,656
|10
|69.3
|2425
|35
|101
|Tyler Duncan
|USA
|335
|0
|2
|2
|$1,047,315
|23
|70.7
|4386
|62
|102
|Justin Lower
|USA
|328
|—
|—
|—
|$927,801
|—
|70.7
|5161
|73
|103
|Carson Young
|USA
|327
|0
|1
|5
|$965,148
|24
|70.6
|4869
|69
|104
|C.T. Pan
|TWN
|301
|0
|2
|2
|$1,016,641
|9
|70
|2100
|30
|105
|Patton Kizzire
|USA
|300
|0
|2
|3
|$937,932
|21
|70.3
|4783
|68
|105
|Greyson Sigg
|USA
|300
|0
|1
|4
|$828,108
|23
|70.2
|5126
|73
|107
|Billy Horschel
|USA
|294
|0
|2
|3
|$1,282,421
|17
|71.1
|3556
|50
|108
|Kevin Streelman
|USA
|290
|0
|1
|4
|$1,009,147
|22
|71
|5113
|72
|109
|Aaron Wise
|USA
|289
|0
|1
|4
|$1,020,174
|15
|70.4
|3028
|43
|110
|Jimmy Walker
|USA
|283
|0
|0
|6
|$1,018,404
|19
|70.8
|4107
|58
|111
|Peter Malnati
|USA
|280
|0
|1
|4
|$877,641
|22
|71.5
|4221
|59
|111
|Trey Mullinax
|USA
|280
|0
|2
|2
|$1,378,537
|20
|71.8
|3950
|55
|113
|Harrison Endycott
|AUS
|278
|0
|1
|4
|$751,240
|21
|70.8
|4459
|63
|114
|Chez Reavie
|USA
|272
|0
|1
|3
|$1,230,712
|22
|71.4
|4713
|66
|115
|Luke List
|USA
|270
|0
|0
|4
|$1,015,870
|23
|71
|5040
|71
|115
|Scott Piercy
|USA
|270
|0
|0
|4
|$657,224
|24
|70.4
|5066
|72
|117
|Vincent Norrman
|SWE
|268
|0
|2
|5
|$716,288
|20
|70.1
|4279
|61
|118
|Scott Stallings
|USA
|267
|0
|0
|4
|$1,113,162
|20
|71.1
|4123
|58
|119
|Taylor Pendrith
|CAN
|264
|0
|1
|3
|$873,576
|21
|71
|5184
|73
|120
|Alex Noren
|SWE
|263
|0
|1
|2
|$841,763
|18
|71.1
|3696
|52
|121
|Harry Higgs
|USA
|262
|0
|1
|4
|$646,215
|19
|70.7
|3957
|56
|122
|Austin Smotherman
|USA
|257
|0
|1
|4
|$743,500
|22
|70.9
|4677
|66
|123
|Paul Haley II
|USA
|247
|0
|1
|3
|$697,579
|22
|71.2
|4554
|64
|123
|Chad Ramey
|USA
|247
|0
|1
|2
|$956,111
|25
|70.9
|5034
|71
|125
|Will Zalatoris
|USA
|244
|0
|1
|2
|$1,474,780
|7
|70.3
|1546
|22
Golf Betting Guides 2023
- Golf Betting Guide 2023 – Discover the Best Golf Betting Sites in US.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.