FedEX Cup Rankings 2023: Jon Rahm Leads After U.S. Open

The pinnacle of the 2023 season, the FedEx Cup will be teeing off on Thursday Augusta 10th until August 27, 2023. It’s the largest purse of the season as the world’s best golfers compete in the PGA FedEx Playoffs.

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoff locations have been announced and the field will be challenged over the course of three weeks at Olympia Fields Country Club, East Lake Golf Club, and TPC Southwind in August.

Based on a ranking system, only the top 125 players qualify for the event. Every week, the field will be cut in half until a winner is crowned.

What is the FedEx Cup?

The FedEx Cup is a highly anticipated and prestigious annual championship in professional golf that showcases the finest talents in the sport. Established in 2007, the FedEx Cup has become a pinnacle event on the PGA Tour, captivating golf enthusiasts around the world. This season-long competition brings together the world’s top golfers, culminating in a thrilling four-tournament playoff series that determines the ultimate winner of the FedEx Cup.

With its unique format and substantial prize money, the FedEx Cup has become a highlight of the golfing calendar, blending fierce competition, strategic gameplay, and immense drama that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Along with outrageous purses, players will also have a chance to guarantee their status for the following season.

Who Won the 2022 FedEx Cup?

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Rory McIlroy secured victory at the 2022 FedEx Cup, surpassing the top-seeded Scottie Scheffler to claim his third title in the prestigious championship.

With a remarkable performance throughout the season, McIlroy showcased his golfing prowess and unwavering focus, solidifying his status as one of the game’s elite players. As the final putt dropped, McIlroy not only clinched the FedEx Cup but also earned a staggering $18 million payday. This triumph marked a significant milestone in McIlroy’s career, catapulting him to world No.1 at the beginning of the 2023 season.

FedEx Cup Rankings 2023

The FedEx Cup Rankings do not follow the same guidelines as the Official World Golf Rankings. The OWGR is based on how much a player wins while the FedEx Cup is determined by standings.

The FedEx Cup is a dynamic championship in professional golf that rewards players with FedExCup points based on their performance throughout the season. Utilizing a weighted system, each individual event offers varying points, with higher-profile tournaments offering more significant opportunities to earn points.

Check out the FedEx Cup Rankings as of July 22, 2023.

RANK GOLFER CTRY PTS WINS TOP-10 TOP-25 EARNINGS EVENTS AVG SCORE STROKES ROUNDS 1 Jon Rahm ESP 3117 4 9 11 $15,210,983 15 68.6 3637 53 2 Scottie Scheffler USA 2850 2 13 16 $17,706,725 17 68.3 4374 64 3 Max Homa USA 1955 2 8 11 $8,573,087 17 69.6 4037 58 4 Wyndham Clark USA 1866 2 7 11 $10,092,979 22 69.3 5686 82 5 Viktor Hovland NOR 1676 1 7 13 $9,685,096 17 69.5 4447 64 6 Rory McIlroy NIR 1612 1 7 7 $8,994,758 12 70 2799 40 7 Tony Finau USA 1560 2 4 11 $5,411,002 17 69.5 4169 60 8 Nick Taylor CAN 1421 1 6 10 $5,677,835 22 69.5 4798 69 9 Si Woo Kim KOR 1351 1 5 9 $4,889,642 22 69.8 5444 78 10 Patrick Cantlay USA 1306 0 7 12 $6,955,218 15 68.9 3723 54 11 Xander Schauffele USA 1298 0 9 13 $7,174,615 16 69.2 3945 57 12 Jason Day AUS 1293 1 7 12 $5,652,533 19 69.6 4174 60 13 Tyrrell Hatton ENG 1247 0 6 10 $7,725,722 16 69.6 4034 58 14 Sam Burns USA 1242 1 5 9 $6,531,399 20 70.3 4426 63 15 Keegan Bradley USA 1233 1 4 7 $4,977,110 17 70.4 3942 56 16 Kurt Kitayama USA 1205 1 4 6 $6,499,612 19 70.6 3810 54 17 Rickie Fowler USA 1127 0 7 13 $5,477,531 18 69.6 4453 64 18 Tom Kim KOR 1119 1 5 9 $4,194,416 19 69.4 4444 64 19 Justin Rose ENG 1088 1 5 9 $4,173,120 16 69.7 3904 56 20 Seamus Power IRL 1077 1 3 9 $3,541,407 20 70.2 4634 66 21 Chris Kirk USA 1067 1 4 5 $3,385,096 21 70.2 4634 66 22 Jordan Spieth USA 1063 0 6 8 $6,412,258 17 70.2 3793 54 23 Sahith Theegala USA 1058 0 7 10 $4,893,393 22 70.1 5749 82 24 Emiliano Grillo ARG 1048 1 5 7 $3,800,103 22 70.5 5430 77 25 Taylor Moore USA 1041 1 2 9 $3,691,927 22 70.2 5266 75 26 Matt Fitzpatrick ENG 1027 1 4 9 $6,233,485 17 70.1 3854 55 27 Tommy Fleetwood ENG 1021 0 5 8 $4,600,501 15 69.8 3628 52 28 Denny McCarthy USA 1011 0 4 11 $5,059,775 23 69.6 5566 80 29 Collin Morikawa USA 1001 0 4 7 $4,693,581 18 69.7 4114 59 30 Adam Schenk USA 996 0 3 7 $3,509,665 25 70.4 5705 81 31 Russell Henley USA 990 1 2 8 $4,018,349 17 70.2 3792 54 32 Corey Conners CAN 981 1 2 10 $3,782,413 18 70.3 4077 58 33 Sungjae Im KOR 937 0 7 12 $4,714,088 21 69.6 5011 72 34 Harris English USA 888 0 4 7 $4,933,751 24 70.3 5553 79 35 Mackenzie Hughes CAN 867 1 2 7 $3,004,999 20 70.7 4103 58 36 Adam Svensson CAN 865 1 2 5 $3,467,864 23 70.6 5362 76 37 Andrew Putnam USA 862 0 4 7 $3,311,623 24 69.8 5515 79 38 Brian Harman USA 857 0 3 7 $3,091,815 20 70.1 4275 61 39 Eric Cole USA 826 0 3 7 $2,672,402 25 69.8 5580 80 40 Taylor Montgomery USA 823 — — — $2,541,521 — 69.8 5447 78 41 Tom Hoge USA 811 0 4 8 $3,984,134 23 69.9 5172 74 42 Hayden Buckley USA 754 0 4 6 $2,832,411 21 70.1 4629 66 43 Brandon Wu USA 753 0 3 6 $2,387,148 24 69.8 5655 81 44 Thomas Detry BEL 735 0 3 8 $1,969,794 19 70.1 4835 69 45 Patrick Rodgers USA 732 0 4 8 $2,422,882 24 70 5672 81 46 Nick Hardy USA 729 0 2 6 $2,183,341 23 70.4 5211 74 47 Davis Riley USA 719 0 2 5 $2,513,152 24 70.7 4948 70 48 Cameron Young USA 713 0 3 6 $4,224,169 16 70.6 3953 56 49 Sepp Straka AUT 692 0 3 6 $2,618,494 20 70.9 4394 62 50 Matt Kuchar USA 666 0 4 8 $2,719,923 19 70 4269 61 51 Adam Hadwin CAN 663 0 4 7 $2,621,619 21 69.9 4893 70 52 Brendon Todd USA 634 0 4 5 $2,403,356 21 70.1 4904 70 53 Byeong Hun An KOR 609 0 2 9 $1,771,327 23 69.9 5660 81 54 Matthew NeSmith USA 601 0 4 5 $1,981,798 21 70.4 4716 67 55 Hideki Matsuyama JPN 596 0 2 8 $2,862,409 18 70.2 4351 62 56 Sam Stevens USA 588 0 2 4 $1,826,898 23 70.5 5214 74 57 Ben Taylor ENG 586 0 4 6 $1,750,685 23 70.5 5077 72 58 Mark Hubbard USA 583 — — — $2,067,771 — 70.3 5694 81 59 Keith Mitchell USA 582 0 4 7 $2,564,530 21 70.3 5060 72 60 K.H. Lee KOR 564 0 3 5 $2,408,252 21 70.1 4978 71 61 Sam Ryder USA 562 0 3 6 $1,935,542 22 70.2 4847 69 62 Austin Eckroat USA 556 0 3 5 $1,977,289 22 70.1 4906 70 63 J.J. Spaun USA 549 0 2 8 $2,046,440 21 70 4762 68 64 Alex Smalley USA 538 0 2 8 $1,688,170 23 70.5 5361 76 65 Ben Griffin USA 529 0 1 6 $1,648,283 24 69.9 5384 77 66 Aaron Rai ENG 527 0 2 6 $1,819,739 24 70.1 5676 81 67 Beau Hossler USA 522 0 2 8 $1,832,129 22 70.1 5325 76 68 Justin Suh USA 518 0 2 6 $2,266,297 25 70.5 5918 84 69 Matt Wallace ENG 515 1 2 3 $1,282,293 20 71 4116 58 70 S.H. Kim KOR 513 0 1 8 $1,455,995 25 70.2 6111 87 71 Danny Willett ENG 505 0 1 3 $1,736,545 17 71 3763 53 72 Davis Thompson USA 501 0 2 3 $1,664,770 20 70.7 4386 62 73 Lee Hodges USA 496 0 2 7 $1,901,472 25 70.6 5575 79 74 Joseph Bramlett USA 489 0 3 7 $1,597,911 22 69.9 5309 76 74 Harry Hall ENG 489 0 3 5 $1,331,203 22 69.8 5029 72 76 Joel Dahmen USA 482 0 3 6 $1,482,382 21 70.5 4935 70 77 Stephan Jaeger DEU 474 0 1 5 $1,481,160 22 69.9 5729 82 78 Justin Thomas USA 469 0 2 8 $2,504,683 14 70.9 3545 50 79 Cameron Davis AUS 466 0 3 5 $2,662,012 19 70.7 3748 53 80 Robby Shelton USA 465 0 2 8 $1,234,090 23 70.3 5199 74 81 Adam Scott AUS 452 0 3 4 $2,497,648 13 70.5 3241 46 82 Michael Kim USA 443 0 3 5 $1,623,467 23 70.5 5143 73 83 J.T. Poston USA 438 0 3 7 $1,525,849 21 70.6 4380 62 84 Garrick Higgo ZAF 432 0 1 3 $1,280,626 23 70.8 5099 72 85 Nico Echavarria COL 417 1 1 3 $935,380 20 71.3 3705 52 85 Shane Lowry IRL 417 0 1 7 $2,173,735 14 70.9 3402 48 87 Maverick McNealy USA 414 0 3 5 $1,309,697 19 70.1 3997 57 88 David Lingmerth SWE 412 0 4 5 $1,694,219 22 71.2 4413 62 89 David Lipsky USA 411 0 2 6 $1,410,460 23 70.7 5017 71 90 Will Gordon USA 409 — — — $1,121,772 — 70 5531 79 91 Nate Lashley USA 399 0 2 5 $1,317,583 21 70.1 4836 69 92 Christiaan Bezuidenhout ZAF 384 0 0 6 $1,506,112 18 70.3 4215 60 93 Andrew Novak USA 380 0 2 5 $1,034,381 17 70.3 4287 61 93 Gary Woodland USA 380 0 2 5 $1,979,362 19 71 4616 65 95 Tyson Alexander USA 373 0 1 1 $1,098,015 21 71.2 4343 61 95 Ben Martin USA 373 0 3 5 $1,142,164 22 70.2 5123 73 97 Callum Tarren ENG 372 0 1 3 $1,069,563 23 71.4 4501 63 98 Dylan Wu USA 363 0 1 5 $1,155,605 21 70 5043 72 99 Aaron Baddeley AUS 348 0 2 4 $953,855 17 69.9 4052 58 100 Kevin Yu TWN 339 0 2 4 $872,656 10 69.3 2425 35 101 Tyler Duncan USA 335 0 2 2 $1,047,315 23 70.7 4386 62 102 Justin Lower USA 328 — — — $927,801 — 70.7 5161 73 103 Carson Young USA 327 0 1 5 $965,148 24 70.6 4869 69 104 C.T. Pan TWN 301 0 2 2 $1,016,641 9 70 2100 30 105 Patton Kizzire USA 300 0 2 3 $937,932 21 70.3 4783 68 105 Greyson Sigg USA 300 0 1 4 $828,108 23 70.2 5126 73 107 Billy Horschel USA 294 0 2 3 $1,282,421 17 71.1 3556 50 108 Kevin Streelman USA 290 0 1 4 $1,009,147 22 71 5113 72 109 Aaron Wise USA 289 0 1 4 $1,020,174 15 70.4 3028 43 110 Jimmy Walker USA 283 0 0 6 $1,018,404 19 70.8 4107 58 111 Peter Malnati USA 280 0 1 4 $877,641 22 71.5 4221 59 111 Trey Mullinax USA 280 0 2 2 $1,378,537 20 71.8 3950 55 113 Harrison Endycott AUS 278 0 1 4 $751,240 21 70.8 4459 63 114 Chez Reavie USA 272 0 1 3 $1,230,712 22 71.4 4713 66 115 Luke List USA 270 0 0 4 $1,015,870 23 71 5040 71 115 Scott Piercy USA 270 0 0 4 $657,224 24 70.4 5066 72 117 Vincent Norrman SWE 268 0 2 5 $716,288 20 70.1 4279 61 118 Scott Stallings USA 267 0 0 4 $1,113,162 20 71.1 4123 58 119 Taylor Pendrith CAN 264 0 1 3 $873,576 21 71 5184 73 120 Alex Noren SWE 263 0 1 2 $841,763 18 71.1 3696 52 121 Harry Higgs USA 262 0 1 4 $646,215 19 70.7 3957 56 122 Austin Smotherman USA 257 0 1 4 $743,500 22 70.9 4677 66 123 Paul Haley II USA 247 0 1 3 $697,579 22 71.2 4554 64 123 Chad Ramey USA 247 0 1 2 $956,111 25 70.9 5034 71 125 Will Zalatoris USA 244 0 1 2 $1,474,780 7 70.3 1546 22

