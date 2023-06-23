Golf News and Rumors

FedEX Cup Rankings 2023: Jon Rahm Leads After U.S. Open

Gia Nguyen
FedEX Cup Rankings 2023: Jon Rahm Leads After U.S. Open

The pinnacle of the 2023 season, the FedEx Cup will be teeing off on Thursday Augusta 10th until August 27, 2023. It’s the largest purse of the season as the world’s best golfers compete in the PGA FedEx Playoffs.

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoff locations have been announced and the field will be challenged over the course of three weeks at Olympia Fields Country Club, East Lake Golf Club, and TPC Southwind in August.

Based on a ranking system, only the top 125 players qualify for the event. Every week, the field will be cut in half until a winner is crowned.

What is the FedEx Cup?

The FedEx Cup is a highly anticipated and prestigious annual championship in professional golf that showcases the finest talents in the sport. Established in 2007, the FedEx Cup has become a pinnacle event on the PGA Tour, captivating golf enthusiasts around the world. This season-long competition brings together the world’s top golfers, culminating in a thrilling four-tournament playoff series that determines the ultimate winner of the FedEx Cup.

With its unique format and substantial prize money, the FedEx Cup has become a highlight of the golfing calendar, blending fierce competition, strategic gameplay, and immense drama that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Along with outrageous purses, players will also have a chance to guarantee their status for the following season.

Who Won the 2022 FedEx Cup?

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Rory McIlroy secured victory at the 2022 FedEx Cup, surpassing the top-seeded Scottie Scheffler to claim his third title in the prestigious championship.

With a remarkable performance throughout the season, McIlroy showcased his golfing prowess and unwavering focus, solidifying his status as one of the game’s elite players. As the final putt dropped, McIlroy not only clinched the FedEx Cup but also earned a staggering $18 million payday. This triumph marked a significant milestone in McIlroy’s career, catapulting him to world No.1 at the beginning of the 2023 season.

FedEx Cup Rankings 2023

The FedEx Cup Rankings do not follow the same guidelines as the Official World Golf Rankings. The OWGR is based on how much a player wins while the FedEx Cup is determined by standings.

The FedEx Cup is a dynamic championship in professional golf that rewards players with FedExCup points based on their performance throughout the season. Utilizing a weighted system, each individual event offers varying points, with higher-profile tournaments offering more significant opportunities to earn points.

Check out the FedEx Cup Rankings as of July 22, 2023.

RANK GOLFER CTRY PTS WINS TOP-10 TOP-25 EARNINGS EVENTS AVG SCORE STROKES ROUNDS
1 Jon Rahm ESP 3117 4 9 11 $15,210,983 15 68.6 3637 53
2 Scottie Scheffler USA 2850 2 13 16 $17,706,725 17 68.3 4374 64
3 Max Homa USA 1955 2 8 11 $8,573,087 17 69.6 4037 58
4 Wyndham Clark USA 1866 2 7 11 $10,092,979 22 69.3 5686 82
5 Viktor Hovland NOR 1676 1 7 13 $9,685,096 17 69.5 4447 64
6 Rory McIlroy NIR 1612 1 7 7 $8,994,758 12 70 2799 40
7 Tony Finau USA 1560 2 4 11 $5,411,002 17 69.5 4169 60
8 Nick Taylor CAN 1421 1 6 10 $5,677,835 22 69.5 4798 69
9 Si Woo Kim KOR 1351 1 5 9 $4,889,642 22 69.8 5444 78
10 Patrick Cantlay USA 1306 0 7 12 $6,955,218 15 68.9 3723 54
11 Xander Schauffele USA 1298 0 9 13 $7,174,615 16 69.2 3945 57
12 Jason Day AUS 1293 1 7 12 $5,652,533 19 69.6 4174 60
13 Tyrrell Hatton ENG 1247 0 6 10 $7,725,722 16 69.6 4034 58
14 Sam Burns USA 1242 1 5 9 $6,531,399 20 70.3 4426 63
15 Keegan Bradley USA 1233 1 4 7 $4,977,110 17 70.4 3942 56
16 Kurt Kitayama USA 1205 1 4 6 $6,499,612 19 70.6 3810 54
17 Rickie Fowler USA 1127 0 7 13 $5,477,531 18 69.6 4453 64
18 Tom Kim KOR 1119 1 5 9 $4,194,416 19 69.4 4444 64
19 Justin Rose ENG 1088 1 5 9 $4,173,120 16 69.7 3904 56
20 Seamus Power IRL 1077 1 3 9 $3,541,407 20 70.2 4634 66
21 Chris Kirk USA 1067 1 4 5 $3,385,096 21 70.2 4634 66
22 Jordan Spieth USA 1063 0 6 8 $6,412,258 17 70.2 3793 54
23 Sahith Theegala USA 1058 0 7 10 $4,893,393 22 70.1 5749 82
24 Emiliano Grillo ARG 1048 1 5 7 $3,800,103 22 70.5 5430 77
25 Taylor Moore USA 1041 1 2 9 $3,691,927 22 70.2 5266 75
26 Matt Fitzpatrick ENG 1027 1 4 9 $6,233,485 17 70.1 3854 55
27 Tommy Fleetwood ENG 1021 0 5 8 $4,600,501 15 69.8 3628 52
28 Denny McCarthy USA 1011 0 4 11 $5,059,775 23 69.6 5566 80
29 Collin Morikawa USA 1001 0 4 7 $4,693,581 18 69.7 4114 59
30 Adam Schenk USA 996 0 3 7 $3,509,665 25 70.4 5705 81
31 Russell Henley USA 990 1 2 8 $4,018,349 17 70.2 3792 54
32 Corey Conners CAN 981 1 2 10 $3,782,413 18 70.3 4077 58
33 Sungjae Im KOR 937 0 7 12 $4,714,088 21 69.6 5011 72
34 Harris English USA 888 0 4 7 $4,933,751 24 70.3 5553 79
35 Mackenzie Hughes CAN 867 1 2 7 $3,004,999 20 70.7 4103 58
36 Adam Svensson CAN 865 1 2 5 $3,467,864 23 70.6 5362 76
37 Andrew Putnam USA 862 0 4 7 $3,311,623 24 69.8 5515 79
38 Brian Harman USA 857 0 3 7 $3,091,815 20 70.1 4275 61
39 Eric Cole USA 826 0 3 7 $2,672,402 25 69.8 5580 80
40 Taylor Montgomery USA 823 $2,541,521 69.8 5447 78
41 Tom Hoge USA 811 0 4 8 $3,984,134 23 69.9 5172 74
42 Hayden Buckley USA 754 0 4 6 $2,832,411 21 70.1 4629 66
43 Brandon Wu USA 753 0 3 6 $2,387,148 24 69.8 5655 81
44 Thomas Detry BEL 735 0 3 8 $1,969,794 19 70.1 4835 69
45 Patrick Rodgers USA 732 0 4 8 $2,422,882 24 70 5672 81
46 Nick Hardy USA 729 0 2 6 $2,183,341 23 70.4 5211 74
47 Davis Riley USA 719 0 2 5 $2,513,152 24 70.7 4948 70
48 Cameron Young USA 713 0 3 6 $4,224,169 16 70.6 3953 56
49 Sepp Straka AUT 692 0 3 6 $2,618,494 20 70.9 4394 62
50 Matt Kuchar USA 666 0 4 8 $2,719,923 19 70 4269 61
51 Adam Hadwin CAN 663 0 4 7 $2,621,619 21 69.9 4893 70
52 Brendon Todd USA 634 0 4 5 $2,403,356 21 70.1 4904 70
53 Byeong Hun An KOR 609 0 2 9 $1,771,327 23 69.9 5660 81
54 Matthew NeSmith USA 601 0 4 5 $1,981,798 21 70.4 4716 67
55 Hideki Matsuyama JPN 596 0 2 8 $2,862,409 18 70.2 4351 62
56 Sam Stevens USA 588 0 2 4 $1,826,898 23 70.5 5214 74
57 Ben Taylor ENG 586 0 4 6 $1,750,685 23 70.5 5077 72
58 Mark Hubbard USA 583 $2,067,771 70.3 5694 81
59 Keith Mitchell USA 582 0 4 7 $2,564,530 21 70.3 5060 72
60 K.H. Lee KOR 564 0 3 5 $2,408,252 21 70.1 4978 71
61 Sam Ryder USA 562 0 3 6 $1,935,542 22 70.2 4847 69
62 Austin Eckroat USA 556 0 3 5 $1,977,289 22 70.1 4906 70
63 J.J. Spaun USA 549 0 2 8 $2,046,440 21 70 4762 68
64 Alex Smalley USA 538 0 2 8 $1,688,170 23 70.5 5361 76
65 Ben Griffin USA 529 0 1 6 $1,648,283 24 69.9 5384 77
66 Aaron Rai ENG 527 0 2 6 $1,819,739 24 70.1 5676 81
67 Beau Hossler USA 522 0 2 8 $1,832,129 22 70.1 5325 76
68 Justin Suh USA 518 0 2 6 $2,266,297 25 70.5 5918 84
69 Matt Wallace ENG 515 1 2 3 $1,282,293 20 71 4116 58
70 S.H. Kim KOR 513 0 1 8 $1,455,995 25 70.2 6111 87
71 Danny Willett ENG 505 0 1 3 $1,736,545 17 71 3763 53
72 Davis Thompson USA 501 0 2 3 $1,664,770 20 70.7 4386 62
73 Lee Hodges USA 496 0 2 7 $1,901,472 25 70.6 5575 79
74 Joseph Bramlett USA 489 0 3 7 $1,597,911 22 69.9 5309 76
74 Harry Hall ENG 489 0 3 5 $1,331,203 22 69.8 5029 72
76 Joel Dahmen USA 482 0 3 6 $1,482,382 21 70.5 4935 70
77 Stephan Jaeger DEU 474 0 1 5 $1,481,160 22 69.9 5729 82
78 Justin Thomas USA 469 0 2 8 $2,504,683 14 70.9 3545 50
79 Cameron Davis AUS 466 0 3 5 $2,662,012 19 70.7 3748 53
80 Robby Shelton USA 465 0 2 8 $1,234,090 23 70.3 5199 74
81 Adam Scott AUS 452 0 3 4 $2,497,648 13 70.5 3241 46
82 Michael Kim USA 443 0 3 5 $1,623,467 23 70.5 5143 73
83 J.T. Poston USA 438 0 3 7 $1,525,849 21 70.6 4380 62
84 Garrick Higgo ZAF 432 0 1 3 $1,280,626 23 70.8 5099 72
85 Nico Echavarria COL 417 1 1 3 $935,380 20 71.3 3705 52
85 Shane Lowry IRL 417 0 1 7 $2,173,735 14 70.9 3402 48
87 Maverick McNealy USA 414 0 3 5 $1,309,697 19 70.1 3997 57
88 David Lingmerth SWE 412 0 4 5 $1,694,219 22 71.2 4413 62
89 David Lipsky USA 411 0 2 6 $1,410,460 23 70.7 5017 71
90 Will Gordon USA 409 $1,121,772 70 5531 79
91 Nate Lashley USA 399 0 2 5 $1,317,583 21 70.1 4836 69
92 Christiaan Bezuidenhout ZAF 384 0 0 6 $1,506,112 18 70.3 4215 60
93 Andrew Novak USA 380 0 2 5 $1,034,381 17 70.3 4287 61
93 Gary Woodland USA 380 0 2 5 $1,979,362 19 71 4616 65
95 Tyson Alexander USA 373 0 1 1 $1,098,015 21 71.2 4343 61
95 Ben Martin USA 373 0 3 5 $1,142,164 22 70.2 5123 73
97 Callum Tarren ENG 372 0 1 3 $1,069,563 23 71.4 4501 63
98 Dylan Wu USA 363 0 1 5 $1,155,605 21 70 5043 72
99 Aaron Baddeley AUS 348 0 2 4 $953,855 17 69.9 4052 58
100 Kevin Yu TWN 339 0 2 4 $872,656 10 69.3 2425 35
101 Tyler Duncan USA 335 0 2 2 $1,047,315 23 70.7 4386 62
102 Justin Lower USA 328 $927,801 70.7 5161 73
103 Carson Young USA 327 0 1 5 $965,148 24 70.6 4869 69
104 C.T. Pan TWN 301 0 2 2 $1,016,641 9 70 2100 30
105 Patton Kizzire USA 300 0 2 3 $937,932 21 70.3 4783 68
105 Greyson Sigg USA 300 0 1 4 $828,108 23 70.2 5126 73
107 Billy Horschel USA 294 0 2 3 $1,282,421 17 71.1 3556 50
108 Kevin Streelman USA 290 0 1 4 $1,009,147 22 71 5113 72
109 Aaron Wise USA 289 0 1 4 $1,020,174 15 70.4 3028 43
110 Jimmy Walker USA 283 0 0 6 $1,018,404 19 70.8 4107 58
111 Peter Malnati USA 280 0 1 4 $877,641 22 71.5 4221 59
111 Trey Mullinax USA 280 0 2 2 $1,378,537 20 71.8 3950 55
113 Harrison Endycott AUS 278 0 1 4 $751,240 21 70.8 4459 63
114 Chez Reavie USA 272 0 1 3 $1,230,712 22 71.4 4713 66
115 Luke List USA 270 0 0 4 $1,015,870 23 71 5040 71
115 Scott Piercy USA 270 0 0 4 $657,224 24 70.4 5066 72
117 Vincent Norrman SWE 268 0 2 5 $716,288 20 70.1 4279 61
118 Scott Stallings USA 267 0 0 4 $1,113,162 20 71.1 4123 58
119 Taylor Pendrith CAN 264 0 1 3 $873,576 21 71 5184 73
120 Alex Noren SWE 263 0 1 2 $841,763 18 71.1 3696 52
121 Harry Higgs USA 262 0 1 4 $646,215 19 70.7 3957 56
122 Austin Smotherman USA 257 0 1 4 $743,500 22 70.9 4677 66
123 Paul Haley II USA 247 0 1 3 $697,579 22 71.2 4554 64
123 Chad Ramey USA 247 0 1 2 $956,111 25 70.9 5034 71
125 Will Zalatoris USA 244 0 1 2 $1,474,780 7 70.3 1546 22

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
