The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs will begin next week but only the top 70 players will be eligible to tee off at the St. Jude Championship. Find the top 70 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings along with the players on the bubble for the playoffs.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs is only one week away. The top 70 golfers this season will be competing for over $75 million over the course of three weeks at the St.Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship.

Along with the four major championships, it’s one of the highlights of the year. However, unlike majors, the FedEx Cup Playoffs feature a smaller field, making for some of the most competitive golf of the season.

For the majority of the year, both Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm have dominated the Official World Golf Rankings and FedEx Cup Standings. Heading into next week, Jon Rahm has secured the No. 1 spot while Scheffler and Rory McIlroy follow close behind in the standings.

FedEx Cup Rankings 2023: Players on the Bubble

With only one more event left in the season, the FedEx Cup standings will be finalized on Sunday. The top 30 players are most likely going to be pretty secure in their standings, but with over 500 points awarded to the winner this weekend, there’s still a chance for players on the bubble to move up in rankings.

Last week, fans saw Lee Hodges win the 3M Open and move up 41 spots to No.33. There’s still an opportunity for players to push their way up with a win or a very good weekend. In fact, the top six finishers will be awarded at least 100 FedEx Cup points.

One of the biggest names on the bubble, Justin Thomas is looking to secure a spot at No.76. While Thomas doesn’t have to win the whole tournament to get in, he will need a very good weekend to move up on the leaderboard.

Other players on the bubble include Ben Taylor, Garrick Higgo, K.H. Lee, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson, Shane Lowry, Justin Suh, S.H. Kimm, and more.

FedEx Cup Standings

The 2023 FedEx Cup Standings will be finalized on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.

Jon Rahm is first in the standings with four wins and 3,320 points. Meanwhile, Scheffler is in a close second with 3,146 points and 2 wins.

From there, there’s a bit of separation between Rahm and Scheffler compared to the rest of the field. Rory McIlroy (2,304 points), Max Homa (2,128 points), and Wyndham Clark (1,944 points) round out the top five players in the FedEx Cup standings.

Check out the chart below for the top 100 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Rank Name Finish Wins Top-10s Events 1 Jon Rahm 3,320 4 10 17 2 Scottie Scheffler 3,146 2 15 20 3 Rory McIlroy 2,304 2 10 15 4 Max Homa 2,128 2 9 21 5 Wyndham Clark 1,944 2 7 25 6 Brian Harman 1,827 1 6 24 7 Viktor Hovland 1,795 1 7 20 8 Keegan Bradley 1,774 2 5 20 9 Rickie Fowler 1,732 1 8 22 10 Tony Finau 1,655 2 5 21 11 Jason Day 1,506 1 8 21 12 Nick Taylor 1,463 1 6 25 13 Patrick Cantlay 1,443 0 8 18 14 Tom Kim 1,422 1 7 23 15 Sepp Straka 1,413 1 5 25 16 Xander Schauffele 1,406 0 9 19 17 Tyrrell Hatton 1,381 0 7 18 18 Si Woo Kim 1,351 1 5 24 19 Sam Burns 1,284 1 5 22 20 Emiliano Grillo 1,275 1 7 26 21 Collin Morikawa 1,246 0 5 21 22 Kurt Kitayama 1,216 1 4 22 23 Adam Schenk 1,209 0 5 29 24 Tommy Fleetwood 1,184 0 7 18 25 Denny McCarthy 1,179 0 6 26 26 Chris Kirk 1,161 1 4 24 27 Taylor Moore 1,156 1 3 26 28 Seamus Power 1,133 1 3 24 29 Corey Conners 1,103 1 3 21 30 Jordan Spieth 1,099 0 6 19 31 Justin Rose 1,088 1 5 18 32 Sahith Theegala 1,065 0 7 26 33 Lee Hodges 1,052 1 3 30 34 Russell Henley 1,051 1 2 20 35 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,049 1 4 20 36 Sungjae Im 1,047 0 7 26 37 Adam Svensson 934 1 2 27 38 Patrick Rodgers 914 0 5 29 39 Adam Hadwin 908 0 5 24 40 Eric Cole 899 0 3 29 41 Tom Hoge 897 0 4 28 42 Brendon Todd 893 0 5 25 43 Harris English 893 0 4 26 44 Mackenzie Hughes 890 1 2 23 45 Cameron Young 889 0 5 20 46 Andrew Putnam 889 0 4 27 47 Alex Smalley 864 0 4 27 48 Nick Hardy 839 1 2 28 49 J.T. Poston 827 0 6 26 50 Taylor Montgomery 823 0 4 26 51 Thomas Detry 808 0 3 23 52 Byeong Hun An 796 0 3 28 53 Davis Riley 768 1 2 28 54 Brandon Wu 758 0 3 28 55 Hayden Buckley 754 0 4 22 56 Hideki Matsuyama 742 0 2 22 57 Keith Mitchell 698 0 5 25 58 Mark Hubbard 697 0 5 30 59 Matt Kuchar 680 0 4 22 60 Sam Stevens 670 0 3 28 61 Aaron Rai 670 0 3 28 62 Sam Ryder 660 0 4 27 63 Beau Hossler 658 0 3 27 64 Stephan Jaeger 641 0 2 27 65 Matt NeSmith 637 0 4 26 66 Vincent Norrman 631 1 3 25 67 J.J. Spaun 619 0 3 25 68 Ben Griffin 617 0 1 29 69 Cam Davis 605 0 4 23 70 Austin Eckroat 594 0 3 26 71 Ben Taylor 592 0 4 28 72 Garrick Higgo 586 0 1 28 73 K.H. Lee 567 0 3 26 74 David Lingmerth 561 0 5 27 75 Davis Thompson 559 0 2 24 76 Shane Lowry 556 0 1 17 77 Justin Suh 548 0 2 29 78 S.H. Kim 546 0 1 31 79 Justin Thomas 546 0 3 19 80 Matt Wallace 538 1 2 25 81 Adam Scott 517 0 3 16 82 Joel Dahmen 515 0 4 26 83 Danny Willett 511 0 1 21 84 Kevin Streelman 505 0 2 26 85 Dylan Wu 502 0 2 26 86 Harry Hall 499 0 3 27 87 Joseph Bramlett 489 0 3 26 88 Callum Tarren 474 0 1 28 89 Robby Shelton 467 0 2 28 90 Zac Blair 465 0 2 21 91 Michael Kim 458 0 3 28 92 Aaron Baddeley 458 0 3 22 93 Nate Lashley 448 0 2 25 94 Kevin Yu 445 0 3 15 95 Will Gordon 440 0 1 28 96 David Lipsky 440 0 2 28 97 Gary Woodland 436 0 2 23 98 Chez Reavie 435 0 2 27 99 Akshay Bhatia 435 1 4 18 100 Justin Lower 430 0 3 29

