FedEx Cup Standings: Who Is Playing In The BMW Championship?

Gia Nguyen
Only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings advanced to the 2023 BMW Championship. Find out who made the cut in the FedEx Cup Playoffs to this week’s tournament at Olivia Fields in Illinois.

This year, the PGA Tour made the FedEx Cup Playoffs even more competitive by sizing down the field.

For the 2023 BMW Championship, the field will only feature 50 players with only 30 players advancing to the final round of the playoffs.

The field is determined by the FedEx Cup standings. Players carried their points from the end of the season into the playoffs. While it basically guaranteed players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory Mcilroy, and top-ranked players a spot, there was a ton on the line at last week’s St. Jude Championship.

Players have a chance to win as many as 2,000 FedEx points in each round of the Playoffs.

Benefits of Making Top 50 FedEx Standings

There were huge implications for advancing to the BMW Championship this year.

Competing in the event means players are in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup Standings.

That means players competing in the BMW Championship will have a guaranteed spot in all 2024 Signature Events, giving them access to elevated purses and increased FedEx Cup points.

For the first time ever, BMW Championship players will also receive an automatic entry to the Sentry Test of Champions to start off the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Top 50 FedEx Cup Standings

Following the first FedEx Cup playoff event, the top 50 players made it out of the FedEx St. Jude Championship alive.

In total, there were 20 players cut after the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

There are another 2000 points left on the line this weekend along with a $20 million purse.

With only 30 spots available, players like Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and others will have a chance to make one final push to advance to the Tour Championship.

Who Is Playing In The 2023 BMW Championship?

The top 50 players are led by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and more.

Check out the official top 50 FedEx Cup players below.

RANK GOLFER PTS WINS TOP-10 TOP-25 EARNINGS
1 J. Rahm 3,320 4 10 12 $16,383,608
2 S. Scheffler 3,146 2 15 19 $19,254,342
3 R. McIlroy 2,304 2 11 11 $12,931,008
4 M. Homa 2,128 2 10 15 $9,716,366
5 W. Clark 1,944 2 7 12 $10,425,489
6 B. Harman 1,827 1 6 11 $8,361,022
7 V. Hovland 1,795 1 7 16 $10,512,234
8 K. Bradley 1,774 2 5 9 $8,740,830
9 R. Fowler 1,732 1 8 16 $7,668,686
10 T. Finau 1,655 2 5 12 $5,759,652
11 J. Day 1,506 1 8 13 $6,844,758
12 N. Taylor 1,463 1 6 12 $5,941,871
13 P. Cantlay 1,443 0 9 14 $10,040,998
14 T. Kim 1,422 1 7 12 $5,782,317
15 S. Straka 1,413 1 5 8 $5,179,575
16 X. Schauffele 1,406 0 9 16 $7,802,856
17 T. Hatton 1,381 0 7 12 $8,214,913
18 S. Kim 1,372 1 5 10 $5,241,062
19 S. Burns 1,335 1 5 11 $6,807,049
20 R. Henley 1,296 $1 4 11 5,561,782
21 E. Grillo 1,275 $1 7 11 5,116,303
22 C. Morikawa 1,246 $0 5 9 5,863,448
23 K. Kitayama 1,216 $1 4 6 6,612,102
24 A. Schenk 1,213 $0 6 10 4,740,290
25 T. Moore 1,193 $1 4 12 4,935,600
26 T. Fleetwood 1,184 $0 8 11 6,330,891
27 D. McCarthy 1,179 $0 6 13 5,968,611
28 C. Kirk 1,161 $1 4 8 3,939,834
29 S. Power 1,133 $1 3 10 3,722,807
30 C. Conners 1,104 $1 4 13 5,040,882
31 J. Spieth 1,099 $0 7 10 7,118,044
32 S. Im 1098 $0 8 16 5,792,421
33 J. Rose 1088 $1 5 10 4,406,120
34 S. Theegala 1065 $0 7 11 5,327,960
35 L. Hodges 1052 $1 3 9 3,572,479
36 M. Fitzpatrick 1049 $1 4 9 6,384,543
37 B. An 1041 $0 4 12 3,143,758
38 A. Svensson 1014 $1 3 7 3,930,772
39 B. Todd 973 $0 6 7 3,414,971
40 E. Cole 950 $0 3 9 3,173,771
41 A. Putnam 918 $0 4 8 3,661,938
42 H. English 914 $0 4 7 5,066,171
42 P. Rodgers 914 $0 5 9 2,918,192
44 A. Hadwin 908 $0 5 9 3,714,819
45 J. Poston 907 $0 7 12 3,036,145
46 T. Hoge 897 $0 4 10 4,280,796
47 M. Hughes 890 $1 2 7 3,096,143
48 C. Young 889 $0 5 8 5,006,155
49 L. Glover 885 $2 5 6 6,133,875
50 N. Hardy 868 $0 2 8 2,598,199

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
