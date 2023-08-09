Golf News and Rumors

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 33% in 2023, Winner's Share Set At $3.6M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship this week for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner will take home a cool $3.6 million payout and 2000 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs tees off this weekend in Memphis, Tennessee. Only the top 70 players on the FedEx Cup rankings were invited to the event, as they battle for $20 million and a spot in next week’s BMW Championship.

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse is up 33% since last year. Along with the insane $20 million purse, FedEx Cup points are also very valuable this weekend. While the field will be carrying their points forward, only the top 50 players will be advancing to next weekend.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The FedEx St. Jude Championship was actually founded in 1967 as the Westchester Classic. In 2007, it became the first tournament in the playoffs system for the FedEx Cup. Due to the numerous sponsors, the tournament has had many name changes over the years. It has also been known as the Northern Trust, The Barclays, and Buick Classic.

This year, only the top 70 players advanced to the playoffs, making it one of the most competitive fields ever. While the tournament was mainly hosted at Westchester Country Club in New York, once it became a playoff tournament the venue changed.

For the second year in a row, it will be hosted at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Now, that the field has been cut down to 70, every player in the field will be taking a piece of the purse home in Memphis. Since it’s the playoffs, no players will be cut throughout the four rounds. Instead, at the end of the week, the bottom 20 will be sent home and will not move on to the BMW Championship.

On Sunday, the last-place player will still take home $40,000. Meanwhile, the winner of the tournament will be taking home the standard 18% winner’s share, valued at $3.6 million, to go along with 2,000 FedEx Cup points.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Amount ($)
1 3,600,000
2 2,160,000
3 1,360,000
4 960,000
5 800,000
6 720,000
7 670,000
8 620,000
9 580,000
10 540,000
11 500,000
12 460,000
13 420,000
14 380,000
15 360,000
16 340,000
17 320,000
18 300,000
19 280,000
20 260,000
21 240,000
22 224,000
23 208,000
24 192,000
25 176,000
26 160,000
27 154,000
28 148,000
29 142,000
30 136,000
31 130,000
32 124,000
33 118,000
34 113,000
35 108,000
36 103,000
37 98,000
38 94,000
39 90,000
40 86,000
41 82,000
42 78,000
43 74,000
44 70,000
45 66,000
46 62,000
47 58,000
48 54,800
49 52,000
50 50,400
51 49,200
52 48,000
53 47,200
54 46,400
55 46,000
56 45,600
57 45,200
58 44,800
59 44,400
60 44,000
61 43,600
62 43,200
63 42,800
64 42,400
65 42,000
66 41,600
67 41,200
68 40,800
69 40,400
70 40,000

FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse Has Increased 33% Since 2022

Since it’s the playoffs, more money and FedEx points are on the line. Not only is the St.Jude Championship purse up 33% but the tournament is offering four times the amount of points during the playoffs. The winner of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be rewarded 2,000 points, allowing them to take a major leap forward in the standings.

In the past two years, the FedEx St. Jude Championship purse has more than doubled. In 2021, the purse was valued at $9.5 million, now the purse is $20 million, which represents an increase of 110%.

For the next two events, the purse will be valued at $20 million. As the field shortens every week, the payouts will be even bigger for the next three events.

In fact, the Tour Championship is rumored to be worth at least $75 million.

Check out the table below to view the FedEx St. Jude Championship purses and winners since 2007.

Year Winner Purse

(US$)

 Winner’s

share ($)

 Venue
2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000 TPC Southwind, TN
2022 Will Zalatoris 15,000,000 2,700,000 TPC Southwind, TN
2021 Tony Finau 9,500,000 1,710,000 Liberty National, NJ
2020 Dustin Johnson (3) 9,500,000 1,710,000 TPC Boston, MA
2019 Patrick Reed (2) 9,250,000 1,665,000 Liberty National, NJ
2018 Bryson DeChambeau 9,000,000 1,620,000 Ridgewood, NJ
2017 Dustin Johnson (2) 8,750,000 1,575,000 Glen Oaks, NY
2016 Patrick Reed 8,500,000 1,530,000 Bethpage Black, NY
2015 Jason Day 8,250,000 1,485,000 Edison, NJ
2014 Hunter Mahan 8,000,000 1,440,000 Ridgewood, NJ
2013 Adam Scott 8,000,000 1,440,000 Liberty National, NJ
2012 Nick Watney 8,000,000 1,440,000 Bethpage Black, NY
2,011 Dustin Johnson 8,000,000 1,440,000 Edison, NJ
2010 Matt Kuchar 7,500,000 1,350,000 Ridgewood, NJ
2009 Heath Slocum 7,500,000 1,350,000 Liberty National, NJ
2008 Vijay Singh (4) 7,000,000 1,260,000 Ridgewood, NJ
2007 Steve Stricker 7,000,000 1,260,000 Westchester, NY

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
