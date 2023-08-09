The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship this week for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner will take home a cool $3.6 million payout and 2000 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
The first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs tees off this weekend in Memphis, Tennessee. Only the top 70 players on the FedEx Cup rankings were invited to the event, as they battle for $20 million and a spot in next week’s BMW Championship.
The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse is up 33% since last year. Along with the insane $20 million purse, FedEx Cup points are also very valuable this weekend. While the field will be carrying their points forward, only the top 50 players will be advancing to next weekend.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The FedEx St. Jude Championship was actually founded in 1967 as the Westchester Classic. In 2007, it became the first tournament in the playoffs system for the FedEx Cup. Due to the numerous sponsors, the tournament has had many name changes over the years. It has also been known as the Northern Trust, The Barclays, and Buick Classic.
This year, only the top 70 players advanced to the playoffs, making it one of the most competitive fields ever. While the tournament was mainly hosted at Westchester Country Club in New York, once it became a playoff tournament the venue changed.
For the second year in a row, it will be hosted at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Now, that the field has been cut down to 70, every player in the field will be taking a piece of the purse home in Memphis. Since it’s the playoffs, no players will be cut throughout the four rounds. Instead, at the end of the week, the bottom 20 will be sent home and will not move on to the BMW Championship.
On Sunday, the last-place player will still take home $40,000. Meanwhile, the winner of the tournament will be taking home the standard 18% winner’s share, valued at $3.6 million, to go along with 2,000 FedEx Cup points.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Amount ($)
|1
|3,600,000
|2
|2,160,000
|3
|1,360,000
|4
|960,000
|5
|800,000
|6
|720,000
|7
|670,000
|8
|620,000
|9
|580,000
|10
|540,000
|11
|500,000
|12
|460,000
|13
|420,000
|14
|380,000
|15
|360,000
|16
|340,000
|17
|320,000
|18
|300,000
|19
|280,000
|20
|260,000
|21
|240,000
|22
|224,000
|23
|208,000
|24
|192,000
|25
|176,000
|26
|160,000
|27
|154,000
|28
|148,000
|29
|142,000
|30
|136,000
|31
|130,000
|32
|124,000
|33
|118,000
|34
|113,000
|35
|108,000
|36
|103,000
|37
|98,000
|38
|94,000
|39
|90,000
|40
|86,000
|41
|82,000
|42
|78,000
|43
|74,000
|44
|70,000
|45
|66,000
|46
|62,000
|47
|58,000
|48
|54,800
|49
|52,000
|50
|50,400
|51
|49,200
|52
|48,000
|53
|47,200
|54
|46,400
|55
|46,000
|56
|45,600
|57
|45,200
|58
|44,800
|59
|44,400
|60
|44,000
|61
|43,600
|62
|43,200
|63
|42,800
|64
|42,400
|65
|42,000
|66
|41,600
|67
|41,200
|68
|40,800
|69
|40,400
|70
|40,000
FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse Has Increased 33% Since 2022
Since it’s the playoffs, more money and FedEx points are on the line. Not only is the St.Jude Championship purse up 33% but the tournament is offering four times the amount of points during the playoffs. The winner of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be rewarded 2,000 points, allowing them to take a major leap forward in the standings.
In the past two years, the FedEx St. Jude Championship purse has more than doubled. In 2021, the purse was valued at $9.5 million, now the purse is $20 million, which represents an increase of 110%.
For the next two events, the purse will be valued at $20 million. As the field shortens every week, the payouts will be even bigger for the next three events.
In fact, the Tour Championship is rumored to be worth at least $75 million.
Check out the table below to view the FedEx St. Jude Championship purses and winners since 2007.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
(US$)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Venue
|2023
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|TPC Southwind, TN
|2022
|Will Zalatoris
|15,000,000
|2,700,000
|TPC Southwind, TN
|2021
|Tony Finau
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|Liberty National, NJ
|2020
|Dustin Johnson (3)
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|TPC Boston, MA
|2019
|Patrick Reed (2)
|9,250,000
|1,665,000
|Liberty National, NJ
|2018
|Bryson DeChambeau
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|Ridgewood, NJ
|2017
|Dustin Johnson (2)
|8,750,000
|1,575,000
|Glen Oaks, NY
|2016
|Patrick Reed
|8,500,000
|1,530,000
|Bethpage Black, NY
|2015
|Jason Day
|8,250,000
|1,485,000
|Edison, NJ
|2014
|Hunter Mahan
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|Ridgewood, NJ
|2013
|Adam Scott
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|Liberty National, NJ
|2012
|Nick Watney
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|Bethpage Black, NY
|2,011
|Dustin Johnson
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|Edison, NJ
|2010
|Matt Kuchar
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|Ridgewood, NJ
|2009
|Heath Slocum
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|Liberty National, NJ
|2008
|Vijay Singh (4)
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|Ridgewood, NJ
|2007
|Steve Stricker
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|Westchester, NY
