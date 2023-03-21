The prize money allocated to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has more than tripled to $150 million in 2023. The winner will receive a share of a $110 million payout, up from $30 million in 2019.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup received a major boost in funds, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino spoke at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday to detail FIFA’s three-step plan towards “a path to equal pay”.

FIFA will increase the prize money from $30 million in 2019 to $110 million in 2023, an increase of 367 percent.

The FIFA President called the changes the beginning of a “historic journey for women’s football and for equality”.

By comparison, Argentina, the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup earned $440 million in prize money in Qatar. That means that FIFA’s prize money budget for the Women’s World Cup is still one-fourth that of the men’s competition.

How will the 2023 Women’s World Cup prize money be allocated?

Not all of the $150M will be up for grabs at the 2023 World Cup.

According to ESPN, $110M of the $150M will be set aside for the tournament’s prize money while teams will receive an estimated $31M towards preparation funds and $11M for club benefits.

FIFA also intends to share some of the wealth with the players.

“For the first time ever,” Infantino said, “I (plan to) dedicate a specific portion of this payment, which mainly has to go to football development, but a specific portion of that should go of course to the players.”

FIFA planning for equal payments by 2026 & 2027 World Cup

Poor pay and treatment of women’s soccer players have drawn attention following the completion of the 2022 World Cup.

In fact, the US earned more from the men’s team advancing to the knockout stage in 2022 than the USWNT made from winning the World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

Now, FIFA plans on addressing the issue head-on.

“Our mission will be able to have equality in payments for (the) 2026 men’s and 2027 women’s World Cups,” Infantino said.

Infantino was also critical of broadcasters and sponsors for offering between 10 and 100 times less for the Women’s World Cup than for the Men’s World Cup, according to Reuters.

Comparing USMNT and USWNT Using Facts From US Soccer

Here are a few facts from US Soccer:

From fiscal years 2009 to 2015, the USWNT was $22 million in the red, while the USMNT earned $2.6 million.

From fiscal years 2015 to 2020, the USWNT was $211k in the red, while the USMNT was $5.7 million in the red.

So, in total, since 2009, the USWNT has been minus $22 million in terms of cost/revenue, while the USMNT has earned $3.1 million in revenue after reaching the knockout stage in Qatar.

While the USMNT normally generates higher ratings, USWNT did generate the highest TV ratings for any soccer game with an audience of 26.9 million for the 2015 Women’s World Cup Final.

By comparison, the USMNT drew 15.38 million viewers for its 2022 World Cup match versus England.

