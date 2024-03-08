NHL News and Rumors

Filip Forsberg records 10th career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Nashville Predators centre Filip Forsberg of Ostervala, Sweden recorded his 10th career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. All 10 hat tricks for Forsberg have been with the only team he has ever played for, the Nashville Predators. Forsberg’s latest hat trick came in a 4-2 Predators win over the Buffalo Sabres at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

How and when were the three goals scored?

Two of Forsberg’s goals were even strength and the other came on the power-play. Forsberg opened the scoring at 3:53 of the first period on the power play. He scored from defenseman Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland and Gustav Nyquist of Halmstad, Sweden. Forsberg then put the Predators up 3-1 from Ryan O’Reilly of Clinton, Ontario and Nyquist with a game-winning goal at 1:49 of the third period. Forsberg’s hat trick goal came at 6:43 of the third period from Jeremy Lauzon of Val d’Or, Quebec and Nyquist to put the Predators up 4-1 at the time.

Forsberg in 2023-24

This season Forsberg has 33 goals and 34 assists for 67 points in 64 games. He is a +14 with 36 penalty minutes, 21 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, 260 shots on goal, 11 faceoff wins, 33 blocked shots, 120 hits, 56 takeaways and 67 giveaways.

Forsberg’s Nine Prior Hat Tricks

Forsberg’s first career hat trick came in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored thrice in a 5-2 Predators win over the Chicago Blackhawks in game five of the first round Western Conference playoffs series on April 23, 2015 .Forsberg’s nine other hat tricks were in the regular season. Prior to Thursday, six of the hat tricks came in Predators wins. He scored three times in a 3-2 Predators win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 23, 2016, in a 5-0 Predators win over the St. Louis Blues on February 27, 2016, in a 4-2 Predators win over the Colorado Avalanche on February 23, 2017, in a 4-2 Predators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 7, 2018, and in a 6-0 Predators win over the Blue Jackets on November 30, 2021.

 

Nashville Predators NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
