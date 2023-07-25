News

First Look at Paris Olympics 2024 Torch Design: Embodying Equality, Water, and Tranquility

David Evans
As anticipation swells for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, a critical piece of the puzzle has come to light: the Olympic torch design. Crafted by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, the torch encapsulates the spirit of Paris 2024, guided by three central themes – equality, water, and tranquility.

Olympic Games 2024 Torch Guided by Equality, Water, and Tranquility

Sporting a seamless blend of symmetry and style, the torch mirrors the harmony sought in these international games. It resonates with the concept of equality, a vital attribute in the sporting world. The 2024 edition seeks to stand out by using perfect symmetry in the torch’s design, a first in Olympic history.

Furthermore, the torch embodies the fluidity and grace of water. The 3D and light effects integrated into the design contribute to this effect, adding an exquisite aesthetic touch. The torch’s tranquil nature is also reflected in the sleek, pure lines and gentle curves. Indeed, Lehanneur envisioned the torch as a symbol of elemental purity, like the simplicity of a hyphen or the fluidity of a flame.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO OF THE 2024 OLYMPIC TORCH BELOW:

From Marseille to Paris

First Look at Paris Olympics 2024 Torch Design: Embodying Equality, Water, and Tranquility

On the eve of the grand event, the Olympic torch will embark on a historic journey across France. Starting in the vibrant city of Marseille on May 8, 2024, the torch relay will cover thousands of kilometers, passed from hand to hand in a spirit of unity and celebration.

As many as 10,000 torchbearers will partake in this tradition, leading the flame’s path to its final destination in Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26.

Eco-Friendly Flame Holder

Equally notable is the torch’s composition. In an eco-conscious move, Paris 2024 organizers have chosen to use recycled steel to craft the torches. Moreover, in an effort to conserve resources, a total of only 2,000 torches will be manufactured, significantly fewer than in some previous Olympic editions.

Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, highlighted the games’ ambition to emphasize aesthetic and creative dimensions. According to Estanguet, the iconic torch symbolizes this ambition, making the Paris 2024 Olympics a tribute to both athleticism and artistic beauty.

Following the conclusion of the Olympic Games, the flame will be temporarily extinguished, only to be rekindled for the Paralympic Games that will kick-off their opening ceremony on August 28, 2024. The torch will thus be a symbol of unity, equality, and artistic expression for both events.

“Once-In-A-Lifetime” Opportunity for Torch Designer Mathieu Lehanneur

In the words of Lehanneur, creating the Olympic torch was a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity, an extraordinary historical moment. Undeniably, his design reflects this sentiment, uniting artistry and symbolism in an object that stands as a beacon of the games’ core values.

“Ritualistic and magical in equal measure, the torch is a mythical object,” Lehanneur said.

“It will travel thousands of kilometres, passed from person to person, on land and sea. For Paris 2024, and for the first time in its history, it plays on perfect symmetry, speaking to us more clearly about equality.

“I wanted it to be extremely pure, iconic, almost elemental. As simple as a hyphen and as fluid as a flame.”

The Paris 2024 Olympic torch serves not just as a vessel for the sacred flame but also as a representation of the games’ spirit. Its journey from Marseille to Paris will set the stage for an event where unity, artistry, and sportsmanship converge.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
