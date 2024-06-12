Five headlines heading into the 2024 United States Open

The 2024 United States Open for golf begins Thursday. Here are five storylines golf fans should be aware of when settling into watch what is historically been one of the most difficult challenges for professional golfers on an annual basis.

5) Rory McIlroy should be in a better frame of mind.

One of the biggest stories in golf over the last couple of months has centered around world number three and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland. A month ago, immediately prior to the PGA Championship, McIlroy admitted he was filling for divorce from wife Erica Stoll. Now McIlroy has stated the divorce is off, and that their differences have been resolved. According to David O’Dornan and Elizabeth Haigh of The Daily Mail, one possible reason why McIlroy has decided to work on his marriage rather than getting divorced is because he did not realize the large expense of lawyer fees that would come as a result. The cost of the divorce would be into the millions.

4) How healthy is Tiger?

Tiger Woods is confident he can win the United States Open. According to Marcos Menocal Pareja of Inside The Games on Wednesday, he feels his body “was good enough to win the U.S. Open this week.” Anybody who has watched Woods play over the last year should be skeptical. He has difficulty walking around a golf course, let alone win a major golf tournament.

3) Who won the last U.S. Open at Pinehurst?

The site of the 2024 United States Open is Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. The last time the U.S. Open was held there was 2014 as German Martin Kaymer shot a four round score of -9 and beat Americans Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton by eight strokes.

2) Scottie Scheffler is the heavy favourite.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the clear favourite to win the 2024 United States Open at +300. He has already won five times on the PGA Tour in 2024. Normally one should be hesitant in picking a golfer to win back-to-back weeks (he won The Memorial on Sunday), but Scheffler has already won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship back-to-back weeks in March, and then the Masters and RBC Heritage in back-to-back weeks in April.

1) Top three golfers in the same group.

Golf fans should be in for a treat, as the world’s best three will be in the same group in the first two rounds. Scheffler and McIlroy will be playing alongside PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele of San Diego, California. The trio have won a combined eight major titles.