In the ever-converging worlds of sports and business, it’s no surprise to find athletes investing in various industries, and soccer is no exception. With the recent headline-grabbing news of NFL legend Tom Brady becoming a minority owner of Birmingham City, we take this opportunity to shine a spotlight on five prominent sports stars who have ventured into the world of soccer club ownership. These investments not only demonstrate the athletes’ business acumen but also reflect the growing global appeal of soccer.

The crossover between the worlds of sports and business is nothing new, but the recent trend of high-profile athletes buying stakes in soccer teams adds an intriguing twist. It’s not just about money or status; it’s a strategic alignment that brings together the expertise and passion of individuals who have succeeded at the pinnacle of their respective sports.

These collaborations also speak to a global appreciation for the beautiful game, forging a connection across continents and cultures. Let’s explore the journeys of five renowned athletes who have taken their love for sport off the field and into the boardroom, starting with the newest entrant in the club ownership game: Tom Brady.

Tom Brady – Birmingham City (English Championship)

Tom Brady’s illustrious career in the NFL is well-known. After an awe-inspiring 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl wins, and five MVP awards, Brady is now channeling his leadership and experience into English football. The quarterback has become a minority owner of Birmingham City, a club in the second-tier Championship.

He has partnered with Birmingham’s owners, Knighthead Capital Management LLC, and will also serve as chairman of the advisory board at the club. His role will include working on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems.

Brady’s entrance into soccer follows his retirement in February 2023 and shows his eagerness to learn and contribute to the sport. With a winning mindset and a love for being the underdog, Brady’s addition to Birmingham City has been hailed as a statement of intent by the club’s board chairman, Tom Wagner.

Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Current (NWSL) and Sporting Kansas (MLS)

⚽ Kansas City Current Mahomes kicked off 2023 with a bang, investing in the women’s soccer club. NWSL growth stats: 1. 2022 NWSL final drew 915,000 viewers, a 71% increase from the 2021 final. 2. Portland Thorns were valued at $60 million ahead of their upcoming sale. pic.twitter.com/xwqXVaDrrQ — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) January 16, 2023

A former in-field of Brady, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has expanded his reach into the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Joining his wife, Brittany, as part of the ownership team, Mahomes’ investment adds to his minority stakes in the Kansas City Royals (MLB) and Sporting Kansas City (MLS). His involvement with the Kansas City Current solidifies his support for the sport and adds another championship-caliber club to his portfolio.

LeBron James – Liverpool (Premier League)

LeBron was rocking the unreleased special edition Liverpool kit 🥶 pic.twitter.com/B0o9vpwn3i — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 26, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James has made quite an impression away from the NBA as well. His minority ownership of Liverpool, one of English football’s most successful teams, began in 2011.

Partnering with Fenway Sports Group (FSG), he acquired a minority stake in the Reds, which was initially estimated to be worth approximately $6.5 million but has since grown significantly. His association with Liverpool signifies his passion for sports and his intention to help grow the global brand of the club.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas – Leeds United (English Championship)

Jordan Spieth confirms he is an investor in Leeds United with Justin Thomas 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/fScypiN68N — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 12, 2023

Professional golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas continue as minority owners of Leeds United, despite the club’s relegation. Initially attracted by the historic club’s large city and iconic venue, Elland Road, they joined the San Francisco 49ers’ ownership group in purchasing a larger share.

Though the club’s relegation from the Premier League was disappointing, Spieth and Thomas remain committed to Leeds United, reflecting the enduring appeal of investing in European soccer.

James Harden – Houston Dynamo (MLS) and Houston Dash (NWSL)

James Harden ⚽ Houston Dynamo & Dash Joined the soccer squad ownership team alongside boxer Oscar De La Hoya. pic.twitter.com/OiXZjZiimk — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) September 29, 2022

Houston Rockets basketball star James Harden’s investment in professional soccer extends to both men’s and women’s leagues. He joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash in 2019.

Seeing soccer’s growth in the United States and recognizing Houston’s massive fanbase, Harden invested in his adopted home city. His involvement signifies a strategic business move and his belief in the growth of soccer in the country.

Investment Opportunities in Soccer Teams Globally

From English Championship teams to American women’s professional leagues, these five athletes demonstrate that the world of soccer presents intriguing opportunities for investment and engagement.

Their interest in soccer reflects not only personal business interests but also a broader acknowledgment of the sport’s growing popularity and influence worldwide.

As soccer continues to thrive, it’s worth watching how these athletes contribute to the success and development of the clubs they’ve invested in, applying the same determination and winning spirit that brought them fame in their respective sports.

