Five must see moments on Day 5 of 2024 Olympics

Day Five is now underway at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Here are some interesting storylines in the sports of tennis, soccer and basketball.

USA plays South Sudan in men’s basketball.

Normally, I do not pay any attention to men’s exhibition basketball whatsoever. However, prior to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the United States squeaked out a 101-100 win over South Sudan. It was LeBron James who scored the game-winner with eight seconds left. The United States were 43.5 point favourites, but only came through and beat South Sudan by a single point.

Will Coco Gauff have another meltdown?

Coco Gauff was quite upset when a call did not go her way in a 7-6, 6-2 loss to Croatia’s Donna Vekic in round three on Monday. It will be interesting to see how she regroups mentally on Wednesday in mixed doubles. She will be playing a second round match alongside Taylor Fritz against Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski on Wednesday.

All Eyes on the Duo of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

This Spanish duo is extremely intriguing. It contains one of the best players of all-time and the third best player in the world right now. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain have won a combined total of 15 French Open singles titles at Roland Garros and now they are playing doubles together. Their opponents on Wednesday in round three will be Americans Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Why is Danielle Collins retiring?

At the beginning of the year Danielle Collins of the United States announced her retirement at the end of the calendar year. Then she went out and won Miami and looked fantastic doing it. On Wednesday, the 2022 Australian Open finalist faces world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarterfinals.

Canada could still win their Group in Women’s Soccer

Despite losing six points due to dronegate, Canada can still win their group if they beat Colombia on Wednesday and if New Zealand beats France.