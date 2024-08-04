Five must see moments on day nine of 2024 Olympics

The ninth day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to take place. Here are five must see moments. We focus on the sports of golf, tennis, cycling and athletics.

Tennis

Sports fans are in for a real treat as world number two Novak Djokovic of Serbia is set to face world number three Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. You could tout this match as the greatest player in tennis history against the best player in tennis right now. Alcaraz and Djokovic have beaten each other thrice. Alcaraz, the four-time grand slam champion, beat Djokovic 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 in the semifinals of Madrid in 2022, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the finals of Wimbledon in 2023, and 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the finals of Wimbledon in 2024. Djokovic beat Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 in the finals of Cincinnati in 2023, and 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals.

Golf

Xander Schauffele of San Diego is the hottest golfer in the world right now, and will be playing the best the LIV has to offer in Spain’s Jon Rahm. Both Schauffele and Rahm are at -14 and tied for the lead heading into Sunday. Schauffele is also the reigning Olympic gold medalist.

Athletics–100 metres

One of the Olympics’s signature events takes place on Sunday. The term signature should be used with caution however as at the Olympic Games the men’s 100 mete race is worth the same amount when it comes to the overall medal standings as the women’s dinghy sailing event or the men’s flyweight boxing final. In any case, American Noah Lyles is the favourite after the reigning Olympic bronze medalist ran a time of 9.81 seconds at a Diamond League event in London right before the Olympic Games.

Athletics–men’s hammer throw

Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, British Columbia is the reigning world champion in the men’s hammer throw. He is trying to become the third Canadian to win an Olympic medal in the event, following Con Walsh of Toronto, Ontario (bronze at the 1908 Olympic Games in London), and Duncan Gillis of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia (silver at the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm).

Cycling

After Remco Evenepoel of Belgium accomplished the remarkable double of winning the men’s time trial and road race in the same Olympic Games on Saturday, Grace Brown of Australia will look to accomplish the feat when the women’s road race takes place on Sunday.