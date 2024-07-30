Five notable MLB players traded Sunday

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Tuesday. Here are five notable players who were dealt on Sunday.

Jason Adam

The right handed reliever from Omaha, Nebraska was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers. Adam is joining his fifth Major League Baseball team. He was previously with the Kansas City Royals (2018), the Toronto Blue Jays (2019), the Chicago Cubs (2020 and 2021), and the Tampa Bay Rays (2022 to 2024).

This past season for the Rays, he pitched in 47 games, and had a record of four wins and two losses with an earned run average of 2.49. In 47 innings pitched, Adam had four saves, 19 holds, and 50 strikeouts, and gave up 26 hits, 13 earned runs, four home runs and 16 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.89.

Hunter Bigge

The rookie pitcher from Orlando, Florida was traded with third baseman Christopher Morel and a minor leaguer from the Chicago Cubs to the Tampa Bay Rays for third baseman Isaac Paredes. In four games with the Cubs, Bigge did not have a decision, with an earned run average of 2.70. In three and a third innings, Bigge gave up three hits, one earned run, and two walks, to go along with five strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.50.

Carson Kelly

The catcher from Chicago, Illinois was traded from the Detroit Tigers to Texas Rangers for two minor leaguers. The Rangers are Kelly’s fourth Major League team following the St. Louis Cardinals (2016 to 2018), the Arizona Diamondbacks (2019 to 2023), and the Tigers (2023 and 2024).

In 60 games this season (179 at bats and 203 plate appearances), Kelly scored 21 runs and had 43 hits, four doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 29 runs batted in, a batting average of .24o, 17 walks, 70 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .391. Kelly’s triple came in a 5-0 Tigers win over the Boston Red Sox on May 30.

Isaac Paredes

The infielder from Hermosillo, Mexico spent his first two seasons with the Tigers (2020 and 2021), and the last three seasons with the Rays where he was an All-Star in 2024. Paredes batted .245 with 16 home runs and 55 runs batted in. During 101 games, 429 plate appearances and 363 at bats, Paredes scored 41 runs, and had 89 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, 52 walks, 158 total bases, and two sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .435. The triple came in a 5-0 Rays win over the Nationals on June 30.

Jesse Winker

The left fielder from Buffalo, New York was traded from the Washington Nationals to the New York Mets for a minor leaguer. The Mets are Winker’s fifth Major League team following five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2017 to 2021 (National League All-Star in 2021), one season with the Seattle Mariners in 2022, one season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, and one season with the Nationals in 2024.

In 101 games, 315 at bats and 379 plate appearances this season for the Nationals, Winker batted .257 with 11 home runs and 45 runs batted in. He scored 51 runs, and had 81 hits, 18 doubles, 14 stolen bases, 53 walks, 132 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .419.