Golf News and Rumors

Five top storylines heading into 2023 British Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cameron Smith is rumored to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

The 2023 British Open commences on Thursday from Royal Liverpool. Here are five storylines leading up to the final major of the year.

5) We have Danish twins in the field.

For the first time ever, there are twins competing in the same British Open. They are Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard of Billund, Denmark. Both Nicolai and Rasmus are 22 years old. This is Nicolai Hojgaard’s fifth major appearance as he previously finished 53rd at the 2022 British Open and 50th at the 2023 PGA Championship. Nicolai also missed the cut at the 2018 British Open and 2022 PGA Championship. This is Rasmus Hojgaard’s fourth major appearance as he placed 79th at the 2021 PGA Championship, and missed the cut at the 2020 United States Open and 2023 PGA Championship.

4) 13th British Open at Royal Liverpool

This is the 13th time Royal Liverpool is hosting the British Open. The 12 prior champions were amateur Harold Hilton of West Kirby, England (1897), Sandy Herd of St. Andrews, Scotland (1902), Arnaud Massy of Biarritz, France (1907),  John Henry Taylor of Northam, England (1913), Walter Hagen of Rochester, New York (1924). amateur Bobby Jones of Atlanta, Georgia (1930), Alf Padgham of Catherham, England (1936), Fred Daly of Portrush, Ireland (1947), Peter Thomson of Brunswick, Australia (1956), Roberto De Vicenzo of Villa Ballester, Argentina (1967), Tiger Woods of Cypress, California (2006), and Rory McIlroy Holywood, Northern Ireland (2014).

3) Hard to Easy

In 1947 when Daly won the British Open, he won the title despite posting a score of +21. When Woods won in Liverpool, he was -18, while McIlroy was -17.

2) McIlroy enters Liverpool red hot

McIlroy has not won a major in nine years. However Liverpool was the location of his only British Open title. He also won the Scottish Open a week ago, and finished second to Wyndham Clark at the 2023 United States Open in Los Angeles last month.

1) Don’t count out the LIV Stars

Two LIV stars are worth watching this week. Cameron Smith of Brisbane, Australia won the 2022 British Open with an amazing score of -20, and won the LIV stop in England earlier this month. Brooks Koepka of West Palm Beach, Florida won the PGA Championship earlier this year, and finished second to Jon Rahm of Spain at the Masters.

 

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 18% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.0M
British Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 18% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.0M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Betting Odds, Predictions, Tips & Expert Golf Picks
British Open 2023 Betting Odds, Predictions, Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Golf News and Rumors
Niall Horan
Singer Niall Horan Shows Off His Golf Skills At The Open Club Challenge
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 18 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Steph Curry at American Century Championship
Video: Stephen Curry Makes Hole-In-One At Celebrity Golf Tournament
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 15 2023
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost?
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost? RLGC Membership Fees, Amenities, & Rules
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 18 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top