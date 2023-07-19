Five top storylines heading into 2023 British Open

The 2023 British Open commences on Thursday from Royal Liverpool. Here are five storylines leading up to the final major of the year.

5) We have Danish twins in the field.

For the first time ever, there are twins competing in the same British Open. They are Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard of Billund, Denmark. Both Nicolai and Rasmus are 22 years old. This is Nicolai Hojgaard’s fifth major appearance as he previously finished 53rd at the 2022 British Open and 50th at the 2023 PGA Championship. Nicolai also missed the cut at the 2018 British Open and 2022 PGA Championship. This is Rasmus Hojgaard’s fourth major appearance as he placed 79th at the 2021 PGA Championship, and missed the cut at the 2020 United States Open and 2023 PGA Championship.

4) 13th British Open at Royal Liverpool

This is the 13th time Royal Liverpool is hosting the British Open. The 12 prior champions were amateur Harold Hilton of West Kirby, England (1897), Sandy Herd of St. Andrews, Scotland (1902), Arnaud Massy of Biarritz, France (1907), John Henry Taylor of Northam, England (1913), Walter Hagen of Rochester, New York (1924). amateur Bobby Jones of Atlanta, Georgia (1930), Alf Padgham of Catherham, England (1936), Fred Daly of Portrush, Ireland (1947), Peter Thomson of Brunswick, Australia (1956), Roberto De Vicenzo of Villa Ballester, Argentina (1967), Tiger Woods of Cypress, California (2006), and Rory McIlroy Holywood, Northern Ireland (2014).

3) Hard to Easy

In 1947 when Daly won the British Open, he won the title despite posting a score of +21. When Woods won in Liverpool, he was -18, while McIlroy was -17.

2) McIlroy enters Liverpool red hot

McIlroy has not won a major in nine years. However Liverpool was the location of his only British Open title. He also won the Scottish Open a week ago, and finished second to Wyndham Clark at the 2023 United States Open in Los Angeles last month.

1) Don’t count out the LIV Stars

Two LIV stars are worth watching this week. Cameron Smith of Brisbane, Australia won the 2022 British Open with an amazing score of -20, and won the LIV stop in England earlier this month. Brooks Koepka of West Palm Beach, Florida won the PGA Championship earlier this year, and finished second to Jon Rahm of Spain at the Masters.