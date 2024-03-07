Flames trade defenseman Noah Hanifin to the Golden Knights

The Calgary Flames traded defenseman Noah Hanifin of Boston, Massachusetts to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday according to TSN on Wednesday. In return, the Flames received defenseman Daniil Miromanov of Moscow, Russia, a conditional first round pick in 2025, and a conditional third round draft pick in 2025. The first round pick would move to 2026 if the Golden Knights trade the pick to another team before the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The third round draft pick becomes a second round pick in 2025 if the Golden Knights reach the Western Conference semifinals.

There was a third team involved in the deal. That is the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers received a fifth round draft pick in 2024 from the Golden Knights for the rights to centre Mikhail Vorobyev of Ufa, Russia. The Flyers and Flames will both share the payment of Hanifin’s salary for the rest of the season. They will play Hanifin 50% each.

Hanifin has played nine seasons in the NHL. The Golden Knights are the third team Hanifin has played for following three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes from 2015 to 2018, and six seasons with the Calgary Flames from 2018 to 2024. Miromanov has spent the last three seasons with the Golden Knights.

Noah Hanifin in 2023-24

In 61 games, Hanifin has 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points in 61 games. He is a +13 with 22 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, 123 shots on goal, 89 blocked shots, 46 hits, 43 takeaways and 57 giveaways. Hanifin’s game-winning goal came on November 16 in a 5-2 Flames win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. He scored from Blake Coleman of Plano, Texas and Elias Lindholm of Boden, Sweden with 36 seconds left in the second period. At the time the Flames went up 3-1. Hanifin’s shorthanded point came in a 3-1 Flames win over the Florida Panthers on December 18. Hanifin set up Mikael Backlund’s game-winning goal at 3:31 of the third period to give the Flames a 2-1 lead and break a 1-1 deadlock.

All-Star in 2017-18

Hanifin was an All-Star while with the Hurricanes in 2017-18. That year he was honoured even though he was a -20. Hanifin had 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points.