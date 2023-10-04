A thorough researcher and football fan studied the schedules and came up with this important piece of news for NFL and college football fans.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, there are no football games on television.

That is the last time this will happen until November 22, 2023.

The bad news is that there are no NFL or college football games on TV tonight. The good news is that this is the last day without an NFL or college football game on TV until November 22nd. That’s 50 straight days of football leading into Thanksgiving. Gonna be a hell of a run. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 3, 2023

And depending on how long the actors’ strike continues, this could continue after November 22.

Live sports are the beneficiaries of the writers’ and actor’s strikes because network television can plug them into fall programming that is traditionally devoted to episodes of scripted shows.

ABC has already decided to air Monday Night Football games for the rest of the season.

These games are normally only telecast on ESPN.

A great thing to come from the writer and actor strikes is the news that the rest of the MNF schedule will air on ABC. It should’ve never been removed in the first place, replaced by reality TV crap that I would never watch. Now there’s something worth watching on Monday nights. — Keith Lund (@KeithALund) September 19, 2023

The longer the Hollywood work stoppage goes on, the more likely that the NBA and NHL may appear on network television this winter to fill blocks of programming time.

NFL Betting Guides 2023