Football Fans Rejoice, Games On TV Every Day From October 4 Through November 22

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
A  thorough researcher and football fan studied the schedules and came up with this important piece of news for NFL and college football fans.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, there are no football games on television.

That is the last time this will happen until November 22, 2023.

And depending on how long the actors’ strike continues, this could continue after November 22.

Live sports are the beneficiaries of the writers’ and actor’s strikes because network television can plug them into fall programming that is traditionally devoted to episodes of scripted shows.

ABC has already decided to air Monday Night Football games for the rest of the season.

These games are normally only telecast on ESPN.

The longer the Hollywood work stoppage goes on, the more likely that the NBA and NHL may appear on network television this winter to fill blocks of programming time.

NCAAF NFL News and Rumors
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
